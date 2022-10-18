Read full article on original website
Winning Streak Hits 10 as Nebraska Volleyball Sweeps Purdue
The Huskers have swept their last five opponents
norfolkneradio.com
Hearthland Athletic and Mid-State Conference tournament results and schedules
Lincoln Southwest def. Fremont, 25-16, 25-15, 25-21 Lincoln East def. Lincoln Pius X, 22-25, 25-17, 21-25, 25-19, 15-12 Consolation matches Wednesday at Norfolk's auxiliary gym. Norfolk def. Lincoln North Star, 19-25, 25-14, 26-28, 25-21, 15-12 Grand Island def. Columbus, 25-23, 25-22, 25-14 Consolation matches Wednesday at Kearney. Lincoln High def....
Nebraska Football: Post-firing stability shines compared to B1G rival
One of the most interesting oddities of the Nebraska football program since Scott Frost was fired is just how stable Mickey Joseph and company have managed to keep the roster. The almost complete and total lack of player movement would be impressive all on its own, but it’s even more impressive when the Huskers are compared to a conference rival dealing with the fallout of its own head coach getting canned.
KETV.com
'Calming force': Shereef Mitchell now healthy, ready to make an impact for Creighton basketball
OMAHA, Neb. — One key piece is returning to Creighton men's basketball — healthy — and ready to make an impact. Omaha native Shereef Mitchell missed all but six games last season with an injury. KETV NewsWatch 7's Matt Foster has more on the defense, determination and...
Analyst Names Favorite For The Nebraska Coaching Job
As the 2022 season winds down, Nebraska continues to search for its next head coach. Saturday Tradition's Shawn Ekwall ranked the top-five candidates to fill the role in place of Scott Frost, who got fired three games into the season. Kansas head coach Lance Leipold led the list of candidates he believes athletic director Trev Alberts should consider.
News Channel Nebraska
Palmyra football headlines school wide athletic success
PALMYRA - Panthers quarterback Drew Erhart was hitting on all cylinders Thursday in the season finale against Freeman, leading a dominate second half offensive attack to end the season at 7-1. Despite trailing 12-8 at the half, Erhart and Palmyra exploded for a 36-point second half to secure a 44-26 victory. Erhart completed 16-of-24 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for an additional 129 yards.
Alberts salutes Joseph's work, talks 'toughness' as Husker coaching search goes on
Two months from now Trev Alberts will surely be discussing in-depth on his monthly radio appearance many of the qualities he sees in Nebraska's new permanent football coach. Of course some around here wondering if interim coach Mickey Joseph can get enough done during his ongoing job interview to perhaps be that man. Alberts wasn't giving away any clues. However, he did give kudos to Joseph for how he's handled his role, going 2-2 since taking the position, but 2-1 since the bye week after an initial tricky first week against Oklahoma.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska football: Where the Huskers' coaching search currently stands
Yes, there are still 5 games to play. Things change by the week. But Nebraska’s coaching search is starting to narrow. Where will AD Trev Alberts turn for a new coach? One thing’s for certain; Nebraska absolutely cannot botch this hire. Alberts must get it right. With Nebraska...
kmaland.com
AL's Romano bringing energy, hopeful for playoff push
(Council Bluffs) -- Fresh off a milestone week, Abraham Lincoln junior setter Molly Romano is ready to lead her team into the postseason. The Wayne State commit has been the straw that stirs the drink in AL's offense, leading the Lynx to a 22-17 record and a No. 14 ranking in Class 5A.
Corn Nation
Judge Rules University of Nebraska Must Turn over Frost Contract Metrics
From the Department of “Who Gives A Flying Fuck”, a Lincoln judge has ruled that the University of Nebraska-Lincoln must turn over the performance metrics of Scott Frost’s renegotiated contract. This ruling stems from a lawsuit filed by USA Today seeking said metrics, or basically, “What Scott Frost must do to keep his job”, a point which may seem moot now because the worst coach in University of Nebraska football has been fired.
4 Great Seafood Places in Nebraska
If you happen to live in Nebraska and you also love seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Nebraska that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
doniphanherald.com
Hungry gamblers dropped a lot of coin in opening week at WarHorse Lincoln
Nebraska's first week of casino gambling brought in nearly $286,000 in taxes for state and local governments. Tom Sage, director of the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission, said the WarHorse Casino in Lincoln generated $285,963 in tax revenue in its first seven days of operation, an amount he called "remarkable."
Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 14 unsealed Indictments charging 16 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
norfolkneradio.com
Nebraska Racing and Gaming's First Monthly Tax Revenue Report
The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission releases the first monthly gaming tax revenue report. The break down for September, 2020:. 70% to the Nebraska Property Tax Relief Fund: $200,174.12. 2.5% to the Nebraska General Fund: $7,149.07. 2.5% to the Compulsive Gaming Assistance Fund: $7,149.07. 12.5% to the City of Lincoln:...
KETV.com
Casino gaming in Nebraska racks up more than $285,000 in revenue in less than a month
LINCOLN, Neb. — WarHorse Lincoln earned $285,963.03 in revenue in a matter of weeks, according to the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission. The commission released the numbers Monday evening in its first monthly report. The report also broke down the revenue distribution, which included:. 70% to the Nebraska Property...
Time Out Foods: A beloved Omaha restaurant for sale
A real estate brokerage posted a listing for the beloved restaurant, Time Out Chicken, as a turnkey operation.
norfolkneradio.com
Buffett's conglomerate closes $11.6B Alleghany insurance buy
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett's conglomerate has completed its largest acquisition in years with its $11.6 billion purchase of the Alleghany insurance conglomerate. The purchase will further expand Berkshire’s sizeable insurance operations and add a few more companies to its stable, including a steel fabricator and toy company owned by Alleghany. Buffett has also invested more than $50 billion in stocks this year, and it is scheduled to spend several billion more early next year when Berkshire boosts its stake in the Pilot chain of more than 800 truck stops. Berkshire was sitting on more than $105 billion cash at the end of the second quarter.
Fatal Nebraska shooting ruled self-defense
The Nebraska State Patrol can release additional details regarding the investigation into a shooting that occurred in Oakland on September 27. The Oakland Police Department and Burt County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a domestic disturbance and shooting in the 300 block of North Oakland Avenue, in Oakland at approximately 9:00 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a male subject with a gunshot wound. The person, identified as Ryan Schuman, 32, was transported to the hospital where he died.
