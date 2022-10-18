Read full article on original website
Attorney general candidates spar over future of public safety, abortion rights
With voters often pointing to crime and gun violence as issues at the top of their mind as they head to the polls this fall, Wisconsinites are choosing between Democratic incumbent Josh Kaul and Republican Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney to be the state’s top law enforcement official.
Thousands of eligible Wisconsin voters face ballot barriers in jail
Inmates at the Cook County Jail in Chicago, assisted by poll workers, vote in the March 2020 primary. (Photo Courtesy of the Cook County Sheriff’s Office) Within a few years of returning from two traumatic combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, David Carlson lost his voting rights. He spent...
Michels proposes breaking up DNR, prioritizes businesses and hunters
Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels set his sights on the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Tuesday, suggesting the agency should be broken up to better serve what he sees as the agency’s customers: businesses and hunters. “It’s not my opinion that the DNR is broken,” Michels said in...
Republican Tim Michels says he’s open to breaking up Milwaukee Public Schools if elected
Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels said Tuesday that he’d consider breaking up the Milwaukee Public Schools system if elected and would not increase funding to the district unless it makes major changes. His comments represent another one of many issues where he’s at odds with Democratic Gov. Tony...
Wisconsin’s Could Be Biggest Gubernatorial Race In The Country
With competitive midterm races all across the country, conservatives should not overlook what is quite possibly this year’s most critical gubernatorial race, brewing in Wisconsin. Following a convincing primary win, outsider Tim Michels is keeping pace with the better-funded incumbent. Wisconsin remains vital in the national political landscape. The...
