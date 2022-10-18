ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

FOUND: Lidia Zenaida Vargas, 16

By Charr Davenport, 23ABC
 2 days ago
UPDATE : According to the Bakersfield Police Department, Lidia Zenaida Vargas was safely located and is no longer considered missing.

The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) is asking for help searching for a missing teen who is considered at-risk.

Lidia Zenaida Vargas was last seen in the 700 block of Digges Lane around 5:40 p.m. on October 17th. She is considered at-risk due to a mental health concern.

Vargas was last seen wearing a gray v-neck shirt with gray sweatpants. She is described as being Hispanic and is approximately 5 feet tall and 150 pounds. She has long black hair and brown eyes, as well as blue braces.

Anyone with information on Vargas and her whereabouts should call the BPD at 661-327-7111.

