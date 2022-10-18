2017's "Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle" was a sleeper hit, surprising fans as both an ambitious crossover between Nintendo and Ubisoft, and being a solid turn-based tactical game in the same vein as "XCOM." Considered one of the best "Mario"-themed games of all time, Ubisoft went back to the well and has since released its highly anticipated sequel, "Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope." So far, the game has earned critical acclaim for its successful implementation of everything that made the first game special while adding enough new features to keep things fresh. Like the first game, "Sparks of Hope" is challenging. And if you wish to get the most out of the experience, it will require some trial and error.

