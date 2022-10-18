ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Number of children arriving at school hungry on the rise, teachers say

The number of children arriving at school hungry has risen dramatically in the last six months, according to a new survey of teachers across England.To make change happen, please sign the petition by clicking hereMore than 80 per cent of teachers report that in their schools, the amount of children entering the school gates hungry has shot up in the last six months – with disastrous consequences. The Survation study on behalf of Chefs in Schools reveals that teachers say that 88 per cent of children who come in hungry show excessive tiredness at school, with 84 per cent easily...
Chalkbeat

Absenteeism has soared. Schools need to dive deeper to understand why

Alarms are going off nationwide about absenteeism.Many more students than usual missed big chunks of school during the pandemic, with some school districts seeing their chronic absenteeism rates double.That metric, which looks at the share of students who missed 10% or more of the school year, is an important one. But it doesn’t offer any insight into why a student missed so much class — especially important in a period when students...
OHIO STATE
Phys.org

'There's only so far I can take them': Why teachers give up on struggling students who don't do their homework

Whenever "Gina," a fifth grader at a suburban public school on the East Coast, did her math homework, she never had to worry about whether she could get help from her mom. "I help her a lot with homework," Gina's mother, a married, mid-level manager for a health care company, explained to us during an interview for a study we did about how teachers view students who complete their homework versus those who do not.
universityherald.com

Top 5 Best Resources for Math Students

Whether you're getting straight A's or you're struggling to get by - the right resources for math students can be a game-changer. Math is a subject that needs to be tackled differently than any other class, so you'll need the right tools and resources to master it. So here are...
weareteachers.com

What Is Subitizing in Math? (Plus, Fun Ways To Teach and Practice It)

Most early math skills are familiar ones we all remember mastering ourselves, like skip counting, addition and subtraction, or greater-than and less-than. But others are skills we picked up along the way, without even knowing there’s a name for it. Subitizing is one of those skills, and the term confuses parents and new teachers alike. Here’s what it means to subitize, and why it matters.
momcollective.com

Seasons of Motherhood: Middle School

In life, there’s a season for everything, including motherhood. Just like winter transitions to spring, moms transition from diapers and bottles, to lunchboxes and little league, to learners’ permits and prom dates. There’s beauty and struggle in each season, and whether you’re looking fondly backward or eagerly forward, we’re here for all of it!

Comments / 0

Community Policy