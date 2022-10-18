Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWinston-salem, NC
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in North CarolinaTravel MavenForsyth County, NC
Graham police post warrant for armed robbery
GRAHAM, N.C. — Graham police now have a suspect in an armed robbery case. Watch more headlines in the video above. Police said on Monday, Oct. 10, a man walked into the K C Quickie Mart on Providence Road at about 11 p.m., brandishing a weapon. Police report he...
Man charged with murder after woman found dead in Clemmons apartment
CLEMMONS, N.C. — One person has died after a shooting at an apartment complex in Clemmons. It happened Tuesday around 9:15 a.m. Forsyth County deputies said they responded after reports of a shooting on the 300 block of Hawk Ridge Drive, near Stratford and Kinnamon roads. Upon arrival, deputies said they spoke to an employee of the property.
Winston-Salem shooting kills 61-year-old innocent bystander
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 61-year-old man was killed during a shootout in Winston-Salem. Police say he was an innocent bystander. It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Peachtree Street, near Belleauwood Street. When police arrived, Benigo Silva-Miguel, 61, of Winston-Salem, was found dead in the street. Police also saw numerous...
Three fights broke out at a high school, one student left injured
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Three fights broke out atEastern Guilford High School on Tuesday leaving one student injured, according to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office. One deputy said the fight started as an argument among 4 female students on the bus, on the way to school. According to the...
Winston-Salem police cruiser hit while on scene of deadly Highway 52 pedestrian crash
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 52 Thursday morning. It happened in the southbound lanes near the exit for Germanton Road shortly after midnight. Authorities have not identified the person killed or explained why the person was on the highway....
Stoneville: Man found dead reportedly threatened another with a handgun
STONEVILLE, N.C. — Rockingham officials are investigating the shooting death of a man on Stoneville property. Monday afternoon, Rockingham deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Wimbish Road. Ryan Burroughs, 34, was found dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound. He was located outside the residence,...
Greensboro shooting kills 34-year-old man
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is dead after a shooting in Greensboro Tuesday night. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Click the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12 News. Police first responded to Moses Cone Hospital after a gunshot victim was dropped off for help. The...
Greensboro police find victim miles away from shooting scene
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police officers are investigating an overnight shooting after finding the victim miles away. It happened Tuesday around 1:10 a.m. This is when police responded to the area of West Market Street and North Holden Road in reference to the shooting. Upon arrival, officers found one...
Davidson schools locked down after fake claims of an armed intruder by students
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — South Davidson Middle and High Schools were put on lock down after students reported a fake armed intruder, the school system said. A group of students reportedly made a false statement to a staff member about an armed intruder on the school campus. School administrators...
Wilkesboro: Missing woman killed in car crash
WILKESBORO, N.C. — A missing woman was found dead in a Wilkes County car crash Wednesday morning. At approximately 10:30 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol received reports of a collision on Brushy Mountain Road near Orchard Road. An SUV was traveling north, crossed the centerline, ran off the...
Winston-Salem: Man robbed, shot at hotel on Peters Creek Parkway
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a robbery and shooting in a hotel parking lot. According to police, it happened Tuesday shortly after midnight at the University Inn and Suites on Peters Creek Parkway, near Silas Creek Parkway. Police initially responded to reports of a man with a...
Archdale Red Roof Inn employee shot at work, 2 suspects at large
ARCHDALE, N.C. — A hotel employee has been hospitalized after being shot at a Red Roof Inn, according to police. Archdale police said this happened before 5 a.m. on Liberty Road. Two men reportedly entered the hotel and shot the employee multiple times. It is unknown why these men...
Greensboro Police to host first on-site recruitment event
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department will host a recruitment event Wednesday evening - with a twist. This will be the department's first on-site hiring fair where interested candidates could see where they may work, the equipment they will be using, and meet potential new coworkers. “The idea...
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools’ bus involved in crash
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said a school bus was involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 3:15 p.m. along Reynold Road in the area of Loehmann’s Plaza. Police said the driver of a pickup truck crossed into the path of the bus. They said five children were onboard the bus but were not hurt. The bus received minor damage from the crash. Both the driver of the truck and the school bus driver reported minor injuries and were both treated at the crash scene.
Stokes County: Human remains found buried at Asbury home
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies confirm finding human remains at a Stokes County house late Tuesday morning. The Stokes County Sheriff's Office and Surry County Sheriff's Office were called to assist the NC SBI with a search warrant at the home located at 1791 Asbury Road in Westfield, North Carolina.
Puppy rescued during Hurricane Ian got a new job and a new home
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — One rescued puppy fromHurricane Ian has found a new career and a new home. On Wednesday, Guilford county sheriff's office announced on their Facebook that Cadet Storm, formally known as Storm, will now be a drug detection K9. Deputies said she was officially adopted on...
Yadkin County crash on I-77 leaves one injured
YADKIN, N.C. — Part of Interstate 77 in Yadkin County was closed Monday after a woman drove under a tractor-trailer. I-77 north of exit 65 was closed, according to the department of transportation. Union Grove Fire reported a driver did not see the vehicle in front of her had...
NC District 65 race in Rockingham County: Reece Pyrtle, Jay Donecker talk about the issues
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — One thing is missing from the North Carolina District 65 race in Rockingham County, and that’s political attack ads. That because the two candidates, despite their opposite views on issues, agree on one thing, and that’s mutual respect. Incumbent Republican Reece Pyrtle is...
Interstate 40 crash shuts down traffic near Peters Creek Parkway
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A crash has shut down traffic on Interstate 40 for the Tuesday morning drive. The crash happened around 7 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near Peters Creek Parkway. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the accident may not clear until 9 a.m. One of...
Fires reach record high number in Winston-Salem heading into winter months
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Fire Department is seeing a record number of fires this year. As the weather gets colder, firefighters are urging residents to stay safe. "People don't think it can happen to them," Winston-Salem Fire Department Risk Reduction Specialist Theresa Knops said. "And I have never...
