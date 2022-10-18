ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison police investigate shots fired incident early Tuesday morning

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that happened early Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the 1000 block of Hathaway Drive around 2:45 a.m. where they located multiple shell casings and recovered a handgun. Police also obtained video evidence that showed the shots coming from a handgun. No damage was found to property or...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

4 teens arrested in foiled burglary at Madison apartment complex

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four young teens were allegedly caught late Monday night red-handed fleeing from a reported burglary on Madison’s southwest side. According to its report, officers were alerted around 10:30 p.m. to a burglary that was in progress at an apartment complex in the 5800 block of Raymond Road. When they arrived, the officers reported hearing activity coming from the underground garage.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Two-vehicle crash in Town of Sun Prairie ejects driver

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Deputies with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in which a driver was ejected from his vehicle. The crash happened just after 8 a.m. at County Highway TT and Ridge Road in the town of Sun Prairie, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Vehicle tied to deadly Green Bay shooting located in southern Wisconsin

BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – The car in connection with the death of 5-year-old Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley was located in southern Wisconsin, police confirm. Local 5 News has confirmed with Crosby’s Heavy Duty Wrecker Service that the vehicle police were searching for was found in Beloit. The vehicle...
BELOIT, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Car hit by gunfire in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The Freeport Police Department is investigating after a shooting incident Monday in the unit block of South Johanna Avenue. According to police, officers responded to the scene at around 7:45 p.m., and spoke to a 42-year-old man who said he was sitting in his car when a suspect start shooting at him. […]
FREEPORT, IL
dailydodge.com

Bond Set At $150K For Fall River Teen Charged With Attempted Homicide

(Beaver Dam) Cash bond was set at $150,000 Monday for a Fall River teen accused of Attempted First-Degree Intentional Homicide. The charge against Dylan Lenz stems from a weekend incident in Beaver Dam. Police were called to the Wal-Mart parking lot just before 9pm Saturday, October 15th, for reports of...
FALL RIVER, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Suspect at large after ‘substantial battery’ suffered during incident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers responded to a disturbance between family members early Sunday morning in which victims suffered “substantial battery.”. Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a fight between family members that injured two victims in the 100 block of E. Main St. During...
MADISON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Culver’s robber strikes two more times

MEQUON — It’s not the coveted CurderBurger one man is after, as police continue their search for the suspect who robbed multiple Culver’s in the past three weeks, including the Mequon restaurant. After robbing the Culver’s in Lake Mills and attempting to rob the one in Janesville,...
MEQUON, WI
nbc15.com

Beloit Police investigating string of car thefts

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit Police Department is investigating three incidents of car thefts that occurred this weekend. A Hyundai Elantra was stolen from Rockford and was found in the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue in Beloit Saturday night with significant damage. 3 masked suspects were seen running from the car at around 9 p.m., Beloit PD said.
BELOIT, WI

