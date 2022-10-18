Two months from now Trev Alberts will surely be discussing in-depth on his monthly radio appearance many of the qualities he sees in Nebraska's new permanent football coach. Of course some around here wondering if interim coach Mickey Joseph can get enough done during his ongoing job interview to perhaps be that man. Alberts wasn't giving away any clues. However, he did give kudos to Joseph for how he's handled his role, going 2-2 since taking the position, but 2-1 since the bye week after an initial tricky first week against Oklahoma.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO