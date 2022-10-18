Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Tufts administration reports offensive graffiti on campusesThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Annual Clery study reports crime, fire statisticsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Boston lab creates new version of COVIDAdrian HolmanBoston, MA
Small Business Owner Sentenced For Seven-Year Tax Evasion SchemeTaxBuzzBoston, MA
Related
‘Fouling out is not an option’: Kyrie Irving vocal on Nets’ message to Ben Simmons after ugly debut
The Brooklyn Nets were blown off their home court in the season opener by the New Orleans Pelicans Wednesday night, 130-108. In the loss, Ben Simmons made his long-awaited debut with the team. Things did not go well for the embattled superstar. Simmons finished with more fouls than points, as he fouled out in 23 minutes of action.
See Ja Morant's highlight block, alley-oop in OT of Memphis Grizzlies' win over Knicks
Ja Morant might not have made the game-winning shot in regulation but he delivered an insane sequence in overtime during the Memphis Grizzlies' season opener. Morant chased down Knicks guard Jalen Brunson and pinned his shot on the backboard with an incredible block from behind. The Grizzlies' All-Star then followed that by dribbling down the court and throwing an alley-oop pass to Brandon Clarke. ...
WATCH: Al Horford's Flagrant Foul On James Harden
Al Horford was called for a flagrant foul in Tuesday’s game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics.
Fiery Donovan Mitchell debut doused in Cleveland Cavaliers loss vs Raptors
Cleveland Cavaliers open the season with a close loss. Donovan Mitchell had an explosive outing in his first regular season game in a Cleveland Cavaliers uniform, only to see it squandered on a 108-105 loss on the road against Eastern Conference rivals Toronto Raptors. The three-time NBA All-Star guard led...
The Celtics Exposed the Sixers’ Most Glaring Flaw on Opening Night, and It Has Nothing to Do With the Roster
Doc Rivers needs to make a few specific changes to help his Sixers reach their full potential. The post The Celtics Exposed the Sixers’ Most Glaring Flaw on Opening Night, and It Has Nothing to Do With the Roster appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
James Harden wants more two-man action with Joel Embiid for Sixers
BOSTON — The Philadelphia 76ers had a tough offensive night on Tuesday as they opened the season with a 126-117 loss to the Boston Celtics. When one hears the word “tough,” one would question the notion as they did end up shooting 50% on the night. However,...
Montrezl Harrell reveals reason he spurned Celtics for Sixers in free agency
The Boston Celtics may have defeated the Philadelphia 76ers in Tuesday night’s season opener, but Philly won the battle over big man Montrezl Harrell in free agency. The two Eastern Conference foes were fighting for Harrell during free agency, yet the former Sixth Man of the Year eventually decided to join the Sixers. In an interview with MassLive, he disclosed why he made that choice and ultimately rebuffed the C’s:
FOX Sports
Rozier scores 24 as Hornets rout youthful Spurs, 129-102
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Terry Rozier had 24 points and six others scored in double figures as the Charlotte Hornets routed the San Antonio Spurs 129-102 on Wednesday night. The Spurs opened their 50th season in San Antonio inauspiciously, losing a season opener for only the third time under Gregg Popovich.
Comments / 0