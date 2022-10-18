Read full article on original website
The ‘Sunset Review’ Process in the California Legislature
In the California Legislature, there is a “sunset review” process that is used to evaluate whether a regulatory board or a profession or occupation should continue. This review process is set forth in California law. Government Code Title 2, Division 2, Part 1, Chapter 1.5, Article 7.5 (“Sunset...
Technical Changes Made to Existing Laws by the Legislative Counsel Bureau in 2021-22
In their ongoing efforts to clean-up California’s 29 Codes and modernize statutory language, the Office of Legislative Counsel makes technical changes to existing laws as it comes across statutes in need of these changes. Some are due to our state’s change to gender-neutral drafting, while other changes reflect modern drafting practices.
Algorithms Cure Gerrymanders, But Politics Remains
With the midterm elections just a few weeks away, across California politicians have had to scramble more than usual to compete in redrawn districts. The new district boundaries were the product of the “2020 California Citizens Redistricting Commission,” which was formed to eliminate partisan politics from being a factor.
A California Bill of Only Repeals
On occasion, in reading bills in the California Legislature, you find some unique measures. As readers know, a bill can add a new section of law, amend an existing section of law, repeal an existing section of law, or do a combination of those actions. Senate Bill 233, from the...
Yuba County Fentanyl Plight: Small County, Big Crisis
County officials across California are dealing with the Fentanyl overdose crisis, with the drug pouring into the United States at the Southern Border. The Globe just reported on the Fentanyl crisis in San Francisco, with the County Office of the Chief Medical Examiner reporting that fentanyl overdoses are on a severe rise.
Why Do So Many Californians Still Wear Masks?
The other day I saw a women in her late teens or early twenties walking her dog in a park near my home. She was fit and healthy-looking, getting some exercise on a lovely fall day in a quiet bayside park. And she had a mask on. What was strange...
A Closer Look at Appropriations Bills in the California Legislature
In California, the main appropriations measure is the annual state budget bill. Article IV, Section 12(d) of the state Constitution provides that the budget bill is the main measure that may contain more than one item of appropriation. In addition, there are individual appropriations that can be and are made in non-budget bills.
