Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This area in Florida historically floods, but its residents still choose to stay. Now, 400 homes remain inundatedVictorSeminole County, FL
‘Person of Interest’ in deaths of 4 Oklahoma Friends Arrested in FloridaShameel ShamsDaytona Beach Shores, FL
$150,000 Worth of Cocaine Washed Up on Florida Beach Was Found by a “Good Samaritan” Who Handed It In to Border PatrolToby HazlewoodDaytona Beach, FL
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in Florida with giveaways this monthKristen WaltersSanford, FL
72-Yr Old Florida Man Dies While Draining His Pool During Hurricane IanPool MagazineDeltona, FL
Related
Villages Daily Sun
Entertainment set for Sawgrass Grove debut
The wait is over — the Box Car Stage at Sawgrass Grove will see its first live band tonight. Penta, known for playing 1970s and ’80s hits around The Villages, will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. today. Villagers are thrilled to have another venue for outdoor entertainment, especially for those who live in the southern region. “The Villages does such a good job with entertainment,” said Marie Grimm, of the Village of Hawkins. “I’m so excited for the stage to open. I often go to Brownwood Paddock Square and the other squares, but I’m excited to meet neighbors at Sawgrass Grove.” Other Villagers shared her excitement for entertainment closer to home. “I think this will be nice,” said Terry Voltz, of the Village of Bradford. “My wife and I had to travel all the way to Brownwood to listen to music. This is more convenient. It’s only 10 minutes in our golf cart.”
click orlando
Halloween-themed food truck event coming to Volusia County
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – Daytona Beach Shores plans to welcome a Halloween-themed food truck event next weekend. The event will take place on Oct. 29 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Shores Pavilion and McElroy Park and will feature live entertainment, games and a variety of food trucks.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man, 83, who died after enjoying Disney World ride was a veteran, firefighter for decades
ORLANDO, Fla. - The family of an 83-year-old Florida man who died on a ride at Walt Disney World in Orlando says he suffered heart failure. Orange County deputies said Joe Masters and his wife were riding on the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover at Magic Kingdom last month when he reportedly fainted. Disney staff and security responded and began CPR on the victim, before he was taken to Celebration Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Capital Tacos to Open Clermont Location
What Now Orlando briefly reached out to franchisee Jim Kerr, who states that the team anticipates an opening sometime in February 2023.
click orlando
Free trees are back for Orlando residents
ORLANDO, Fla. – In an effort to create a more sustainable community, the City of Orlando is giving free trees to residents. This initiative is part of “Energy-Saving Trees,” a program supported by The City of Orlando Arbor Day Foundation, the Orlando Utilities Commission and the Florida Forest Service.
fox35orlando.com
Haunted car wash coming to Kissimmee this Halloween
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Get your car cleaned and get spooked at the same time … if you dare!. Tommy's Express in Kissimmee will debut its Tunnel of Terror haunted car wash this Halloween. This year's theme is The Purge – based on the horror series about a totalitarian America that sanctions an annual national holiday where all crime, including murder, is legal for 12 hours.
WESH
Customers who were sold watered-down gas at Orlando gas station want to be reimbursed
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Monday, WESH 2 News reported that the Chevron Stop N Go on East Colonial was ordered by the Florida Department of Agriculture to stop selling gas. Documents revealed at least six drivers complained after their cars suffered damage from gas contaminated with water. One driver...
orangeobserver.com
Bruno's Oysters opens in Plant Street Market
The concept, best known from "The Foreigner Experience," a dinner series by Bruno Fonseca, opened this past weekend in The Barrel Room at Crooked Can Brewing Company. Bruno's Oysters is now open in Winter Garden. The concept, best known from "The Foreigner Experience," a dinner series by Bruno Fonseca, opened...
wcsx.com
Loofa Love At The Villages
There’s no doubt that The Villages is a unique community. This massive retirement community in Florida is like its own little city, complete with its own amenities, activities, and even its own newspaper. But one of the things that The Villages is most famous for is its rumored swingers scene.
villages-news.com
Debate rages about ‘outsiders’ visiting town squares in The Villages
The debate is once again raging about “outsiders” visiting the town squares in The Villages. As hard as it might be to remember, most Villagers were once outsiders, tempted to visit The Villages long ago thanks to the Vmail, the Lifestyle Preview Plan, a friend or a family member. A visit to the town square with live entertainment and libations and many were hooked.
