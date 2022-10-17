A St. Paul man was shot to death Sunday night at a bar in Minneapolis’ Uptown entertainment district, officials say. Gabriel Victor Mendoza-Cordova, 23, was working security at Fire House Uptown at Lagoon and Fremont avenues about 11:45 p.m. when he was shot, according to a GoFundMe page set up by his sister.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO