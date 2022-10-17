Read full article on original website
Related
Yahoo!
Woman charged with freeing swarm of bees on sheriff's deputies
Massachusetts resident Rorie Woods is facing multiple assault and battery charges for allegedly releasing a swarm of bees on a group of sheriff's deputies. The deputies, some of them allergic to bee stings, were trying to serve an eviction notice. Ad•Ashley. Ad•GadgetsLaboratory. Ad•OnlineShoppingTools. Ad•FreeRateUpdate.com. Ad•Easy Breathe,...
Yahoo!
Bouncer fatally shot at Uptown Minneapolis bar identified as St. Paul man
A St. Paul man was shot to death Sunday night at a bar in Minneapolis’ Uptown entertainment district, officials say. Gabriel Victor Mendoza-Cordova, 23, was working security at Fire House Uptown at Lagoon and Fremont avenues about 11:45 p.m. when he was shot, according to a GoFundMe page set up by his sister.
Comments / 0