Boston, MA

The Commercial Appeal

See Ja Morant's highlight block, alley-oop in OT of Memphis Grizzlies' win over Knicks

Ja Morant might not have made the game-winning shot in regulation but he delivered an insane sequence in overtime during the Memphis Grizzlies' season opener. Morant chased down Knicks guard Jalen Brunson and pinned his shot on the backboard with an incredible block from behind. The Grizzlies' All-Star then followed that by dribbling down the court and throwing an alley-oop pass to Brandon Clarke. ...
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Montrezl Harrell reveals reason he spurned Celtics for Sixers in free agency

The Boston Celtics may have defeated the Philadelphia 76ers in Tuesday night’s season opener, but Philly won the battle over big man Montrezl Harrell in free agency. The two Eastern Conference foes were fighting for Harrell during free agency, yet the former Sixth Man of the Year eventually decided to join the Sixers. In an interview with MassLive, he disclosed why he made that choice and ultimately rebuffed the C’s:
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Rozier scores 24 as Hornets rout youthful Spurs, 129-102

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Terry Rozier had 24 points and six others scored in double figures as the Charlotte Hornets routed the San Antonio Spurs 129-102 on Wednesday night. The Spurs opened their 50th season in San Antonio inauspiciously, losing a season opener for only the third time under Gregg Popovich.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

