NBC Miami
Man Out on Bond on Weapons Charge Accused of Killing Teen Girl in Miami-Dade
A young man who'd been out on bond on a weapons charge has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl in northwest Miami-Dade. Diamante Jean-Philippe, 18, was arrested early Wednesday on a charge of second-degree murder, Miami-Dade jail records showed. Jean-Philippe was already out on a $5,000...
NBC Miami
2 Men Killed in Lauderhill Double Shooting: Police
Police are investigating a late-night shooting Wednesday in Lauderhill that left two men dead. Lauderhill Police said officers responded to the 5800 block of Blueberry Court just after 9 p.m. regarding a shooting. Once officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds in a parking lot. Both men,...
Man held in shooting death of teen girl in NW Miami-Dade
MIAMI -- A man has been arrested in the shooting death of a teen girl, authorities said.Police responded to NW 16th Avenue and 77th Terrace late Tuesday night after receiving a gunfire alert in the area from Shot Spotter.When police arrived, they found Tanecia McElliott, 17, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.The girl was rushed for medical treatment to Jackson Ryder Trauma Center, where she was initially listed in critical condition but died later, police said.The suspect was identified as 18-year-old Diamante Jean-Phillipe. Police said their investigation revealed that the victim and Jean Phillipe were involved in a verbal dispute, which escalated when he produced a firearm and shot her several times. Phillipe then fled from the scene on foot and was located a short time later in an abandoned residence, police said.Authorities said Phillipe was seen armed with a rifle. He was taken into custody without incident and a firearm was recovered. Phillipe faces one count of second-degree murder with a weapon.
NBC Miami
Teen Charged as Adult in Fatal Shooting Inside Miami-Dade Walmart
A 16-year-old accused of killing a former friend inside a southwest Miami-Dade Walmart last month is being charged as an adult. Malachi Allah is facing charges including second-degree murder, carrying a concealed firearm, and discharging a firearm in public in the Sept. 28 shooting, an arrest report said. Allah was...
NBC Miami
Man, 73, Accused of Video Voyeurism in Dania Beach
A 73-year-old Dania Beach man has been arrested two years after being accused of planting cameras in a woman’s home to record her naked on video. Felix Quila was jailed Wednesday and charged with two counts of video voyeurism. According to the arrest report, the woman first noticed a...
NBC Miami
Fort Lauderdale Rape Case Solved After 23 Years: Police
A Minnesota woman had only been in Fort Lauderdale for one day when she was approached by a man who is now accused of raping her based on DNA evidence 23 years later, police said. Jesse Clinton Ganzy, 63, was booked into the Broward County Jail Wednesday and charged with...
NBC Miami
Police Searching for Man Who Tried to Lure Girl Near Fort Lauderdale School
Police are investigating a "suspicious incident" involving a man who tried to lure a young girl outside of a Fort Lauderdale school. Fort Lauderdale Police said the child, an 10-year-old girl, told them the man tried to lure her into his van with candy in between the 1400 and 1500 block of Northeast 17th Way on Wednesday. The van was described as a black cargo style van with no windows in the back.
Police investigating Lauderhill shooting that left two dead
Two men died from gunshot wounds in a Lauderhill parking lot Wednesday night, police say. Authorities have not yet identified a motive or suspects. Witnesses saw others involved in the shooting drive off in a vehicle before Lauderhill police arrived at the scene, according to Major Michael Santiago, a spokesperson for the Lauderhill police department. The two men were found “suffering from ...
Body Found On North Broward Street, Cops Seeks Tips
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips concerning a body found on North Federal Highway in Pompano Beach. This is the statement issued by the agency Thursday morning: “A man was found unresponsive in the roadway and died […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
NBC Miami
Police Searching for Man After Suspicious Activity Reported Near Fort Lauderdale School
Police are searching for a man who was reported for a "suspicious incident" outside of a Fort Lauderdale school Thursday morning. Broward County Public Schools said a child reported the incident to officials at Bennett Elementary School, located at 1755 Northeast 14th Street. BCPS said the child was not a student at the school.
