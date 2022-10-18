ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson Engineers relocates Bentonville office to 8W Center

Henderson Engineers Inc., a national design firm with a long history in Northwest Arkansas, has officially opened its relocated Bentonville office. The Lenexa, Kan.-based company signed a seven-year lease agreement earlier this year for the first floor of the six-story 8W Center at 805 S. Walton Blvd. The firm’s previous office in the city was just off Moberly Lane.
BENTONVILLE, AR
Tyson exec: Northwest Arkansas poised to become technology hub

Scott Spradley believes Northwest Arkansas, home to Walmart and Tyson Foods, is known around the world as a supply chain and logistics center of excellence. That awareness has resulted in an onslaught of new company expansion in the past five years. Spradley, chief technology & automation officer at Tyson Foods,...
BENTONVILLE, AR
Waltons say investing in Northwest Arkansas is a ‘long-term game’

Northwest Arkansas has been the cradle of entrepreneurship for more than 50 years, growing corporate giants like Walmart, Tyson Foods and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, according to Steuart Walton, co-founder of the Runway Group in Bentonville and grandson to Walmart founders Helen and Sam Walton. Entrepreneurship in the heartland was...
BENTONVILLE, AR
Real Deals: Mia Rose adds to NWA investment with $6.5M purchase

A commercial land sale near the Walmart Distribution Center in Bentonville closed recently for $6.5 million. The purchase price equals $2.78 per square foot. B3 Land Development LLC, managed by Tom Kaiman, bought approximately 54 acres south of Southwest Regional Airport Boulevard. The property is situated between Nomad and Mill Dam roads.
BENTONVILLE, AR
Beyond Meat COO suspended after alleged nose-biting incident

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A Fayetteville executive has left his position with a high-profile food company following his involvement in an incident in a Fayetteville parking garage following an Arkansas Razorbacks football game last month. According to Ozarks First, 53-year-old Doug Ramsey was suspended as the COO of Beyond Meat...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Tontitown resolution aimed at stopping landfill expansion moves forward

TONTITOWN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Tontitown Committee of the Whole passed a resolution Tuesday aimed at stopping or delaying the expansion of the Eco-Vista landfill. The resolution will now be voted on at the City Council’s next regular meeting. Mayor Angela Russell said the resolution is all about getting more information about the expansion as well […]
TONTITOWN, AR
New food hub will help local farmers in Northwest Arkansas

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Ground was officially broken in Springdale on Oct. 19. for the Market Center of the Ozarks. The center will be a 45,000-square-foot food hub that will provide resources to local farmers and residents. “This has been in conversation and imagination," NW Arkansas Food Systems senior program...
SPRINGDALE, AR
New nursing home being built in south Fort Smith

A new $20-million, skilled nursing facility is in the works for U.S. 71 South in Fort Smith. A building permit was issued Oct. 5 for the nursing home that will be owned and managed by a Fort Smith-based company. The permit was for construction of a commercial building with a...
FORT SMITH, AR
A ‘Different Breed’ at Seven Springs

PEA RIDGE, ARK. – In Pea Ridge, Ark., on the border of Missouri and Arkansas, is Seven Springs Cattle Company, owned and operated by the Wiechman family. The farm is named for the many springs found there, including one that produces more than 100,000 gallons a day. The 800-acre...
PEA RIDGE, AR
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Arkansas

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
ARKANSAS STATE

