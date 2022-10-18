ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

Moose can pose threats in urban areas and on roadways

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Moose are massive creatures that from time to time wander into urban areas. Experts say people need to remember never approach a moose and to be wary on the roadways. “Just because you’re in North Dakota doesn’t mean you can’t have a bad interaction...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
MN DNR grants helping get kids outside

M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is helping kids cast a line, hike, bike, track, or simply learn more about nature. They’ll give you money to do it, too!. It’s through their “No Child Left Inside” grants. The grants help boost...
MINNESOTA STATE
Police: Combatting “swatting” calls can be difficult

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Finding those responsible for the “swatting” calls to North Dakota schools has been tough. This is when someone makes a fake emergency call, with the intention of dispatching a large police response to a specific location. Multiple schools across the state, including in...
FARGO, ND
North Dakota University System employees, students asked to change passwords after discovering security concern

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Employees and students within the North Dakota University System are being asked to change their passwords. Jerry Rostad, the University System’s vice chancellor of Strategy and Strategic Engagement, says Core Technology Services (CTS) of the NDUS discovered a security threat the weekend of October 8-9.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Essentia Health first in North Dakota to use next-generation cardiovascular technology

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Last month, Essentia Health-Fargo treated their first patient using next-generation cardiovascular technology. It’s Medtronic’s Evolut FX TAVR system, a transcatheter aortic valve-replacement (TAVR) system used to treat aortic stenosis. Essentia Health says the FDA recently approved the Evolut FX TAVR system, which...
FARGO, ND
Virginia man arrested in North Dakota after abducting two kids

BURLEIGH COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man in connection to an abduction that caused an Amber Alert in Virginia. An Amber Alert was sent out by Virginia State Police for 1-year-old Adriana Truitt and 2-year-old Jaxon Truitt Monday afternoon, after they were were abducted by their father, 36-year-old Timothy Paul Truitt.
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
Governor Tim Walz and Dr. Scott Jensen debate question recap

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC hosted Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and his Republican challenger Scott Jensen as they go head-to-head in a televised debate Tuesday, October 18, 2022. QUESTION- Many of our viewers have reached out about the ongoing opioid crisis affecting communities big and small. According to the...
MINNESOTA STATE
Former ND House Majority Leader & Founder of UND Foundation passes away

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Former North Dakota House Majority Leader and UND Foundation Founder Earl Strinden has passed away at the age of 90. Strinden was a Marine Corps veteran, served as a member of the Grand Forks City Council, was in the state legislature for 22 years and founded the University of North Dakota (UND) Foundation.
GRAND FORKS, ND
North Dakota company awarded $114M to supercharge U.S. battery manufacturing

N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new battery component processing and manufacturing facility is coming to Mercer County and will receive $114 million to help North Dakota expand its role as a manufacturing powerhouse. The Biden Administration Wednesday announced the first set of projects funded by the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure...
MERCER COUNTY, ND
Audit hits N. Dakota on vaccine handling; agency disputes it

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Health Department stored thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses at incorrect temperatures or without temperature data over the past two years, according to a state audit Tuesday that said some of the vaccines were administered to patients. The health department disputed the findings....
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
ND military museum partnership announced

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum will be getting a new addition. The State Historical Society and the North Dakota National Guard have signed an agreement to create a North Dakota military museum. The idea of the museum has been talked about for 30...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
WATCH: Minnesota Gubernatorial Debate

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Tuesday Gray Television hosted Minnesota Gubernatorial candidates Gov. Tim Walz and Dr. Scott Jensen. The debate was held in the KTTC studio in Rochester. Both Walz and Jensen faced a panel of journalists representing TV stations in Rochester, Mankato, Duluth and Fargo. The debate was...
MINNESOTA STATE

