Augusta Police have released pictures of a bank robbery suspect, in hopes that someone will recognize him. Officials say the incident happened at around 11:30 Saturday morning at the Camden National Bank branch on Armory Street in Augusta. A witness called 911 and told the dispatcher that an unidentified man had walked into the bank, displayed a gun and demanded an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect then left the bank before police arrived on the scene. There's no information about whether the suspect was on foot or if they got into a vehicle.

AUGUSTA, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO