Las Vegas, NV

28-count criminal complaint filed against man accused of killing Metro Officer Truong Thai, DA says

By Caroline Bleakley
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of killing a Las Vegas Metropolitan police officer is now facing 28 counts, according to Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson. He said the complaint was filed Tuesday morning.

Tyson Hampton, 24, is accused of shooting and killing 49-year-old Officer Truong Thai last week. Officer Thai was responding to a domestic disturbance involving Hampton, his wife, and her mother.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police released body-worn camera footage showing the Oct. 13, 2022 shooting in the 800 block of Flamingo Road.

“What was displayed in this video was this menace, that’s what I consider him, this menace acted with total disregard for human life, and but for the grace of god, there could have been three or four more people murdered. For god’s sake, he shot his mother-in-law. That’s why we’re pursuing the most serious charges,” Wolfson said.

Wolfson said he is considering the death penalty. He added the gun Hampton allegedly used was not a gun for self-defense. He said it was a 30-cartridge semi-automatic pistol.

“This is a gun you use to try and kill a lot of people,” Wolfson said.

Here are the 28 counts Hampton faces:

  • 1 count open murder with use of a deadly weapon
  • 4 counts of attempted murder with use of a deadly weapon
  • 2 counts of assault with use of a deadly weapon
  • 1 count of battery with use of a deadly weapon and causing substantial bodily harm
  • 18 counts of discharging a firearm in a structure
  • 1 count of discharging a firearm at a vehicle
  • 1 misdemeanor count of domestic battery

Hampton was set to be arraigned but that was continued and will take place on Nov. 1 at 8:30 a.m.

