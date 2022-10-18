ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Morning Call

Cover your plants! Lehigh Valley under freeze warning tonight into Wednesday

By John Misinco, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 2 days ago

There was a chill in the air to start the day Tuesday in the Lehigh Valley, with overnight lows in the mid 30s. Some areas of the Poconos were down to the upper 20s!

It’s going to get even colder overnight, prompting the first freeze warning of the season.

The overnight low at Lehigh Valley International Airport is forecast to hit the freeze mark at 32 degrees, and areas further out could see even lower temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

Areas of frost are expected, which along with the freezing conditions, will kill sensitive plants and crops, according to the weather service.

It’s going to be a chilly few days across the region, with daytime highs stuck in the 50s Tuesday and Thursday. On Wednesday, the high might not get out of the 40s.

Looking ahead, things will start to warm up by the end of the week. A beautiful weekend is in store, with high temperatures around 70 and plenty of sunshine, according to the forecast.

Here is the detailed forecast from the National Weather Service:

Tuesday Night

Areas of frost before 3am, then areas of frost after 4am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 32. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday

Areas of frost before 9am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 49. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night

Areas of frost after 5am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 33. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday

Areas of frost before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night

Patchy frost after 4am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 34. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday

Patchy frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 60.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 67.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Comments / 0

Related
Pocono Update

Mount Pocono Welcomes Cutting Edge Wellness Center

Magnolia Inn & Wellness Center, a locally owned high-end Wellness Center, Boutique Inn, and Café, has officially opened in Mount Pocono. Mount Pocono, PA | On Saturday, October 15, Magnolia Inn & Wellness Center opened its doors to the public, celebrating its grand opening with a ribbon cutting through the Pocono Chamber of Commerce.
MOUNT POCONO, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley’s 1st year-round homeless shelter eyed in Bethlehem, with 50-70 single rooms

Bethlehem City Council and the public got their first look Tuesday night at the city’s strategic plan, in the works since March, to address homelessness. Central to the plan is the Lehigh Valley’s first year-round homeless shelter, projected with 50 to 70 single rooms, four family units and 10 congregant-setting emergency beds. It’s projected as a multimillion-dollar investment, with hundreds of thousands in annual operating and maintenance costs.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pa. Turnpike reopens after weekend bridge work in South Whitehall

S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Traffic is flowing again on the Pennsylvania Turnpike after a weekend-long closure. The Northeast Extension was closed between the Lehigh Valley and Mahoning Valley interchanges so crews could replace the 90-foot bridge that carries the highway over Huckleberry Road in South Whitehall Township. Construction went...
SOUTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley manufacturing didn’t cease when Bethlehem Steel closed. It’s thriving. | Opinion

In the Lehigh Valley, we had much to celebrate during “Manufacturing Week” in Pennsylvania from Oct. 7-14. Too many people still think that our manufacturing economy ceased when the Bethlehem Steel smokestacks stopped billowing. As the daughter of a steelworker, I am happy to report that manufacturing is alive and well here. We are home to well-known manufacturers: Mack Trucks, Lutron Electronics, Bosch Rexroth, Victaulic, and Lehigh Valley Heavy Forge.
BETHLEHEM, PA
phillyvoice.com

Bucks County property connected to notorious 2017 murders listed for sale

The Solebury Township home where investigators found key evidence leading to the bodies of four young men murdered in 2017 has been listed for sale at a price of $700,000. The property at 2827 Aquetong Road, once owned by the parents of confessed killer Cosmo DiNardo, was put on the market earlier this month. The three-bedroom, two bathroom home is described in the RE/MAX Aspire listing as a fully renovated, historic property that was built in 1821 and sits on just under an acre of land.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Lehigh Valley Humane Society Community Day & GRAND OPENING!

Come tour the brand-new building and celebrate the long-awaited grand reopening of the Lehigh VALLEY Humane Society! There will be live music, kids activities, pet caricatures, food trucks, and more. A ribbon cutting ceremony run by the Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce will be at 12pm. Lehigh Valley Humane Society...
NEW JERSEY STATE
27 First News

Oz responds to dog research attack ad during York County visit

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz spoke to the York Rotary Club on Wednesday where he faced questions regarding his opponent and ads targeting him. The disturbing and powerful television ad from a Democratic Super PAC suggested that Oz killed puppies as part of...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

6-vehicle crash slows traffic on Route 22

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Several people were injured in a multi-car crash on Route 22 in the Lehigh Valley early Monday. Six vehicles were involved in the crash just after 5:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes, on the bridge before Route 191, authorities said. Multiple people were hurt, state police...
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy