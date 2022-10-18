ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

Gates Foundation boosts GivingTuesday with $10M donation

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0idSJTWo00

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation donated $10 million to the organization that grew out of the hashtag #GivingTuesday in part to fund a database of charitable giving and other acts of generosity.

GivingTuesday, the organization, has helped people realize there is a lot they can give, said foundation co-founder Melinda French Gates in an interview.

“Whether people are giving their voice, their time, their expertise or their money, and given that it was the ten year anniversary of GivingTuesday, it seemed like the right time to step up with another commitment," French Gates said.

Asha Curran, GivingTuesday’s CEO, described the foundation as a thought partner in addition to being a funder.

“It’s a really wonderful thing to see the partnering of big philanthropy and grassroots generosity, that those things don’t have to live in separate worlds and be viewed as totally separate things,” Curran said.

The new gift announced Tuesday also represents the Gates Foundation’s ongoing efforts encouraging people to give. The Giving Pledge, which the Gates’ founded with Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett, asks billionaires to donate more than half of their wealth to charitable causes within their lifetimes, while GivingTuesday seeks to mobilize everyone else.

“We believe philanthropy is the right thing to do and that anybody can do it,” said French Gates in an interview. “And so, it’s more making it a societal norm, quite frankly, that you give something back.”

GivingTuesday started in 2012 as a project of the 92nd Street Y and became an independent nonprofit in 2020. It now convenes a network of people who run campaigns for communities around the world, adapted to relevant holidays and giving traditions.

Most people still associate the organization with the now-familiar flood of emails and other solicitations for charitable donations that pour in on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving in the U.S., which Curran said she doesn’t mind.

“I just wish they also associated it with grassroots leadership and young people leading the way in philanthropy,” she said.

Last year, the organization said donors gave more than $2.7 billion on Giving Tuesday, despite many fundraisers and organizations professing exhaustion with trying to design campaigns that breakthrough.

The Gates Foundation has previously given the organization $10.5 million since its founding. GivingTuesday also received $7 million from novelist and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott in 2021.

Curran said the gift will accelerate the organization’s plans to expand a database that includes information about giving from a range of sources including the payment processor PayPal, Charity Navigator, crowdfunding sites GoFundMe, DonorsChoose and Tiltify as well as major institutions that offer donor-advised funds like Fidelity Charitable and the Silicon Valley Community Foundation.

GivingTuesday said they aim to raise $26 million over five years to fund the data project and already have 40% of that amount committed.

The software company Blackbaud, which works with nonprofits, universities and foundations, said they do not share their raw donation data with third parties. though they do provide GivingTuesday the total amount of donations they process on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

Other organizations also track philanthropic giving — including Candid, which collects giving data from philanthropic foundations, governments and nonprofits, as well as major academic studies like one at the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy that has surveyed the giving behavior of the same American households for decades. The Giving USA Foundation also releases an annual analysis of giving trends , that includes many datasets but doesn't capture person to person giving or mutual aid.

GivingTuesday aims to collect data about individual donations, which Jake Garcia, vice president of data at Candid, said could complement these other projects and help answer questions about giving trends.

“The stock market’s down, do donations go up or down?" Garcia said. “Number of donations, amount for donations, the type of donations they make. . . Those trends, I think, are the kinds of things that could be really revelatory if they can get a good enough body of data.”

———

Associated Press coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content. For all of AP’s philanthropy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy .

Comments / 0

Related
geekwire.com

Melinda French Gates counters Bill Gates’ prediction that their foundation will end in 25 years

Melinda French Gates this week offered a different timetable for the future of the Gates Foundation than the one laid out last month by her ex-husband Bill Gates. During Fortune’s Most Powerful Women summit in California on Tuesday, French Gates said that the Seattle-based foundation would continue operations for two decades past the death of herself or Bill Gates, whichever comes later.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Robb Report

This Billionaire Couple Is Giving Away $1 Million a Week to Charity This Year

Rob and Karen Hale have never had a problem with giving. The billionaire Bostonians have donated millions of dollars to charity to date, but they’ve well and truly upped the ante as of late. The couple decided to give exactly $52 million to at least 52 nonprofits this year, which works out to be $1 million per week, as reported by Forbes. The Hales have long been philanthropists and used their 10-figure fortune for good. Rob, the president of Granite Telecommunications and part owner of the Boston Celtics, is reportedly worth around $5 billion. The couple has previously given to notable organizations,...
BOSTON, MA
PennLive.com

MacKenzie Scott donates $84.5 million to Girl Scouts

NEW YORK (AP) — Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $84.5 million to Girl Scouts of the USA and 29 of its local branches, the 110-year-old organization said Tuesday, calling it a vote of confidence. “Her support of our organization means honestly just as much as the donation,” Sofia Chang, CEO...
The Independent

Jeff Bezos’s ex-wife MacKenzie Scott donates $15m to provide glasses to farmers

Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has gifted a stunning $15m to a charitable cause that delivers eyeglasses to farmers in developing countries.“The gift from Ms. Scott is an incredible acknowledgement of the power of a simple pair of eyeglasses to unlock earning, learning, safety and well-being for people vulnerable to poverty,” said Ella Gudwin, the chief executive of VisionSpring, the nonprofit where Ms Scott has decided to park her latest multi-million-dollar donation.The ex-wife of the Amazon founder disclosed in the spring that over the past two years, after collecting $38bn in the divorce...
philanthropynewsdigest.org

$15 million from MacKenzie Scott catalyzes VisionSpring initiative

VisionSpring has announced a $15 million gift from Giving Pledger MacKenzie Scott that will help catalyze the nonprofit’s efforts to correct the vision of more than six million people by 2030. VisionSpring's $70 million Livelihoods in Focus initiative will focus on low-income workers in the tea, coffee, cocoa, and...
WSOC Charlotte

Gates Foundation pledges $1.2B to eradicate polio globally

BERLIN — (AP) — The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation says it will commit $1.2 billion to the effort to end polio worldwide. The money will be used to help implement the Global Polio Eradication Initiative's strategy through 2026. The initiative is trying to end the polio virus in Pakistan and Afghanistan, the last two endemic countries, the foundation said in a statement Sunday.
TechCrunch

‘She Matters’ is the name and mission of a BIPOC-focused postpartum care startup

Her experience led her to found and lead She Matters, a digital health platform focused on supporting Black women experiencing postpartum comorbidities, and providing cultural competency training for care providers. The company is part of the Battlefield 200 at TechCrunch Disrupt 2022. “It’s not only up to Black women to...
ABC News

ABC News

877K+
Followers
185K+
Post
496M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy