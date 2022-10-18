Jan M. (Guillet) Wasko, age 66, of Ansonia entered eternal rest on October 16, 2022, at Bridgeport Hospital in the presence of her loving daughter. Jan was born in Keene, New Hampshire on June 23, 1956, daughter of the late George and Olivette Roy Guillet. A Valley resident for most of her life, Jan developed and maintained lifelong relationships as a member of the graduating class of Ansonia High School 1974 as well as through her work over the years. She loved fiercely and was always concerned about how everyone else was doing even when she was struggling so much herself. She always had a soft spot for her animals especially her dear cats Smokey, Boyd, Kelsey and Junior.

ANSONIA, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO