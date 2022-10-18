Circle the core - Today's Tip

Finding the perfect exercise for sculpting your shoulders can be tough. You want something that will give you results, without putting too much strain on your body. Whatever your fitness goals are, the dumbbell upright row is a great move to help you achieve them. This shoulder-strengthening exercise targets all...
When you want to strengthen your lower-body muscles, you've probably got questions about whether the squat or deadlift is best. Without a doubt, both compound exercises can effectively and efficiently work your leg muscles. However, the squat and deadlift target your lower body muscles to a different degree, and therefore which one you use should depend on your specific health and fitness goals.
Light vs heavy weights for muscle growth? Which one is best if you want to build muscle and get stronger?. Taking into consideration numeral studies published in the past, you should know which one is best for muscle growth. Fitness trainer and Kinesiology graduate Jeremy Ethier has weighed upon the...
The first few years of life set the foundation for brain health. Studies show that a nutritious diet in infancy is key to promoting a child's long-term well-being, and the foods they eat can impact their cognition, temperament, motor skills and language development. As a nutritional psychiatrist, I've found that...
Pull up vs chin up, how should you use each one in your training?. What’s the Difference between a chin up and a pull up?. Chin ups and pull ups are two different exercises, but they’re both bodyweight pulling movements. The difference between chin ups and pull ups...
When it comes to the perfect core workout, Tabata intervals and isometric holds are the powerful duo that will kick you in the butt and delivers great results! I won’t sugarcoat it; this is a challenging workout! But I promise that the more you do these Tabata exercises, the stronger you will get!
Is it possible to improve your lower body’s athleticism and strength without doing the most basic movement? Yes, it is. Find out how to get big legs without squats below. For any reason, some people prefer to stay away from squats when it comes to leg workouts. It could be because of problems on their back, mobility, neck, or even shoulder or elbow difficulties when holding the barbell before squatting. So how to get big legs without squats? John Meadows explained how.
When it comes to developing your abs, oblique exercises are often neglected over exercises that target the rectus abdominus – the “six-pack” muscles. And while we recognise that it’s very unlikely you’ll have time to work on every muscle in your body, a well-rounded athlete will include oblique exercises when they train their core.
Barbell bench press vs dumbbell bench press. Find out which one builds more muscle. When it comes to an exercise to build chest strength and size, most people will tell you to do the bench press. After all, it hits all the important chest muscles and you can apply progressive overload to it in an easy manner.
This extensive guide to the Z Press will teach you everything you need to know about the exercise and how to use it to build strength, muscle and a better body. The Z Press is a seated pressing exercise that works with zero drive from the legs and core. This...
