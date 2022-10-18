Read full article on original website
wrestlingrumors.net
Update On Becky Lynch’s Injury Status (And It’s Not Great)
That’s not so good. Injuries are one of the worst things that can happen to a wrestler as you never know how long they might be out of action. It instantly brings up the questions of just how bad things are and when you might be seeing them return to the ring. That was the case with a top WWE name earlier this year and now we have some bad news about her recovery time.
wrestlinginc.com
Bret Hart Bluntly Responds To Earl Hebner Saying Montreal Screwjob Was A Work
Bret Hart says he has never changed his story when it comes to the notorious "Montreal Screwjob," but the WWE Hall of Famer was informed during a recent virtual autograph signing that Earl Hebner has. Hebner was the referee for the historic match at Survivor Series 1997 where Shawn Michaels...
stillrealtous.com
Road Dogg Reveals Billy Gunn’s Reaction To Missing The DX Reunion
Last week’s episode of Monday Night Raw was the season premiere and the show featured a 25th anniversary celebration for DX. Triple H, Shawn Michaels, X-Pac and Road Dogg were all in attendance, but Billy Gunn missed as he’s currently part of the AEW roster. Road Dogg noted...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Challenges Bobby Lashley For Royal Rumble
The Royal Rumble is a cornerstone of WWE’s special event content and is known for surprise entrants and returning faces. Former WWE name “The Masterpiece” Chris Masters (now Chris Adonis) has revealed that he would love to return to WWE in the Royal Rumble to square up to Bobby Lashley.
wrestletalk.com
Report: Former WWE Star Returning To IMPACT Wrestling
There is a new report that has revealed that a former WWE star is expected to return to IMPACT Wrestling. Following Bound For Glory 2022, IMPACT Wrestling was to undergo several changes with various stars completing their runs with the company. Per PWInsider, former WWE star PJ Black will be...
wrestlingrumors.net
AEW Releases Name Involved In All Out Backstage Brawl
It had to happen to someone. There have been a lot of stories in wrestling this year but perhaps the most bizarre has been the backstage brawl after AEW All Out. There have been several suspensions as a result of the issue and the question becomes just how bad things are going to get for everyone. While there are still issues to be decided for the top names, we now know the fate of one person involved.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Faces Possible Scheduling Conflict With Its Upcoming Premium Live Event
It’s a busy night. WWE has dominated the wrestling world for decades and has long since had a tight grip on almost anything that takes place. Things have changed a bit in recent years though, as promotions are now able to present their own events on large stages as well. That is going to be the case in December, but WWE might be wanting some of the same space on the same day.
wrestlingrumors.net
Two Title Changes Take Place During The Same Show
There go two of them. Titles are the most important things in wrestling as they identify the biggest stars in any given promotion. Any fan understands the idea of a wrestler holding a shiny gold belt and holding it can mean a lot. It can also mean quite a bit when a title changes hands, which was the case this week, albeit in two rather different fashions entirely.
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Making Plans For Special Milestone Show
It’s a special day. Some of the most important moments in the history of wrestling have taken place on television. Most modern wrestling promotions are built around television, allowing millions of fans to see what has been going on. Watching those shows has become a weekly tradition for years and now the biggest wrestling show in history is setting up for a major milestone.
wrestlingrumors.net
Main Event Officially Set For AEW Full Gear After Huge Challenge
They’re on top of it. Titles are the most important things in wrestling as they are such an easy concept. Fans are going to understand what they are seeing as soon as they see a wrestler holding a championship and winning one can make all the difference in the world. Now we have a major title match set for a huge show, which was set up in advance this week.
wrestlingrumors.net
AEW Dynamite Results – October 18, 2022
We’re here for a big show as there are several titles on the line. The main event will see Jon Moxley defending the World Title against Hangman Page, with MJF hanging over their heads. The Trios Titles and the Interim Women’s Title are on the line too as the card is rather stacked. Let’s get to it.
PWMania
WWE Signs New Deal with Disney for the WWE Network
For Filipino WWE fans, Disney+ will soon include The WWE Network. Disney revealed today that on November 17th, they will launch their eagerly awaited streaming service in The Philippines. When Disney+ launches in the Philippines next month, it is listed among the content that subscribers will have access to as Premium Live Events and Video-On-Demand from WWE.
PWMania
Karrion Kross Reveals His Mount Rushmore of Pro Wrestling
WWE SmackDown star Karrion Kross has revealed his Mount Rushmore of pro wrestling. This is an opinionated question, as people have different answers to the Mount Rushmore question of listing their top four all-time wrestlers. Kross mentioned The Ultimate Warrior, Taz, Brian Pillman, and Triple H to GiveMeSport’s Louis Dangoor....
wrestlingrumors.net
Kevin Nash’s Son, Tristen, Passes Away At Age 26
We have some very sad news to report today as Kevin Nash’s son, Tristen, has tragically passed away at the age of 26. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported the news and issued the following statement:. “On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have to unfortunately report that...
wrestlingrumors.net
Very Important Update On Hangman Page’s Injury Status
That’s a huge relief. There are all kinds of ways for a wrestler to suffer an injury and you never want to see anything like that happen. Someone can be in the middle of a match and be taken down in an instant, which unfortunately is what happened this week. It became a question of what would happen next and now we have a very important, and thankfully positive, update.
