ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mspmag.com

Black Garnet Books Now Open in St. Paul’s Midway Neighborhood

Two years after its inception and building a brand through community, online book sales, and pop-ups—Black Garnet Books has finally opened its doors across from the Midway light-rail station in St. Paul. People gathered in droves to show up for the first Black woman-owned bookstore in the state. “I...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Minnesota Wild bring back North Stars colors in new retro look

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild will have a different — but familiar — look at a handful of games this season. The team unveiled a new retro sweater, using the same colors worn by the 1978 Minnesota North Stars. The team used the same color scheme for a retro look during the 2020-21 season, however, this year's sweaters will be green rather than white.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Local Girl Scouts branch receives $4.2 million donation

MINNEAPOLIS — Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin River Valleys received a $4.2 million unrestricted gift on Tuesday, the largest gift in the organization's history, according to officials. The gift is part of an $84.5 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, which was given to the Girl Scouts of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Ice Castles returns to the Twin Cities in early 2023

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. — The award-winning attraction Ice Castles is set to return to the Twin Cities for its eighth winter. The frozen wonderland, located at Long Lake Regional Park in New Brighton, features various slides, tunnels, crawl spaces and sculptures all made entirely from ice, according to a press release.
NEW BRIGHTON, MN
KARE 11

Fate of St. Paul's historic building in question

ST PAUL, Minn. — With its pink trim and limestone body, the Justus Ramsey house provides a historical contrast to the main body of Burger Moe's in St. Paul. "The listing that this building is under is the same [historical] listing as the Justus Ramsey House," said Tom Schroeder, owner of Waldmann Brewery off West 7th in St. Paul. "They are siblings, and I drafted the designation."
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Twins catcher gifts scholarships to three MN students

MINNEAPOLIS — Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is giving back to the community through his scholarship program "Swing for the Fences," which recently awarded funds to a group of local students. Angel Zheng from Cannon Falls High School, Janaan Ahmed from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities and Melina Figueroa from...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
1520 The Ticket

Besides Superior, What is the Deepest Lake in Minnesota?

Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but do you know which one of those lakes is the deepest in the entire state?. When it comes to lakes, it's tough to beat us here in Minnesota, right? And while our famous state slogan says there are 10,000 lakes in this land, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) points out that there are actually 11,842 lakes here in the North Star State. (I'm not sure why we don't update that slogan; maybe it's because the slogan 'Land of 11,842 Lakes' isn't as catchy.)
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

How Old Is The Oldest Living Minnesotan?

Jeanne Calment was 122-years and 164-days old when she finally passed away in France. Calment is the only person in history verified as living past 120-years old. She outlived her daughter and her grandson. That nugget popped up on my Facebook newsfeed today and instantly made me wonder about the...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Entrepreneur Houston White has a lot going on

North Minneapolis native Houston White is what one might call a “Renaissance Man.”. The local fashion designer owns a space in north Minneapolis at the corner of 44th and Humboldt Avenue N. There, he operates a barbershop, a men’s apparel shop and a café, known as The Get Down Coffee Co.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Governor's Deer Hunting Opener to take place in Twin Cities for first time

THREE RIVERS PARK DISTRICT, Minn. -- For the first time ever, the Governor's Deer Hunting Opener will be held in the Twin Cities this year.The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday that Gov. Tim Walz will celebrate the opening of deer hunting season in the Three Rivers Park District. Organizers said this is the first time the metro has hosted the event.Opening day of the season is Nov. 5. Walz will welcome its arrival at Elm Creek Park Reserve, a 4,900 acre park that stretches across Champlin, Dayton and Maple Grove."Minnesota is home to top-notch public lands and fantastic outdoor recreation opportunities across the entire state," Walz said. "I look forward to celebrating the time-honored deer hunting tradition so many Minnesotans look forward to each year."  The DNR said about 400,000 Minnesotans hunt deer every year.The Three Rivers Park District comprises 27,000 acres of parks and trails.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

First significant rain in 8 weeks possible Sunday

It’s been more than seven weeks since significant rain has fallen in the Twin Cities and much of southern Minnesota. September was the driest on record for the Twin Cities dating back to 1871. A scant 24 one-hundredths of an inch (.24) fell at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

What does an early first snowfall mean for Minnesota's winter?

We got the first measurable snowfall out of the way and this year, it came early. On average, we see the first measurable snowfall (defined by 0.1 inches or more) in the first week of November. This year it came about three weeks early which puts it in the top 10% of early snowfalls. It’s only the third time it's happened this early since 2000.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy