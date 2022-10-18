BURLEIGH COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man in connection to an abduction that caused an Amber Alert in Virginia. An Amber Alert was sent out by Virginia State Police for 1-year-old Adriana Truitt and 2-year-old Jaxon Truitt Monday afternoon, after they were were abducted by their father, 36-year-old Timothy Paul Truitt.

