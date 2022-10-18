Read full article on original website
SC school district official charged after 7-month online predator investigation, police say
BEAUFORT, S.C. — A South Carolina school district administrator is facing charges after police say he sent sexual messages on social media to people he believed to be minors. They were really undercover officers. Daniel Fallon, 41, was arrested Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. on three counts of criminal solicitation...
Jasper County deputies, U.S. Marshals arrest fugitive wanted for Glennville homicide
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshals arrested a man on Thursday who was wanted for murder in a Tattnall County homicide investigation. Jamie Christopher Ellis, 22, was taken into custody in Ridgeland, South Carolina, after deputies found him at a...
Jasper County deputies, U.S. Marshals search for wanted fugitive; nearby road closed
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Update 3:09 p.m.: The fugitive has been captured. Initial report: Authorities in Jasper County are helping search for a missing fugitive. According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, they are assisting the U.S. Marshals Service with the apprehension of a...
SLED arrests former Jasper County Corrections Officer for providing contraband to inmate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents say they arrested Cody Weston Smith, 30, a former Jasper County Corrections Officer. The defendant is charged with Furnishing or Possessing Contraband and Misconduct in Office, say authorities. According to the arrest warrant, Smith admitted to providing contraband...
Glennville murder suspect arrested in South Carolina
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office assisted the US Marshal’s Office with arresting a suspect in the 1500 block of Rice Shire Road on Thursday. Jamie Ellis, Jr. was taken into custody in Ridgeland, S.C. He was wanted for the Sept. 19 murder of...
‘We believe that he was placed in a specific dumpster’: Multiple agencies now searching landfill for missing Chatham Co. toddler
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Police say they believe they will find the remains of a missing Chatham County toddler in a landfill. He’s the toddler who went missing from his home almost two weeks ago. An extensive search effort is underway inside the Waste Management Landfill off Little...
One person dead after possible accidental shooting in Ridgeland
JASPER COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - Officials in Jasper County are investigating a possible accidental shooting between two brothers that has left one person dead. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting incident off Lady Banks Drive in Ridgeland on Oct. 16. Officials say the...
Beaufort Co. School District employee arrested in undercover operation
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort Police Department has made another arrest with operation “Rock the Boat.”. According to police, in continuation of the March undercover operation, the Beaufort Police Department arrested 41-year-old Daniel Fallon, of Beaufort. According to the Beaufort County School District, Fallon is an employee at the district. He is currently on administrative leave.
Police called to disturbance involving Quinton Simon’s family on Tybee Island
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday marked two weeks since Quinton Simon was reported missing by his mother Leilani Simon. Police have not arrested Leilani Simon, but police say she is the prime suspect in the case. Police on Tybee Island have been called to a disturbance involving Quinton’s family...
CCPD and FBI searching landfill for body of Quinton Simon
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) held a press conference on Tuesday updating the public on the search for the body of missing Quinton Simon. On October 18, Chief Jeff Hadley of the Chatham County Police Department said that they will be conducting an extensive […]
Part of Rice Shire Rd. closed in Jasper Co. for fugitive’s arrest
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the U.S. Marshals office with arresting a subject in the 1500 block of Rice Shire Road. Rice Shire Road is closed for the time being. Law enforcement is asking everyone to avoid the area.
Police search Georgia landfill for missing toddler's remains
SAVANNAH, Ga. — (AP) — The search for a missing Georgia toddler presumed dead by police shifted Tuesday to a landfill outside Savannah where investigators planned to start sifting through trash for the child's remains. Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said investigators had evidence that prompted the...
Police: 17-year-old suspect charged in deadly Bluffton shooting
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Bluffton say a 17-year-old suspect is behind bars charged with murder. According to the Bluffton Police Department, officers responded to 191 Buck Island Road around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. There they found 57-year-old Mark Tony Haynes, suffering from three gunshot...
Police called out -- twice -- after hecklers find Quinton Simon's family at Tybee Island motel
On Tuesday, police and the FBI officially began sifting through a landfill in hopes of finding the remains of missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon. That same day, according to witnesses, the child's mother -- the prime suspect in his disappearance and death -- and grandmother were seen getting drunk just a few miles away on Tybee Island.
Missing in Richmond Hill: Police searching for 17-year-old girl who vanished Wednesday
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Police in Richmond Hill are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Daliyah Holiday, 17, was last seen Wednesday morning in the Summer Hill area. Daliyah was last spotted wearing a lime green T-shirt and black shorts....
Hilton Head man convicted for conspiring to steal aircraft trade secrets
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A Hilton Head man who led a conspiracy to steal trade secrets from aircraft companies has been sentenced to nearly seven years in prison. Gilbert Basaldua, 63, was sentenced to 80 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Steal Trade Secrets and Interstate Transportation of Stolen […]
Marc Wilson files motion for new trial following deadly shooting conviction in Bulloch County
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — Above File Video: Marc Wilson sentenced in shooting of 17-year-old Haley Hutchinson. Marc Wilson, who was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter of 17-year-old Haley Hutchinson in 2020, has filed a motion to have a new trial in Bulloch County. Wilson was convicted of involuntary manslaughter...
15-year-old killed in possible accidental shooting in Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible accidental shooting where a 15-year-old boy was killed last Sunday. According to police, Deputies responded to a report of a shooting at Lady Banks Drive in Ridgeland on October 16. Police say that the Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident as […]
Savannah police investigating hit-and-run death of 20-year-old
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) is investigating a hit and run crash on I-516 that resulted in the death of a pedestrian. Around 10:20 p.m. yesterday, officers responded to northbound I-516 at Ogeechee Road and discovered an adult woman in the roadway suffering from injuries consistent with being struck […]
Witness in Marc Wilson Trial found in contempt of court for posting information on social media
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — Above File Video: Driver of Truck, Hutchinson was in when killed, cross-examined in Marc Wilson Trial. Mason Glisson, a witness in the Marc Wilson Trial and the driver of the truck that Wilson fired at, killing Haley Hutchinson, has been found in contempt of court.
