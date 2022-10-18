Read full article on original website
ualrpublicradio.org
First proton therapy center in Arkansas nears completion with cyclotron delivery
Cancer patients in Arkansas will soon have a new treatment option with fewer side effects. Officials with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences on Thursday celebrated the delivery of a cyclotron, a 55-ton instrument which will be a key component of the first proton therapy facility in Arkansas. Dr....
talkbusiness.net
Henderson Engineers relocates Bentonville office to 8W Center
Henderson Engineers Inc., a national design firm with a long history in Northwest Arkansas, has officially opened its relocated Bentonville office. The Lenexa, Kan.-based company signed a seven-year lease agreement earlier this year for the first floor of the six-story 8W Center at 805 S. Walton Blvd. The firm’s previous office in the city was just off Moberly Lane.
talkbusiness.net
Tyson exec: Northwest Arkansas poised to become technology hub
Scott Spradley believes Northwest Arkansas, home to Walmart and Tyson Foods, is known around the world as a supply chain and logistics center of excellence. That awareness has resulted in an onslaught of new company expansion in the past five years. Spradley, chief technology & automation officer at Tyson Foods,...
KHBS
Walmart, other US businesses propose hiding trade data used to trace abuse
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A group of major U.S. businesses wants the government to hide key import data -- a move trade experts say would make it more difficult for Americans to link the products they buy to labor abuse overseas. The proposal obtained by The Associated Press was made...
talkbusiness.net
Waltons say investing in Northwest Arkansas is a ‘long-term game’
Northwest Arkansas has been the cradle of entrepreneurship for more than 50 years, growing corporate giants like Walmart, Tyson Foods and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, according to Steuart Walton, co-founder of the Runway Group in Bentonville and grandson to Walmart founders Helen and Sam Walton. Entrepreneurship in the heartland was...
talkbusiness.net
Real Deals: Mia Rose adds to NWA investment with $6.5M purchase
A commercial land sale near the Walmart Distribution Center in Bentonville closed recently for $6.5 million. The purchase price equals $2.78 per square foot. B3 Land Development LLC, managed by Tom Kaiman, bought approximately 54 acres south of Southwest Regional Airport Boulevard. The property is situated between Nomad and Mill Dam roads.
KTLO
Beyond Meat COO suspended after alleged nose-biting incident
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A Fayetteville executive has left his position with a high-profile food company following his involvement in an incident in a Fayetteville parking garage following an Arkansas Razorbacks football game last month. According to Ozarks First, 53-year-old Doug Ramsey was suspended as the COO of Beyond Meat...
Tontitown resolution aimed at stopping landfill expansion moves forward
TONTITOWN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Tontitown Committee of the Whole passed a resolution Tuesday aimed at stopping or delaying the expansion of the Eco-Vista landfill. The resolution will now be voted on at the City Council’s next regular meeting. Mayor Angela Russell said the resolution is all about getting more information about the expansion as well […]
Breeze Airways adds three flights to XNA
The Northwest Arkansas National Airport announced Wednesday that Breeze Airways is adding three new flights to its fleet.
KHBS
New food hub will help local farmers in Northwest Arkansas
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Ground was officially broken in Springdale on Oct. 19. for the Market Center of the Ozarks. The center will be a 45,000-square-foot food hub that will provide resources to local farmers and residents. “This has been in conversation and imagination," NW Arkansas Food Systems senior program...
talkbusiness.net
12 former UA student body presidents push for Robinson as next chancellor
Twelve past University of Arkansas student body presidents are asking the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees to hire interim UA Chancellor Dr. Charles Robinson – a request that is not favored by UA System President Dr. Donald Bobbitt. On Oct. 14, the UA System announced the selection process...
talkbusiness.net
New nursing home being built in south Fort Smith
A new $20-million, skilled nursing facility is in the works for U.S. 71 South in Fort Smith. A building permit was issued Oct. 5 for the nursing home that will be owned and managed by a Fort Smith-based company. The permit was for construction of a commercial building with a...
Arkansas man retains counsel again in $100M COVID fraud case
A Lavaca man charged in a $100 million COVID-19 fraud case has changed his defense strategy once again.
kuaf.com
Lakes, creeks surround city where its residents learn septic system management
Bella Vista has seven lakes and about 77% of Bella Vista’s residents have a septic system. As the population grows, more septic tanks will be installed. Residents are learning how to tend to their systems not only to save money overall but also, because all water eventually flows downstream.
ozarksfn.com
A ‘Different Breed’ at Seven Springs
PEA RIDGE, ARK. – In Pea Ridge, Ark., on the border of Missouri and Arkansas, is Seven Springs Cattle Company, owned and operated by the Wiechman family. The farm is named for the many springs found there, including one that produces more than 100,000 gallons a day. The 800-acre...
dequeenbee.com
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Arkansas
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
5newsonline.com
Some water customers in Sebastian County under boil water order
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — James Fork Regional Water District announced on Monday that customers north of Sturgeon Road and Cedar Valley Road are under a boil order after a water break. On Oct. 17, an official with James Fork said the boil order is in place until further notice.
Fort Smith police issues warning of fentanyl dangers
The Fort Smith Police Department is reminding the public to be aware and be prepared for the dangers of the deadly drug, fentanyl.
ksmu.org
Virginia diver who died at Roaring River Cave in Cassville remembered as 'incredibly genuine and caring'
A 27-year-old experienced diver who was a member of the KISS Rebreathers Team exploring Roaring River Cave in Cassville died as he was helping to place equipment well below the surface of the spring on Friday. The body of Eric Hahn, of Blacksburg, Virginia was recovered by his team members...
