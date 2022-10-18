Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
One Teen Stabbed, Another Arrested After Assault In Bangor
A 14-year-old boy was taken to the hospital and sustained non-life-threatening injuries after allegedly being stabbed in the abdomen Tuesday evening. According to Sgt. Jason McAmbley, Public Information Officer for the Bangor Police Department, authorities were called to the area of Langely Street in Bangor, just before 7:30 Tuesday night. Langley Street sits between Mitchell St. and Bolling Drive.
Augusta Police and FBI Arrest a Gardiner Man for a Bank Robbery
Augusta Police say a Gardiner man is facing charges for a robbery earlier this week at Camden National Bank. The robbery happened at approximately 11:30 Saturday morning at Camden National Bank's Armory Street branch. Officials say, Joshua Brougham, 27, of Gardiner allegedly walked into the bank, showed a firearm, and demanded money. He fled the scene before the police arrived at the scene. No one was hurt in the incident.
wabi.tv
Two hospitalized, house damaged after crash
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Waterville Wednesday morning. It happened just after 9:30 on Kennedy Memorial Drive. Waterville Police tell us a driver coming off Carver Street failed to yield and struck another car. The collision sent the vehicles into...
Affidavit: Washington County woman killed in February by best friend over drugs
MACHIAS, Maine — A Robbinston woman pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a murder charge in connection with the February death of another woman who allegedly sold her drugs. Rebecca Moores, 42, entered her plea remotely in Washington County Superior Court in Machias. Moores is charged with murder in connection...
Ellsworth American
Maine State Police log week of October 20
ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police are investigating a burglary at a Hancock residence Sept. 26. The residence was also vandalized. Trooper Steven Mahon responded to the incident. Troopers Josh Lander and Dave Yankowsky assisted. “Evidence was collected and the investigation continues,” police said. Assault. Cpl. Jeffrey Taylor...
wabi.tv
Two charged after years-long drug investigation in Bradford
BRADFORD, Maine (WABI) - Two people were arrested Tuesday morning in Bradford after a years-long drug investigation. Bryan Jazowski, 41, and Lisa Jazowski, 40, are facing multiple drug and gun charges. According to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence on Middle Road at 7 a.m.
WMTW
'Profiteer of poison': Woman planned to deal out large amount of drugs in Maine, officials say
GLENBURN, Maine — A judge on Tuesday sentenced a Maine woman to 20 years in jail on drugs and firearms charges. Danielle McBreairty, 31, of Glenburn, will face prison time for conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and 400 grams or more of fentanyl.
Augusta Police Ask for the Public’s Help Naming a Robbery Suspect
Augusta Police have released pictures of a bank robbery suspect, in hopes that someone will recognize him. Officials say the incident happened at around 11:30 Saturday morning at the Camden National Bank branch on Armory Street in Augusta. A witness called 911 and told the dispatcher that an unidentified man had walked into the bank, displayed a gun and demanded an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect then left the bank before police arrived on the scene. There's no information about whether the suspect was on foot or if they got into a vehicle.
How an Augusta Police Officer Destroyed Something in Lizzy’s Lewiston Home
We celebrated my beautiful son, Bentley's 6 year old birthday this past Friday at my new home in Lewiston. Boy, was it perfect. The night was magical with about 15 or so very energetic kids making loud memories in our new house. We were breaking the house in with this party because we just bought it but I didn't realize things were actually going to break, like in pieces.
Drug Trafficking Bust after Several Years Investigation in Penobscot, County, Maine
Drug Trafficking Bust after Investigation over Several Years. A drug trafficking investigation over several years in Penobscot County, Maine has resulted in the arrest of a man and a woman and the seizure of large amounts of drugs, a firearm, a stolen camper and more. The Sheriff’s Office and the...
Serious Waterville Crash Causes Car to Slam Into Medical Office Wednesday
According to a Facebook post from the Waterville Fire-Rescue page, emergency crews were dispatched to reports of a car crash on Kennedy Memorial Drive near Carver Street. Reports from passers by indicate multiple vehicles were involved and one of the cars crashed, at least partially, into the medical office of Gagnon Chiropractic. It was also reported that the 'jaws of life' were needed to extract one of the drivers.
Ellsworth American
Hancock County Sheriff’s log week of October 20
ELLSWORTH — Hancock County Sheriff’s deputies tracked and arrested a man who had allegedly broken into an Orland residence and fled with his two dogs when a housekeeper arrived the morning of Oct. 12. Police found a man, Aaron Pert, 42, of Southwest Harbor, matching the housekeeper’s description,...
wabi.tv
Man killed in Skowhegan crash
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police say a man was killed after a crash Tuesday morning in Skowhegan. It happened just before 5 a.m. on the Canaan Road at the entrance to the DOT Maintenance Garage. Police say 53-year-old Mario Centofani of Skowhegan was driving and his SUV hydroplaned. They say...
31-Year-Old Maine Man Found Dead in Pond by Game Wardens Tuesday Afternoon
A Maine man that hasn't been seen by his family since last Thursday was found deceased yesterday by Maine Game Wardens in a small Maine pond. According to WGME 13, 31-year-old Owen Adair, of Vinalhaven, had been reported missing after members of his family had found his ATV, along with his canoe and boots, next to Folly Pond in Vinalhaven.
wabi.tv
Hammond Street Bridge down to one lane due to crash
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Traffic was down to one lane on the Hammond Street Bridge in Bangor after a crash Wednesday afternoon. According to police, the driver of one of the cars involved had pulled over around 1 p.m. to take a call. Police say the driver of the another...
wabi.tv
Police: officers use pepper spray on combative teen in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Fairfield Police say officers used pepper spray on a 14-year-old boy who was being combative as they attempted to arrest him over the weekend. They say the teen is part of a larger group that has been causing disturbances and other problems in town over the last few months.
foxbangor.com
Former fire chief indicted
SKOWHEGANA former fire chief from Athens has been indicted for allegedly sexually assaulting a nine year old. Sean Boyd,45, was arrested in July. Boyd allegedly sexually assaulted the child in 2014. The Somerset County Grand Jury indicted Boyd for gross sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact. A Waterville woman was...
wabi.tv
Palmyra family seeking the help of local government for safety concerns
PALMYRA, Maine (WABI) - The house at the intersection of Spring Hill and Wiers Roads Palmyra belongs to the Hill family. “We do want to live here in peace. We do want to enjoy it and be able to work out in the yard without fear of any type of accidents happening,” Brian Hill said.
Former Caribou Woman Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Trafficking Meth and Fentanyl
A 31-year-old woman was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Bangor on Tuesday for conspiring to traffic methamphetamine and fentanyl in Penobscot and Aroostook counties and unlawfully possessing firearms. Danielle McBreairty of Glenburn, formerly of Caribou, received a 20-year prison term on the drug trafficking charges, according to U.S. Attorney...
WMTW
Officials: Washout causes six train cars to derail in Maine
ORNEVILLE, Maine (WABI) — Piscataquis County authorities are at the scene of a train derailment in Orneville. Six cars from a Canadian Pacific train derailed Wednesday morning due to a washout near Route 16. Officials say one of the engines was severely damaged in the derailment. No roads are...
I-95 FM
Brewer, ME
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
980K+
Views
ABOUT
I-95 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0