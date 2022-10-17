ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
Yahoo!

Woman charged with freeing swarm of bees on sheriff's deputies

Massachusetts resident Rorie Woods is facing multiple assault and battery charges for allegedly releasing a swarm of bees on a group of sheriff's deputies. The deputies, some of them allergic to bee stings, were trying to serve an eviction notice. Ad•Ashley. Ad•GadgetsLaboratory. Ad•OnlineShoppingTools. Ad•FreeRateUpdate.com. Ad•Easy Breathe,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy