Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
Over 80 Rounds fired at Bristol officers on Redstone Hill Road, CT.Hey TanushaBristol, CT
A 10-year-old Boy in Connecticut was Attacked by a Black Bear While Playing Outsidejustpene50Morris, CT
Education Again Puts Meriden in the SpotlightConnecticut by the NumbersMeriden, CT
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
New Haven Independent
Bruce Robert Goldson, Sr.
Bruce Robert Goldson, Sr. ‘Bobby’ was a lifelong resident of Ansonia. He transitioned peacefully Sunday night October 16, 2022, at the age of 89. He was a graduate of Ansonia High School where he played football, ran track and earned his diploma in 1950. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1951 during the Korean War, where he attained the rank of Staff Sergeant and was awarded the Bronze Star with Combat Valor and a Purple Heart with Clusters. He also received a letter of commendation and a Good Conduct Medal for his combat heroics.
New Haven Independent
Jan M. (Guillet) Wasko
Jan M. (Guillet) Wasko, age 66, of Ansonia entered eternal rest on October 16, 2022, at Bridgeport Hospital in the presence of her loving daughter. Jan was born in Keene, New Hampshire on June 23, 1956, daughter of the late George and Olivette Roy Guillet. A Valley resident for most of her life, Jan developed and maintained lifelong relationships as a member of the graduating class of Ansonia High School 1974 as well as through her work over the years. She loved fiercely and was always concerned about how everyone else was doing even when she was struggling so much herself. She always had a soft spot for her animals especially her dear cats Smokey, Boyd, Kelsey and Junior.
New Haven Independent
Historian To Talk CT Witch Trials On Oct. 26, 2022
Seymour Public Library hosts historian, Jason Scappaticci, for a free Zoom Lecture, The Connecticut Witch Trials, on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 6:30 P.M. Here in New England, when you think of witches, Salem, Massachusetts is often the first location that comes to mind. In 1692, the first “witch” of the Salem Witch Trials was hanged.
New Haven Independent
Seymour Board Of Selectpersons Names Award Recipients
SEYMOUR — The Seymour Board of Selectpersons voted on October 4, 2022 unanimously to confer The 2022 Roberta M. King Excellence in Governmental Service Award to State Representative Nicole Klarides-Ditria and The 2022 Frank and Ann Conroy Outstanding Community Service Award to Jenny Rice. The Seymour Board of Selectpersons...
New Haven Independent
New Haven Man Charged With Ansonia Robbery
ANSONIA — An 18-year-old New Haven resident was arrested Oct. 6 in connection to the July 7 robbery of the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue. Christian Borrero is charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree threatening, carrying a pistol without a license, and sixth-degree larceny. Borrero is suspected of several similar...
New Haven Independent
Count Cassetti Awaits You At Ansonia City Hall
ANSONIA — Stolen from Ansonia’s Facebook page:. Join Count Cassetti for another frighteningly FREE Halloween candy giveaway on the steps of City Hall, Saturday, October 29th starting at 5 p.m. This year The Count will be joined by the horrifyingly harry WOLFMAN! Until then, check out The Count’s NEWEST VIDEO to see what happens when COUNT CASSETTI MEETS THE WOLFMAN.
Book Talk Uncovers Newhallville’s Voices
What makes a neighborhood unique? What makes a neighborhood “iconic”? What makes a neighborhood, well, a neighborhood?. After eight years of research and 500 interviews for his landmark new book about a Newhallville murder, author Nicholas Dawidoff found the answers to those questions in the many individual voices that — taken together — add up to something rich and profound.
City Pumps Lead Poisoning Prevention
New Haven property owners can receive up to $15,000 per apartment from City Hall to help cover the costs of making their homes lead-safe — while city government watchdogs can now keep track online of how the Health Department is doing in making local houses less toxic for children to live in.
HSC Grad’s Alleged Murderer Arrested
A truck racing argument in Fair Haven led to a man shooting and killing 17-year-old High School in the Community graduate John Tubac — according to city cops who have now arrested the alleged murderer. Police Chief Karl Jacobson and Assistant Police Chief Bertram Ettienne announced that arrest during...
Workshop Works Out Tenant Power Path
A Blake Street apartment complex’s tenants are looking to make their union official — as the city’s Fair Rent Commission director works on getting out the word about the opportunities for collective renter power at City Hall. That news came out of a workshop that Fair Rent...
New Haven Independent
Report: Town Clerk Clashes With Chief Of Staff Over Camera Removal In Derby City Hall
DERBY — The Connecticut Post published a story over the weekend detailing a Derby City Hall dustup over surveillance cameras. The city, with the authorization of the Derby Board of Aldermen, installed the cameras in the Derby tax collector’s office after a 2012 scandal involving an employee in the tax collector’s office who may have mishandled cash, misapplied tax payments, deleted cash payments, manipulated data and suspended tax billing statements.
Westville Convent OK’d For 10 New Apts
A historic and long-vacant McKinley Avenue convent building may see its 20 “nuns’ cells” converted into 10 new apartments for empty nesters, thanks to the zoning board’s approval of a church-to-housing plan. Local zoning commissioners took that vote Tuesday night during the latest regular monthly...
New Haven Independent
Local DAR Chapter Meeting At The Seymour Historical Society
SEYMOUR — The members of the Sarah Riggs Humphreys-Mary Silliman Chapter held their 129th Anniversary Meeting at the Seymour Historical Society, 59 West St., Seymour, CT on Saturday October 15, 2022. After the meeting members toured the former home of Katharine Matthies, a DAR member and a well-known philanthropist...
New Haven Independent
Seymour Selectpersons Meet In Executive Session To Conference With Lawyer
SEYMOUR — The members of the Board of Selectpersons met behind closed doors Tuesday night (Oct. 18) to discuss a privileged communication with its attorney. Executive sessions are closed to the public and are allowed under state law under specific circumstances, such as talking about lawsuits, specific employees, real estate deals — and to receive legal advice. No votes are allowed to be taken in executive session, and it is against the law to change subjects while in private.
Hill Neighbors: Slow Down 194-Apt Plan
A dozen Hill neighborhood leaders and residents pressed for more time — and more affordable housing — in a last-ditch effort to stall a 194-unit apartment complex planned for Davenport and Congress Avenues. The Hill neighbors issued that slow-down call on Tuesday afternoon during a press conference held...
Alders OK Lot Purchases, With Eminent Domain Option
The Board of Alders signed off on the city’s plans to acquire two tax-delinquent vacant Newhallville lots for $150,000 — or by eminent domain, if necessary — in a bid to create more parking for the future adult education site. Local legislators took that vote Monday night...
Artists Post For Planned Parenthood
The poster isn’t trying to be subtle. It’s an expression of protest, and the anger underneath it. That the message is delivered so clearly is a testament to the people who made it — professional visual artists, photographers and graphic designers Diane and Tim Nighswander. They’re two...
Fair Rent Approves 3‑Bedroom Rent Hikes
A pair of brothers will each have to pay an additional $150 for housing each month after the Fair Rent Commission approved their landlords’ proposed rent increases — raising questions about what the appropriate market price is for a three-bedroom rental in the Hill. Eddy and Jose Rosa...
New Haven Independent
Sisters Establish Charitable Fund To Help The Valley
DERBY – Barbara Lombardi and Elizabeth “Betsey” Doane, affectionately known throughout the Valley as the Lombardi Twins, recently created a fund at the Valley Community Foundation (VCF) to benefit their beloved community. The Lombardi Twins Fund for the Valley, a donor advised fund, will help support...
Comments / 0