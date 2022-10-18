Read full article on original website
I'm a teacher and a parent. My advice to other parents is not to make kids do homework straight after school.
Laura Linn Knight taught in elementary schools for five years and has two children of her own. Here she shares tips for parents when it comes to homework and when to have kids do theirs. This is Knight's story, as told to Lauren Crosby Medlicott.
Georgia mom says she was fired from substitute teaching job after objecting to book in elementary school
Georgia mother Lindsey Barr filed suit against her kids' school district after she says she was fired from a substitute teaching job over her religious beliefs
Good News Network
Boy Struggling at School is Now a Math Genius After His Mom Taught Him to Use An ABACUS–May Help Today’s Kids
A British woman of Indian heritage thought a bit of ancient instruction might help her son tackle a modern problem. Growing up in India, a young Dr. Rashmi Mantri used an abacus to help her visually comprehend mathematics. After noticing her son Dhruv was struggling with math, she started employing that same ancient tool to help him after school.
I'm a high-school teacher. This is what parents should teach their kids before they get their first job.
The author shares how parents should have an open conversation with their kids about jobs, pay, and responsibilities.
Number of children arriving at school hungry on the rise, teachers say
The number of children arriving at school hungry has risen dramatically in the last six months, according to a new survey of teachers across England.To make change happen, please sign the petition by clicking hereMore than 80 per cent of teachers report that in their schools, the amount of children entering the school gates hungry has shot up in the last six months – with disastrous consequences. The Survation study on behalf of Chefs in Schools reveals that teachers say that 88 per cent of children who come in hungry show excessive tiredness at school, with 84 per cent easily...
Pupils should spend LONGER days in school to help parents struggling with high childcare costs, Children's Commissioner says
The Children's Commissioner has suggested youngsters should stay in school for longer hours in order to cut crippling childcare costs for parents. Dame Rachel de Souza has touted an extended school day as the solution to help struggling parents who go out to work. She dubbed other planned shake-ups of...
Absenteeism has soared. Schools need to dive deeper to understand why
Alarms are going off nationwide about absenteeism.Many more students than usual missed big chunks of school during the pandemic, with some school districts seeing their chronic absenteeism rates double.That metric, which looks at the share of students who missed 10% or more of the school year, is an important one. But it doesn’t offer any insight into why a student missed so much class — especially important in a period when students...
Phys.org
'There's only so far I can take them': Why teachers give up on struggling students who don't do their homework
Whenever "Gina," a fifth grader at a suburban public school on the East Coast, did her math homework, she never had to worry about whether she could get help from her mom. "I help her a lot with homework," Gina's mother, a married, mid-level manager for a health care company, explained to us during an interview for a study we did about how teachers view students who complete their homework versus those who do not.
universityherald.com
Top 5 Best Resources for Math Students
Whether you're getting straight A's or you're struggling to get by - the right resources for math students can be a game-changer. Math is a subject that needs to be tackled differently than any other class, so you'll need the right tools and resources to master it. So here are...
weareteachers.com
What Is Subitizing in Math? (Plus, Fun Ways To Teach and Practice It)
Most early math skills are familiar ones we all remember mastering ourselves, like skip counting, addition and subtraction, or greater-than and less-than. But others are skills we picked up along the way, without even knowing there’s a name for it. Subitizing is one of those skills, and the term confuses parents and new teachers alike. Here’s what it means to subitize, and why it matters.
momcollective.com
Seasons of Motherhood: Middle School
In life, there’s a season for everything, including motherhood. Just like winter transitions to spring, moms transition from diapers and bottles, to lunchboxes and little league, to learners’ permits and prom dates. There’s beauty and struggle in each season, and whether you’re looking fondly backward or eagerly forward, we’re here for all of it!
