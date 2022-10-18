Cover your plants! Lehigh Valley under freeze warning tonight into Wednesday

There was a chill in the air to start the day Tuesday in the Lehigh Valley, with overnight lows in the mid 30s. Some areas of the Poconos were down to the upper 20s!

It’s going to get even colder overnight, prompting the first freeze warning of the season.

The overnight low at Lehigh Valley International Airport is forecast to hit the freeze mark at 32 degrees, and areas further out could see even lower temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

Areas of frost are expected, which along with the freezing conditions, will kill sensitive plants and crops, according to the weather service.

It’s going to be a chilly few days across the region, with daytime highs stuck in the 50s Tuesday and Thursday. On Wednesday, the high might not get out of the 40s.

Looking ahead, things will start to warm up by the end of the week. A beautiful weekend is in store, with high temperatures around 70 and plenty of sunshine, according to the forecast.

Here is the detailed forecast from the National Weather Service:

Tuesday Night

Areas of frost before 3am, then areas of frost after 4am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 32. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday

Areas of frost before 9am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 49. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night

Areas of frost after 5am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 33. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday

Areas of frost before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night

Patchy frost after 4am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 34. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday

Patchy frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 60.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 67.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.