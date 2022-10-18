Read full article on original website
The NES Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
If you're talking about consoles with games you can really sink your teeth into, the original Nintendo Entertainment System probably isn't the first hardware that would pop into your head. Although its library is packed with hidden gems, the NES is fairly primitive by modern standards of gaming, both in terms of graphical fidelity and performance, and it lacks much of the functionality that players of current-generation systems take for granted nowadays. Notably, the ability to save your game is not a given among its library. In fact, many NES games have no save functionality at all, giving players no way to continue a game across multiple play sessions.
Gotham Knights Lacks A Performance Mode And Players Aren't Happy
"Gotham Knights" has been fighting an uphill battle in the leadup to its release. While the game promises a return to the action-packed styling of the beloved "Batman: Arkham" series, certain "Gotham Knights" announcements have had fans seeing red. For instance, Warner Bros.' cancellation of the game's versions for last-generation consoles certainly put some fans off. Early hands-on previews have been mixed as well, with some outlets like Eurogamer noting the weightlessness of the combat system. Unfortunately, yet another piece of news regarding the game has now disappointed fans. According to the game's executive producer, "Gotham Knights" runs at a locked 30 frames-per-second on console — with no performance mode option.
Elden Ring Is No Longer The Best-Reviewed Game Of 2022
Back in February, the release of "Elden Ring" came with the highest critical reviews of the year – while the PC version of the game saw backlash, the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 versions of it received a 96 Metacritic score. The game was widely loved by critics and fans alike for a ton of reasons, including the outstanding world-building and the sense of player autonomy it creates without forced quests. While there are a few games that are more perfect than "Elden Ring," it sat at the top of games released in 2022 for eight months. However, a new game dethroned the Soulsborne title with a slightly higher Metacritic score, and it's a port of a hyper-successful PlayStation 4 game.
Project Rene: EA Unveils Next-Gen Sims Project
After years of waiting, it looks like a new "Sims" project is finally in the works. The "Sims 4" released back in 2014 and while EA and Maxis have given fans plenty of expansions and new content over the years, there have been few signs that a sequel will ever be released. This week, however, EA finally offered gamers a peek at what it's working on and what could be in store for the future of "The Sims."
Persona 5 Royal: How Do The New Ports Stack Up?
"Persona 5 Royal" hits Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on October 20, finally letting non-PlayStation gamers enjoy the massive and critically acclaimed JRPG. This new port is also launching onto Xbox Game Pass, so subscribers can check it out for no additional cost. Of course, the quality of "Persona 5 Royal" as a game is already known, with the original 2020 PS4 release sitting at a healthy 94 on Metacritic. But fans want to know how the game holds up on new platforms, like the Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch, especially since there's such a big difference in power between the consoles.
The Rarest Game Boy Console Costs More Than $95,000
There are plenty of rare or special edition consoles out there for video games systems of all shapes and sizes, like the Orange Pikachu Nintendo 64 or Nintendo's PlayStation prototype. Very few of these cost as much as $100,000 — but one special edition Game Boy console comes close. This console is so rare, in fact, that reports indicate only seven copies of it exist in the entire world. Specifically, this rare device is the gold-plated version of the special edition gold Minish Cap Game Boy Advance SP. That's right; a "Zelda" GBA system made with actual gold.
Why Crash Bandicoot Fans Are Looking Forward To The Game Awards
Gamers have plenty of reasons to look forward to the Game Awards this year. The annual event always showcases the best of the year while also offering plenty of previews of what to expect from the future. The show is usually a good source for news and reveals of the latest and greatest games. "Crash Bandicoot” fans are particularly excited when it comes to what might be revealed at this year's Game Awards.
The Major Features Coming In Halo Infinite's Winter Update
"Halo Infinite" developer 343 Industries has had a rough time this year. Fans on the "Halo" forums have discussed the game's struggle to keep players for months, pointing to a lack of clear communication, customization, and content. It also doesn't help that 343 Industries and Xbox Game Studios have delayed the much-coveted Forge and campaign co-op modes more than once since "Halo Infinite" released last December.
Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope: The Best Time To Use Star Potions
2017's "Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle" was a sleeper hit, surprising fans as both an ambitious crossover between Nintendo and Ubisoft, and being a solid turn-based tactical game in the same vein as "XCOM." Considered one of the best "Mario"-themed games of all time, Ubisoft went back to the well and has since released its highly anticipated sequel, "Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope." So far, the game has earned critical acclaim for its successful implementation of everything that made the first game special while adding enough new features to keep things fresh. Like the first game, "Sparks of Hope" is challenging. And if you wish to get the most out of the experience, it will require some trial and error.
