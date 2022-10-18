ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
24/7 Wall St.

Apple’s Employees Turn Against It

By Douglas A. McIntyre
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wHdW4_0idSJhw600 Apple’s retail workers have begun to unionize in the United States to get leverage over pay, hours and benefits. Apple is too large, financially, to be damaged by the move, at least if it remains contained to a modest number of locations. However, labor has started to organize against Apple in Australia aggressively. What once appeared to be a problem in its home market could spread to many countries.

Apple has stores in 25 countries. It employs thousands of workers across these locations. The spirit behind the decision by Australian Apple workers traces its way back to America. According to Vice, “Workers at Apple in Australia feel particularly inspired, he said, because they face many of the same union-busting tactics faced by workers in the U.S.”

More important than the strikes themselves is the possible negative public reaction. Apple has the most valuable brand in the world. It relies on tremendous goodwill with consumers for much of the success that has made it the most valuable U.S. company based on market cap and one of the largest companies in the world based on revenue.

Consumers know Apple is immensely profitable and might ask why it will not improve the fortunes of hourly workers. The optics are not helped by the fact that CEO Tim Cook has made hundreds of millions of dollars since he has been at the helm.

The unionization effort is part of a global problem that large, highly successful companies founded in the past several decades face. The most obvious are Amazon and Starbucks. In each case, hourly workers want better pay and benefits. The companies that employ them make billions of dollars annually and have highly paid management and billionaire founders.
ALSO READ: Brands Customers Are Abandoning in 2022
Labor’s attempt to influence its fate at large companies is not new. In the United States, it extends back more than a century. Legacy businesses are not exempt from labor pressure. Railroads recently had to hike pay and benefits after worries about a strike brought the U.S. president into the dispute.

Apple can count on the fact that the unionization of its locations has only started.

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 3

Related
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg has long put employees on a ’30-day list’ to find a new role or leave—now the list is growing

Get rehired within a month or leave, Meta has long told certain employees whose departments got reorganized. There’s more where that came from. With competition intensifying, growth waning, and its stock price slumping, the social media titan formerly known as Facebook plans to cut costs by at least 10% in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. And it’s taken to putting more and more workers whose jobs are being eliminated on its traditional “30-day list.”
HAWAII STATE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Former T.J. Maxx Employees Sent Out Warning to Customers

Take notice of these warnings if you're shopping at T.J. Maxx. By ajay_suresh - TJ Maxx, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=117303226. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia and Reddit.
shefinds

Walmart Just Made A Huge Change To Its Return Policy–Shoppers, Take Note

Walmart is attempting to make holiday shopping easier for customers this year. The department store just announced that they are revamping their return policy. Beginning in October, Walmart+ members and other customers can start their shopping without return policies that have 30-day limits.The chain’s new “Holiday Guarantee” will allow shoppers to have a longer return window, so they can buy presents for example, after October 1st, and have until January 31, 2023 to send items back.
Business Insider

Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.

New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
Fortune

Black media mogul Byron Allen sues McDonald’s for a whopping $10 billion, arguing it cuts out African American-owned business

Byron Allen said McDonalds only spent $5 million of its $1.6 billion advertising budget on African American media. Mcdonald’s is facing a massive lawsuit following an accusation by media mogul Byron Allen that they are purposely excluding black-owned media in their advertising campaigns. Allen, owner of Allen Media Group,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
Joel Eisenberg

New Permanent Costco Closure Announced

The closing will give way to a considerably larger location, which will open nearby shortly thereafter. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, MacroTrends.net, The-Sun.com, and DeliMarketNews.com.
SPRINGDALE, OH
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

142K+
Followers
89K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy