Deputies searching for driver involved in Union Parish hit-and-run

DOWNSVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver of a truck that was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash near the Parish Line Market in Downsville, La. on October 16, 2022, around 6 PM. According to officials, the crash occurred near the intersection of Highway 15 and Highway 552 South in Downsville, La.

The driver of the other vehicle sustained injuries in the crash. The vehicle pictured below allegedly struck another vehicle and fled the scene going northbound on Highway 552 toward Point.

The suspect is believed to be in a white early 2000 Chevrolet Silverado single-cab pickup. The truck possibly has damage to the front and passenger sides of the vehicle.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of the vehicle and/or driver, call the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-368-3124.