NBC Miami
Toddler Overdoses on Fenantyl, Oakland Park Mother Arrested: BSO
A 16-month-old is in the hospital, the mother is charged with child neglect, and the Broward Sheriff’s Office was looking for the child’s father after the infant ingested a potentially deadly drug, according to court officials. Antwanette Shambria Davis, 30, told her public defender attorney she was fighting...
cw34.com
72 year old hits and kills man with his car after he walked into traffic, deputies say
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was killed after he walked into the path of traffic, leading to a 72-year-old driver hitting the man with his car, according to deputies. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the incident took place at Lauderdale Lakes on the intersection of NW...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Pedestrian killed in Lauderdale Lakes
A pedestrian was killed near the 2600 block of Northwest 31st Avenue in Lauderdale Lakes on Sunday, October 16 following a crash. Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit are investigating the incident that occurred at approximately 9:04 p.m. The preliminary investigation revealed Larry Ridley was traveling...
Click10.com
Adult, teen injured in possible gang-related shooting in Florida City
FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – An adult and a 15-year-old were injured Tuesday night in a shooting in Florida City that was possibly gang-related, authorities confirmed Wednesday. According to Florida City police Sgt. David Hunsberger, the victims arrived at Baptist Health Homestead Hospital around 11 p.m. Tuesday. Hunsberger said it...
NBC Miami
Person in Custody After SWAT Responds to NW Miami-Dade Neighborhood
SWAT officers responded Wednesday night to a neighborhood in northwest Miami-Dade after responding to a call from police in Miami Beach. The situation unfolded in the area of Northwest 111th Street and 7th Avenue. Officers were spotted searching a dark-colored mini-van after a Miami Beach Police detective saw a van that matched the description of one involved in an investigation.
'The gun just went off': Man arrested for robbery-turned-murder in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH — For more than 10 months, the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in West Palm Beach remained a mystery. With the help of witnesses, surveillance-camera footage and cellular data, West Palm Beach police now believe they know who fired the fatal shot. Cemari Daniels, 20, of Riviera Beach, is facing a second-degree murder...
cw34.com
2 people shot on the street in West Palm Beach, another 'detained'
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A shooting on the street left two people wounded and West Palm Beach police told CBS12 News a third person has been "detained." Police said it happened at about noon Wednesday, on N. Tamarind Avenue in the area of State and Grant streets.
1 in custody after shots fired in NW Miami-Dade
MIAMI - One person was in custody after shots were fired late Wednesday night in northwest Miami-Dade during an ongoing police investigation.No one was hurt during the incident, which occurred in the area of NW 77th Avenue and 111th Street, police said.The incident prompted a large police response to the area around 11 p.m. but investigators did not say how many officers were involved.Investigators have not revealed the nature of the investigation or provided information about the person who was in custody."Once there is a police-involved shooting there's a lot of legal procedural stuff that needs to go on," Detective Alvaro Zabeleta said at the scene Wednesday night. "That's why we're not able to provide any specific details to exactly what happened and how it happened. We do know shots were fired. What led to the shots it's way too early to determine."
Was driver 'huffing' when 4 died in Delray crash? Or did truck malfunction? Jury to decide
WEST PALM BEACH — On the opening day of Paul Streater's DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide trial, attorneys asked jurors to consider two questions. Was Streater driving under the influence of a chemical on the night of an April 2018 crash that killed four family members? Or was the wreck a result of a vehicle malfunction?
Click10.com
New York woman back in Broward to face charge in murder of Tamarac woman
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Authorities extradited a New York woman back to Broward County to face a first-degree murder charge in the July killing of Kayla Hodgson. The 23-year-old was slain in her Tamarac apartment in the afternoon hours of July 13, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