NBC Miami
Central Florida Gas Station Investigated After Drivers Complain of Bad Gas
A gas station in central Florida was told to stop selling gas after at least six customers said contaminated gas did serious damage to their cars. NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports the incidents took place at a Chevron station on East Colonial Drive in Orlando, with drivers purchasing the gas on October 10 and 11. One customer, retired mechanic Greg Schebel, told the station his pickup truck barely made it home.
wogx.com
Dead snails, potentially in the millions, line Lake Monroe following Hurricane Ian
SANFORD - The edge of Lake Monroe in Sanford has a new look these days. It’s covered in hundreds of thousands – if not millions – of dead snails. If you live near there and haven’t seen them, you’ve probably smelled them. FOX 35 News...
How this local food truck park became one of the largest in the U.S.
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. World Food Trucks park in Kissimmee -- already among the largest in the country -- plans to grow even more. The food truck park at...
Central Florida sees coolest night of the season so far
ORLANDO, Fla. — After the coolest afternoon in Orlando since March 13, or 220 days, Central Florida is setup for the coolest night of the season so far, Channel 9 Certified Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. A frost advisory is in...
volusiasheriff.org
Special Event Zone To Take Effect For Unpermitted 'Trucktoberfest' Event
SPECIAL EVENT ZONE TO TAKE EFFECT FOR UNPERMITTED 'TRUCKTOBERFEST' EVENT. As provided by Florida law, Sheriff Chitwood is designating a SPECIAL EVENT ZONE for this weekend’s potential unpermitted Trucktoberfest event in the Daytona Beach and Daytona Beach Shores areas. The designation takes effect Friday through Sunday. Effective in 2022,...
Villages Daily Sun
Historical Significance of The Rose Plantation marked with Plaque
Nestled in a wooded area along Fountain Lake in Fruitland Park sits The Rose Plantation. During a ceremony Friday at the restaurant, the Orange Blossom Gardens Chapter of the Colonial Dames 17th Century placed its second historical marker at The Rose Plantation, which was built in 1917. "When Sharon (Jank)...
click orlando
What The Honk: The enigmatic mind of a Florida driver
ORLANDO, Fla. – With this cold front moving through, I am sure it will motivate some honks out there, so keep your eye out for them. Today, I have these for you... [TRENDING: JAWS: Large alligator soaks up sun, surf on Florida beach | Old Sugar Mill Pancake House opens in De Leon Springs State Park | VOTE: Help Amanda Castro choose costume for baby’s 1st Halloween | Become a News 6 Insider]
Vehicles covered by chemicals at Seminole Co. BJ’s Wholesale Club
A possible explosion was reported Tuesday afternoon at a BJ's Wholesale Club in Sanford.
villages-news.com
Villager in golf cart arrested with gun after dispute at restaurant
A Villager in a golf cart was arrested with a gun after a dispute at a restaurant in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Robert Paul Houston, 43, who lives in the La Paloma Villas had been circling the parking lot at Applebee’s restaurant on Bichara Boulevard at about 1:30 a.m. Monday where he had been “waiting on a guy” he had a “problem with inside the restaurant,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
click orlando
Longwood police search for missing woman last seen visiting mother at living facility
LONGWOOD, Fla. – Police are searching for a missing woman that was last seen leaving a Longwood living facility Tuesday night after visiting her mother. Kathleen Jones, of Altamonte Springs, left Cascade Heights, a living facility located at 160 Islander Court, Tuesday around 9 p.m. to take a walk, “leaving all of her personal belongings behind,” police said in a Facebook post.
Comments / 1