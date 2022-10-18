Read full article on original website
Hamburg Restaurant Owner’s Quote About WNY Customers is Amazing
We know that Western New York is the most underrated place to live in the country. The people here are simply amazing. Buffalo has earned its nickname of "The City of Good Neighbors," and it's because of that reputation that locals here really do support the locally-owned bars and restaurants around the region.
Bills stadium to be a paler shade of green
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills’ new $1.4 billion stadium won’t be as green or sustainable as it could be. That’s because the stadium will not seek LEED certification, according to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. LEED stands for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design and is a globally used accreditation program from the U.S. Green Building Council that helps builders reduce their buildings’ impact on the environment via the energy they consume and how they operate.
Buffalo and Western New York Bartender Hall of Fame inducted 16 new members
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo and Western New York Bartender Hall of Fame inducted 16 new members at a lively ceremony Monday night at The Buffalo Bar and Grill. Inductees were recognized for their decades of service and always memorable hospitality. The annual event had more inductees than usual...
The Buffalo Bills Shout Song Like You’ve Never Heard It Before
Here in Buffalo, we've heard the Shout song about a million times. But there's a good chance you've never heard it like this before. For those of you who are reading this that aren't from Buffalo, the Shout song is kind of like Buffalo's fight song. You know...colleges and universities have songs that their band plays to get the crowd hyped up, well, we have this song.
Restaurant Week is back in Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Restaurant Week is back in Buffalo. Buffalo Restaurant Week runs from October 24-30 and will feature new dishes and prix fixe menus and will be debuting for lunch and dinner. “The people that used to be in...
Community celebration honors Buddhist culture in WNY
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A special ceremony at the Buddhist temple in Niagara Falls brought the community together to celebrate a group of monks. It also highlighted why the monks and the Buddhist community want to preserve their culture here in Western New York. Every year on Kathina, the...
43North makes final 8 selections for million-dollar prizes
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's 43North week for the startup community in Buffalo. The 8th edition of the 43North business competition finals is being held in downtown Buffalo on Thursday. But today the semifinals were held to cut the remaining startup companies from 15 down to 8. The eight selected...
This Fell From the Sky in Buffalo and Nobody Has Ever Heard of It
The weather was less than ideal in Western New York on Wednesday. Actually, it's been downright miserable since Monday morning. Temperatures haven't escaped the 40's and we have seen lows in the 30's across Western New York this week. We have one more bad day ahead of us, Thursday, before the weather turns for the better this weekend.
Grief, anguish after Tyler Lewis, 19, is stabbed to death at University of Buffalo
BALDWIN, N.Y. - The promising life of a Long Island college student ended after he was stabbed to death outside a dorm at the University at Buffalo. Witnesses say they saw a group of young men fighting when one suddenly fell to the ground. As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, there's grief and anguish inside an elegant Tudor-style home in Baldwin. College student Tyler Lewis, 19, was the only child of Terrence and Roquishia. The parents are inconsolable, surrounded by relatives who are asking "Why?" "We want justice for Tyler. This was his freedom," said aunt Tiffany Walker. "Education was key. He came from a...
Buffalo Central Terminal Launches ‘Seat at the Table’ on Great Lawn
Join the Central Terminal Restoration Corp. (CTRC) at 4pm on Tuesday, October 25th at the Buffalo Central Terminal Great Lawn to celebrate the launch and ribbon cutting for Seat at the Table, a new community gathering space on the Terminal Great Lawn featuring custom creations by youth with The Foundry’s workforce development program.
Four Famous Places To Get Pasta In Western New York
Today is National Pasta Day and while Buffalo is known for its wings and sponge candy there are some amazing places to celebrate all things pasta today. If you are looking for a great place to dig into an amazing plate of pasta there are four places that are must head to for a great dish of pasta.
“Long Live The Jefferson 10” mural in memory of ten victims killed at Tops
Cold Springs native of Buffalo completed the “Long Live The Jefferson 10” mural in memory of ten victims killed at the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue.
What Time Is Trick Or Treating This Year 2022?
When is trick or treating this year!? For the most part, your town has very standard trick-or-treating times yearly. But, you should know when to expect the kids to come to ring the doorbell and know when it is time to stop ringing them, too. Halloween this year lands on...
Western New York Has a Brand New Area Code
Phone calls are not like what they used to be. Back in the day, you would call anyone and everyone. Whether it was your mom and dad, a friend, neighbor or a call service, it was always the only line of communication. Now with texting, we hardly call anyone anymore...
Dunkirk family joins Sweet Buffalo on News 4 at 7
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In late January 2022, 38-year-old Jose Carmona of Dunkirk became infected with COVID-19. After a months long ordeal with multiple visits to hospitals, Carmona passed away, leaving behind a wife and six children. On Monday, his family, including his wife Meagan joined News 4 at...
Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund set to distribute more than $6 million
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund has released the total number of donations, as well as the number of applicants who will be supported by the funds. Early Thursday morning the steering committee in charge of the fund announced that $6,452,355.32 has been donated to directly support the survivors and family members of the victims.
Bright future: Buffalo Central Terminal
RESTORING THE CENTRAL TERMINAL TO ITS ORIGINAL GLORY IS AN ENORMOUS UNDERTAKING WITH AN EQUALLY ENORMOUS PRICE TAG. According to an estimate from James Lima Planning + Development in New York City, it’ll take nearly $300 million to turn a dilapidated, ninety-year old historic landmark into a vibrant destination for year-round activities.
Done Deal: 1175 Delaware Sold
The former Emerald South Nursing Home has a new owner. A Cedarland Development affiliate, 1175 Delaware Capital LLC, purchased the building which was constructed in 1973 yesterday for $2.325 million. When all is said and done, the project will come in at around $15 million. WNYRT LLC was the seller....
Rock legends Journey to perform in Buffalo March 16 with special guest TOTO
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Legendary rock band Journey will bring their Freedom Tour 2023 to Buffalo in March. They will perform at the KeyBank Center on March 16, 2023, along with special guest TOTO. Journey is promoting their 50th Anniversary celebration of their Freedom Tour. “We are all thankful and...
Wood Fire Pizza Gone In New York Soon?
Ask anyone and they will tell you that they have a favorite place to grab a slice of pizza and some drinks. Perhaps your family has a pizza night each week? There may be some changes to that if you choose to eat a pizza that is fresh from the wood burning stove or oven.
Buffalo, NY
