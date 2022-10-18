MIAMI - One person was in custody after shots were fired late Wednesday night in northwest Miami-Dade during an ongoing police investigation.No one was hurt during the incident, which occurred in the area of NW 77th Avenue and 111th Street, police said.The incident prompted a large police response to the area around 11 p.m. but investigators did not say how many officers were involved.Investigators have not revealed the nature of the investigation or provided information about the person who was in custody."Once there is a police-involved shooting there's a lot of legal procedural stuff that needs to go on," Detective Alvaro Zabeleta said at the scene Wednesday night. "That's why we're not able to provide any specific details to exactly what happened and how it happened. We do know shots were fired. What led to the shots it's way too early to determine."

MIAMI, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO