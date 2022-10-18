Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Anthony Cassius and the Quest for an On-Sale Liquor License (1947 - 1949)Matt ReicherMinneapolis, MN
Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."Amarachi EzeuduMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota UFO witnesses a hundred miles apart report similar objectsRoger MarshPrior Lake, MN
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State falls to No. 3 Northwestern 2-1 in overtimeThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Related
GLOW Festival Returning To Minnesota With A New Location
One of the biggest holiday light displays in the state will return in 2023.... but in a new location. The GLOW Holiday Festival is moving its operations from the Minnesota State Fairgrounds to the home of the St. Paul Saints baseball team, CHS Field. Marvel in a dazzling walk-through holiday...
mspmag.com
Black Garnet Books Now Open in St. Paul’s Midway Neighborhood
Two years after its inception and building a brand through community, online book sales, and pop-ups—Black Garnet Books has finally opened its doors across from the Midway light-rail station in St. Paul. People gathered in droves to show up for the first Black woman-owned bookstore in the state. “I...
St. Thomas announces plans for new hockey, baseball, and softball facilities
ST PAUL, Minn. — The University of St. Thomas has finally found a new home for a handful of its athletic programs. The school said it will look to build a new hockey arena on its St. Paul campus, but plans on building a new facility for its baseball and softball teams near the Highland Bridge.
Minnesota Wild bring back North Stars colors in new retro look
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild will have a different — but familiar — look at a handful of games this season. The team unveiled a new retro sweater, using the same colors worn by the 1978 Minnesota North Stars. The team used the same color scheme for a retro look during the 2020-21 season, however, this year's sweaters will be green rather than white.
Local Girl Scouts branch receives $4.2 million donation
MINNEAPOLIS — Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin River Valleys received a $4.2 million unrestricted gift on Tuesday, the largest gift in the organization's history, according to officials. The gift is part of an $84.5 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, which was given to the Girl Scouts of...
Minnesota Ski Resort Is First To Open In North America For 2022-2023 Season
Much of the state has already seen some snowfall already this fall, and temperatures have been falling fast, so who's ready to hit the slopes?. One Minnesota ski resort has managed to make enough snow over the last couple of days, that today at noon they turned the lifts on marking the start of the 2022/2023 ski and snowboard season.
Ice Castles returns to the Twin Cities in early 2023
NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. — The award-winning attraction Ice Castles is set to return to the Twin Cities for its eighth winter. The frozen wonderland, located at Long Lake Regional Park in New Brighton, features various slides, tunnels, crawl spaces and sculptures all made entirely from ice, according to a press release.
One Of The Best Beaches In The Country Is In… Minnesota?!?
It's hard to think about beaches in late October when you're scrambling to finish outdoor projects and getting your snow blower tuned up for the cold Minnesota winter that is quickly approaching. If you are thinking about beaches, you're probably planning a winter vacation to a warm destination. You don't...
Fate of St. Paul's historic building in question
ST PAUL, Minn. — With its pink trim and limestone body, the Justus Ramsey house provides a historical contrast to the main body of Burger Moe's in St. Paul. "The listing that this building is under is the same [historical] listing as the Justus Ramsey House," said Tom Schroeder, owner of Waldmann Brewery off West 7th in St. Paul. "They are siblings, and I drafted the designation."
Twins catcher gifts scholarships to three MN students
MINNEAPOLIS — Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is giving back to the community through his scholarship program "Swing for the Fences," which recently awarded funds to a group of local students. Angel Zheng from Cannon Falls High School, Janaan Ahmed from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities and Melina Figueroa from...
Besides Superior, What is the Deepest Lake in Minnesota?
Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but do you know which one of those lakes is the deepest in the entire state?. When it comes to lakes, it's tough to beat us here in Minnesota, right? And while our famous state slogan says there are 10,000 lakes in this land, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) points out that there are actually 11,842 lakes here in the North Star State. (I'm not sure why we don't update that slogan; maybe it's because the slogan 'Land of 11,842 Lakes' isn't as catchy.)
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is Back in Person with 3 SE Minnesota Stops
You read that right, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is back in person this year for the first time since COVID! I know it's mid-October, but this is too exciting not to share. Plus, they have three stops in southeast Minnesota. I can't believe that it's been two years since...
How Old Is The Oldest Living Minnesotan?
Jeanne Calment was 122-years and 164-days old when she finally passed away in France. Calment is the only person in history verified as living past 120-years old. She outlived her daughter and her grandson. That nugget popped up on my Facebook newsfeed today and instantly made me wonder about the...
mprnews.org
Entrepreneur Houston White has a lot going on
North Minneapolis native Houston White is what one might call a “Renaissance Man.”. The local fashion designer owns a space in north Minneapolis at the corner of 44th and Humboldt Avenue N. There, he operates a barbershop, a men’s apparel shop and a café, known as The Get Down Coffee Co.
Governor's Deer Hunting Opener to take place in Twin Cities for first time
THREE RIVERS PARK DISTRICT, Minn. -- For the first time ever, the Governor's Deer Hunting Opener will be held in the Twin Cities this year.The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday that Gov. Tim Walz will celebrate the opening of deer hunting season in the Three Rivers Park District. Organizers said this is the first time the metro has hosted the event.Opening day of the season is Nov. 5. Walz will welcome its arrival at Elm Creek Park Reserve, a 4,900 acre park that stretches across Champlin, Dayton and Maple Grove."Minnesota is home to top-notch public lands and fantastic outdoor recreation opportunities across the entire state," Walz said. "I look forward to celebrating the time-honored deer hunting tradition so many Minnesotans look forward to each year." The DNR said about 400,000 Minnesotans hunt deer every year.The Three Rivers Park District comprises 27,000 acres of parks and trails.
MSP Film Society kicks off 10th annual Cine Latino festival with screenings for high school students
MINNEAPOLIS — While Hispanic Heritage Month might be over, the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Society's 10th-annual Cine Latino Film Festival began on Thursday with a kick-off party at La Doña Cervecería in Minneapolis. On Friday, the celebration continued with a morning film screening of curated short films for...
You’ll Never Guess Who Crashed A Minnesota Wedding Over The Weekend
I found myself in St. Paul over the weekend djing a wedding at the St. Paul College Club on Summit Avenue. A surprising "celebrity" guest crashed the ceremony. Seeing all the different venues throughout the area. Getting to try all the different foods throughout the area. I've been djing for...
mprnews.org
First significant rain in 8 weeks possible Sunday
It’s been more than seven weeks since significant rain has fallen in the Twin Cities and much of southern Minnesota. September was the driest on record for the Twin Cities dating back to 1871. A scant 24 one-hundredths of an inch (.24) fell at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September.
boreal.org
What does an early first snowfall mean for Minnesota's winter?
We got the first measurable snowfall out of the way and this year, it came early. On average, we see the first measurable snowfall (defined by 0.1 inches or more) in the first week of November. This year it came about three weeks early which puts it in the top 10% of early snowfalls. It’s only the third time it's happened this early since 2000.
KARE 11
Minneapolis, MN
26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Minneapolis and St. Paul local newshttps://www.kare11.com/
Comments / 0