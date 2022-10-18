ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pompano Beach, FL

NBC Miami

2 Men Killed in Lauderhill Double Shooting: Police

Police are investigating a late-night shooting Wednesday in Lauderhill that left two men dead. Lauderhill Police said officers responded to the 5800 block of Blueberry Court just after 9 p.m. regarding a shooting. Once officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds in a parking lot. Both men,...
LAUDERHILL, FL
CBS Miami

Man held in shooting death of teen girl in NW Miami-Dade

MIAMI -- A man has been arrested in the shooting death of a teen girl, authorities said.Police responded to NW 16th Avenue and 77th Terrace late Tuesday night after receiving a gunfire alert in the area from Shot Spotter.When police arrived, they found Tanecia McElliott, 17, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.The girl was rushed for medical treatment to Jackson Ryder Trauma Center, where she was initially listed in critical condition but died later, police said.The suspect was identified as 18-year-old Diamante Jean-Phillipe. Police said their investigation revealed that the victim and Jean Phillipe were involved in a verbal dispute, which escalated when he produced a firearm and shot her several times. Phillipe then fled from the scene on foot and was located a short time later in an abandoned residence, police said.Authorities said Phillipe was seen armed with a rifle.    He was taken into custody without incident and a firearm was recovered.  Phillipe faces one count of second-degree murder with a weapon.        
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Teen Charged as Adult in Fatal Shooting Inside Miami-Dade Walmart

A 16-year-old accused of killing a former friend inside a southwest Miami-Dade Walmart last month is being charged as an adult. Malachi Allah is facing charges including second-degree murder, carrying a concealed firearm, and discharging a firearm in public in the Sept. 28 shooting, an arrest report said. Allah was...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Man, 73, Accused of Video Voyeurism in Dania Beach

A 73-year-old Dania Beach man has been arrested two years after being accused of planting cameras in a woman’s home to record her naked on video. Felix Quila was jailed Wednesday and charged with two counts of video voyeurism. According to the arrest report, the woman first noticed a...
DANIA BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Fort Lauderdale Rape Case Solved After 23 Years: Police

A Minnesota woman had only been in Fort Lauderdale for one day when she was approached by a man who is now accused of raping her based on DNA evidence 23 years later, police said. Jesse Clinton Ganzy, 63, was booked into the Broward County Jail Wednesday and charged with...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Police Searching for Man Who Tried to Lure Girl Near Fort Lauderdale School

Police are investigating a "suspicious incident" involving a man who tried to lure a young girl outside of a Fort Lauderdale school. Fort Lauderdale Police said the child, an 10-year-old girl, told them the man tried to lure her into his van with candy in between the 1400 and 1500 block of Northeast 17th Way on Wednesday. The van was described as a black cargo style van with no windows in the back.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Police investigating Lauderhill shooting that left two dead

Two men died from gunshot wounds in a Lauderhill parking lot Wednesday night, police say. Authorities have not yet identified a motive or suspects. Witnesses saw others involved in the shooting drive off in a vehicle before Lauderhill police arrived at the scene, according to Major Michael Santiago, a spokesperson for the Lauderhill police department. The two men were found “suffering from ...
LAUDERHILL, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Body Found On North Broward Street, Cops Seeks Tips

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips concerning a body found on North Federal Highway in Pompano Beach. This is the statement issued by the agency Thursday morning: “A man was found unresponsive in the roadway and died […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Toddler Overdoses on Fenantyl, Oakland Park Mother Arrested: BSO

A 16-month-old is in the hospital, the mother is charged with child neglect, and the Broward Sheriff’s Office was looking for the child’s father after the infant ingested a potentially deadly drug, according to court officials. Antwanette Shambria Davis, 30, told her public defender attorney she was fighting...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Pedestrian killed in Lauderdale Lakes

A pedestrian was killed near the 2600 block of Northwest 31st Avenue in Lauderdale Lakes on Sunday, October 16 following a crash. Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit are investigating the incident that occurred at approximately 9:04 p.m. The preliminary investigation revealed Larry Ridley was traveling...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
Click10.com

Adult, teen injured in possible gang-related shooting in Florida City

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – An adult and a 15-year-old were injured Tuesday night in a shooting in Florida City that was possibly gang-related, authorities confirmed Wednesday. According to Florida City police Sgt. David Hunsberger, the victims arrived at Baptist Health Homestead Hospital around 11 p.m. Tuesday. Hunsberger said it...
FLORIDA CITY, FL
NBC Miami

Person in Custody After SWAT Responds to NW Miami-Dade Neighborhood

SWAT officers responded Wednesday night to a neighborhood in northwest Miami-Dade after responding to a call from police in Miami Beach. The situation unfolded in the area of Northwest 111th Street and 7th Avenue. Officers were spotted searching a dark-colored mini-van after a Miami Beach Police detective saw a van that matched the description of one involved in an investigation.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

1 in custody after shots fired in NW Miami-Dade

MIAMI - One person was in custody after shots were fired late Wednesday night in northwest Miami-Dade during an ongoing police investigation.No one was hurt during the incident, which occurred in the area of NW 77th Avenue and 111th Street, police said.The incident prompted a large police response to the area around 11 p.m. but investigators did not say how many officers were involved.Investigators have not revealed the nature of the investigation or provided information about the person who was in custody."Once there is a police-involved shooting there's a lot of legal procedural stuff that needs to go on," Detective Alvaro Zabeleta said at the scene Wednesday night. "That's why we're not able to provide any specific details to exactly what happened and how it happened. We do know shots were fired. What led to the shots it's way too early to determine."
MIAMI, FL