A Plague Tale: Requiem's Frame Rate Is Another Disappointment For PS5 And Series X Fans
As the gaming industry pushes deeper into the next generation, performance has never been a hotter topic. Recently, gamers expressed their annoyance at the highly anticipated "Gotham Knights" — a next-gen exclusive following the cancellation of the old gen ports — not having a performance mode and instead being limited to 30 frames per second, well below the next-gen standard of 60 FPS. Now, it seems that "A Plague Tale: Requiem" will have a similar frame rate lock on consoles.
Why Did Spec Ops: The Line Never Get A Sequel?
Now a decade removed from its 2012 release, "Spec Ops: The Line" continues to be remembered fondly by the gaming community. Because of this, it's reasonable to ask why a sequel to the military shooter was never developed. Unfortunately, the prospective sequel had multiple things working against it and it will likely remain as nothing more than wishful thinking.
Gotham Knights: How Does It Actually Run On Series X And PS5?
"Gotham Knights," the new action co-op game separate from the "Arkham Asylum" universe, has been embroiled in controversy over some of its technical limitations. Now that the review embargo is up, Digital Foundry has released a video showing just how the game actually runs across Xbox Series X|S and PS5. For anyone out of the loop, back when WB Montréal and Warner Bros. Games announced that "Gotham Knights" would no longer be releasing on last-gen hardware due to technical limitations, fans were left seeing red.
The Biggest Changes Coming To Final Fantasy 14 Patch 6.25
Despite running for over a decade and having had a very rough launch, "Final Fantasy 14" is still going strong, with a large player base and regular updates. Square Enix continues to roll out new content for fans through numerous patches and expansions. Most recently, the popular MMO got another expansion when patch 6.0 rolled out "Endwalker" in December 2021 and patch 6.2 was added in August 2022.
Was Overwatch Actually Better When It Had Lootboxes?
In the years since its 2016 release, "Overwatch" and its system of loot boxes inspired plenty of other games to follow suit. Some games, such as 2017's "Star Wars: Battlefront 2" immediately regretted the controversial feature as gamers made their feelings known on loot boxes and their alleged predatory nature. Even concerned parents were up in arms and, in some cases, threatening Blizzard with legal action over the "exploitative" nature of randomized loot.
How To Link Your PlayStation Network And Steam Accounts
Following the release of the "Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered" PC port, players were buzzing with speculation after discovering several "PSNLinkingEntitlements" references were made and reported on by VGC. The files, which also included "PlayStation PC Launcher" instances, implied that PlayStation and PC were about to be more integrated than ever before. After much waiting and speculation, a patch for "Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered" was released, allowing players to link their PlayStation Network and Steam accounts.
League Of Legends: How To Counter Pyke
"League of Legends" has had quite a stunning transformation since it was first released back in 2009. One thing that's changed drastically is the number of Champions to choose from. The incredibly popular MOBA has over 140 Champions, a huge increase from the original 40 that existed in the first year (via EBT).With so many options, it can be difficult to know how to pick the best Champion to counter some of the more oppressive characters.
You Can Get Dude Perfect Cosmetics In PGA Tour 2K23: Here's How
Golf has finally returned to video games with the release of "PGA Tour 2K23." The first release in the series in two years has been receiving solid reviews for its realism and the list of golf pros it brings to the links. 2K isn't sitting back and relaxing after the launch, however. The publisher has made clear that it's committed to building on and expanding the game after launch with a recent announcement that revealed some of the new content coming in near future.
Is Street Fighter 6 Cross-Platform?
While it's no secret that greed nearly ruined "Street Fighter 5," even reviews that slammed its unforgivably incomplete release — such as those from IGN or Destructoid — had to admit, the online component was rock-solid. With snappy mechanics, responsive netcode, and cross-play across all of its available platforms, "Street Fighter 5" nailed the online competitive experience — and after a few updates that really should have been part of the day one release, the game has gone on to enjoy a belated positive reception amongst fans (per DigitalTrends).
Street Fighter 6 Demo Unplayable Due To Hackers
Capcom has updated Steam's "Street Fighter 6" demo to stop people from playing. According to GamesRadar, an update to the Steam version of "Street Fighter 6" has made it, so it will no longer launch, removing the executable from the game. The official reason is that the closed beta is now over, but a mod created shortly after the demo ended allowed people to get back into the game and play in the offline versus mode. In some cases, players could also access the training mode. This mod began to spread, and naturally, Capcom did not want players to continue playing "Street Fighter 6" after the demo had ended.
Modder Finally Gets P.T. Running On PS5
The first-person horror game "P.T." has not been available for download since it was taken down by Konami in early 2015 following a fall out with creator Hideo Kojima. "P.T." originally served as a teaser for the now-canceled "Silent Hills," and it was taken down in part for its ending, which – spoiler alert — specifically references "Silent Hills" as an upcoming game (the game's initials stand for "playable teaser"). Now that the next "Silent Hill" game has finally been announced, fans are looking back at the series as a whole, but despite its popularity, "P.T." is still nearly impossible to play in 2022.
