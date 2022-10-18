Read full article on original website
19-year-old woman stabbed 5 times in Janesville, suspect arrested
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police say a woman is recovering after being stabbed multiple times on Wednesday. According to police, officers were sent to 1020 North Osborne for a stabbing around 6:29 p.m. The victim, a 19-year-old female, was stabbed 5 times, police said. She was rushed to a hospital for emergency surgery. Police […]
Madison police investigate shots fired incident early Tuesday morning
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that happened early Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the 1000 block of Hathaway Drive around 2:45 a.m. where they located multiple shell casings and recovered a handgun. Police also obtained video evidence that showed the shots coming from a handgun. No damage was found to property or...
CBS 58
Police searching for 'armed and dangerous' man involved in robberies at Culver's across SE Wisconsin
MEQUON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A man in Southeast Wisconsin is hitting the Culver's drive-thru -- but not for a butter burger or some cheese curds. Police say he is suspected of robbing three separate Culver's locations across a three-week period. The man, who is described in a news release...
nbc15.com
4 teens arrested in foiled burglary at Madison apartment complex
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four young teens were allegedly caught late Monday night red-handed fleeing from a reported burglary on Madison’s southwest side. According to its report, officers were alerted around 10:30 p.m. to a burglary that was in progress at an apartment complex in the 5800 block of Raymond Road. When they arrived, the officers reported hearing activity coming from the underground garage.
Man arrested after punching friend who tried to sell him soap as drugs
Madison police say a person was punched by a friend when they tried to sell them fake drugs that were actually soap early Thursday morning.
Madison police surround building, arrest teens trying to steal Kia
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested four teens Monday who they said were trying to steal a Kia from an underground parking garage. Officers were sent to an apartment complex in the 5800 block of Raymond Road just before 10:30 p.m. for a report of a burglary in progress. Police said the burglars were trying to steal a bicycle and...
nbc15.com
Two-vehicle crash in Town of Sun Prairie ejects driver
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Deputies with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in which a driver was ejected from his vehicle. The crash happened just after 8 a.m. at County Highway TT and Ridge Road in the town of Sun Prairie, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Vehicle tied to deadly Green Bay shooting located in southern Wisconsin
BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – The car in connection with the death of 5-year-old Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley was located in southern Wisconsin, police confirm. Local 5 News has confirmed with Crosby’s Heavy Duty Wrecker Service that the vehicle police were searching for was found in Beloit. The vehicle...
Not guilty plea entered for man charged in fatal shooting near Warner Park
MADISON, Wis. — A not guilty plea was entered Tuesday for a Fitchburg man charged in a fatal shooting near Warner Park, online court records show. Aquille Lowe, 27, faces five felony charges, including first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime and involving the use of a dangerous weapon, stemming from the July 22 shooting on Madison’s north...
dailydodge.com
GoFundMe Established For Victim Of Attempted Murder In Beaver Dam
(Beaver Dam) A GoFundMe page has been setup for the victim in an attempted murder in Beaver Dam over the weekend. A Fall River teen is accused of choking, stabbing and running over the juvenile victim with his car Saturday night near the Beaver Dam Wal-Mart. The victim was in...
Car hit by gunfire in Freeport
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The Freeport Police Department is investigating after a shooting incident Monday in the unit block of South Johanna Avenue. According to police, officers responded to the scene at around 7:45 p.m., and spoke to a 42-year-old man who said he was sitting in his car when a suspect start shooting at him. […]
Man accused of homicide in rural Dane County bound over for trial
MADISON, Wis. — A man accused of killing a woman in rural Dane County earlier this year was bound over for trial Tuesday, online court records show. Jose Luis Gonzalez Sr., 71, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the death of 39-year-old Dora Gonzalez Zarate. Zarate was found dead in her home in the Town of York...
MPD: Suspect caught trying to hide stolen devices in pizza box
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a man Monday after they said he stole Apple products and tried to hide them in an old pizza box. Officers were called to a business in the 400 block of West Gilman Street at around 3:15 p.m. Staff said a man took a MacBook computer, an iPad, an iPhone and an iPod and...
dailydodge.com
Bond Set At $150K For Fall River Teen Charged With Attempted Homicide
(Beaver Dam) Cash bond was set at $150,000 Monday for a Fall River teen accused of Attempted First-Degree Intentional Homicide. The charge against Dylan Lenz stems from a weekend incident in Beaver Dam. Police were called to the Wal-Mart parking lot just before 9pm Saturday, October 15th, for reports of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Beaver Dam stabbing, girl run over, suspect wanted her dead, police say
BEAVER DAM, Wis. - A teenage girl is fighting for her life after she was stabbed and then run over as she tried to escape. It happened outside of a Walmart in Beaver Dam Saturday night, Oct. 15. Police say the 17-year-old suspect told them he wanted to kill her....
nbc15.com
MPD: Suspect at large after ‘substantial battery’ suffered during incident
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers responded to a disturbance between family members early Sunday morning in which victims suffered “substantial battery.”. Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a fight between family members that injured two victims in the 100 block of E. Main St. During...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Culver’s robber strikes two more times
MEQUON — It’s not the coveted CurderBurger one man is after, as police continue their search for the suspect who robbed multiple Culver’s in the past three weeks, including the Mequon restaurant. After robbing the Culver’s in Lake Mills and attempting to rob the one in Janesville,...
nbc15.com
Beloit Police investigating string of car thefts
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit Police Department is investigating three incidents of car thefts that occurred this weekend. A Hyundai Elantra was stolen from Rockford and was found in the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue in Beloit Saturday night with significant damage. 3 masked suspects were seen running from the car at around 9 p.m., Beloit PD said.
Darrell Brooks, Waukesha parade attack suspect, repeatedly objects to being called 'Mr. Brooks'
The suspect, who is representing himself, has been questioning some of the Waukesha parade victims.
Man walks into Rockford hospital with gunshot found to foot
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man walked into a Rockford hospital with a gunshot wound to the foot Sunday. Officers responded to the hospital around 12:35 a.m. for reports of the victim, according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers met with the 34-year-old man when they arrived. His wound was considered to be non-life threatening. […]
