Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Clear Your Android Phone's Cookies, Cache to Erase Junk Files
Clearing out your Android phone's cookies and cache can remove tracking cookies and excess data that may have built up while using your web browser. Whether your Android phone's internet browser is Google Chrome, Firefox or Samsung Internet, it collects and stores data every time you surf the web. This information makes up your cookies and cache, and it helps your phone speedily log in to your accounts and load frequently visited sites.
ZDNet
How to transfer photos from your Android device to your Windows PC
You may have snapped thousands of photos on your Android phone over the years. And now you want to copy them to your computer to edit them or just keep them safe. No problem. You can accomplish this in a few different ways. You can plug your device into your...
How to get the Windows 10 2022 Update on your PC
In this guide, we'll show you the three ways to upgrade your computer to Windows 10 2022 Update.
Digital Trends
The latest Firefox release redesigns its private browsing feature
Mozilla is releasing its latest version of the Firefox browser as of Tuesday with a focus on privacy, accessibility, and customization, according to the brand. The new release will include a number of features, but one notable highlight is the introduction of a shortcut button for Private Browsing mode that you can pin to your desktop. This is a feature intended for easy access to the feature that is typically found within the triple bar icon at the upper right corner of the browser or when right-clicking the Firefox icon on the Windows taskbar with a mouse or trackpad. While it might not be extremely tedious, this feature takes out some extra steps for those who wish to take advantage.
Android 13 comes early for adventurous Nothing Phone 1 owners
The Nothing Phone 1 is an unconventional phone in more ways than one. Its design is an instant conversation starter — whether it was the semi-transparent back panel or the relatively stock Android user interface, it certainly made some buzz when it first hit our radars. Less spectacular is the software support as the Android 13 update won't arrive for the device until the first half of 2023. Thankfully, there are other ways to get Google's latest software release running on the device and that's through Paranoid Android.
Apple no longer signing iOS 16.0 and iOS 16.0.1, blocking downgrades from iOS 16.0.2
IOS 16 was officially released to the public on September 12 after three months of beta testing. Since then, Apple has released two minor updates: iOS 16.0.1 and iOS 16.0.2. Now, the company has stopped signing both iOS 16.0 and iOS 16.0.1, which means users can no longer downgrade from iOS 16.0.2.
The Verge
Windows 11’s new tabbed File Explorer and taskbar improvements are available today
After releasing the Windows 11 2022 Update with something new for everyone last month, Microsoft is now bringing even more features to its latest OS today. Top of the list is tabs in File Explorer, alongside suggested actions to make it easy to call people and the Task Manager shortcut returning to the taskbar.
What's new with File Explorer on Windows 11 2022 Update
In this guide, we'll show you the changes and improvements for File Explorer that Microsoft is shipping with the Windows 11 2022 Update release.
TechRadar
Google Maps Lock Screen widgets in iOS 16 are changing how I road trip
Steve Jobs may have invented the three-click rule. This rule refers to how Apple's late CEO and co-founder pushed the original iPod team to make sure that a user was always three clicks away from playing a song. I thought about this as I was creating a new Lock Screen...
Microsoft's Windows Subsystem for Android finally gets its stable release
When Windows 11 launched a little over a year ago, support for Android apps was one of the biggest feature attractions for Android enthusiasts like us. Microsoft promised you'd be able to run Android apps as though they were native programs on your Windows machine. However, the Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA), responsible for handling app support, remained available only to Windows Insiders in some markets, with limited functionality. That is finally changing, as Android support enters the stable phase.
notebookcheck.net
Fossil Gen 6 starts receiving Wear OS 3 update with no Google Assistant, Google Fit and iOS compatibility problems
Last week, the Fossil Group announced plans to upgrade some of its product portfolio to Wear OS 3.0, a version of Wear OS that Google has since replaced with Wear OS 3.5. As we discussed at the time, only Fossil Group smartwatches running the Snapdragon Wear 4100 Plus platform would move from Wear OS 2 to its successor. In other words, only smartwatches released from 2021 onwards are eligible, such as the Fossil Gen 6.
The Verge
Chrome is the next Android app to get tablet-focused updates
Google is rolling out a series of user interface updates for its Chrome browser on Android tablets as it prepares for the launch of its Pixel Tablet next year. The update started rolling out to a small number of users last week but should reach the majority in the coming days. It includes changes to how Chrome handles tabs on Android, new drag-and-drop functionality, and an option to have the browser always request the desktop (rather than mobile) version of a website.
A powerful new Google Home automation feature is starting to roll out earlier than expected
Earlier this month, the Google Home app started getting a redesign, accidentally spilling some details about the Pixel Tablet in the process. The new look for the app is still in the preview phase, but even before that's ready for the masses, we're already getting a handy new automation trick — the ability to use device triggers for Assistant routines.
CNET
Here's a Fix to the Most Annoying iOS 16 Feature
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Overall, the new features and settings that iOS 16 brings to the iPhone are very welcome. It's great to finally be able to unsend text messages or get haptic feedback whenever you type in the keyboard -- but there's one feature that you might not be so fond of.
YouTube has blessedly ended its 4K Premium paywall experiment
Say what you will about Google services being free because you're the product it's selling to advertisers — at the end of the day, most of us are perfectly willing to sit through some targeted ads so long as they get us access to that sweet, sweet content. But when we hear about that content getting locked behind a paywall, we start getting very nervous — and this was exactly what we recently saw in a test YouTube was conducting, where it restricted 4K video access to paid Premium subscribers. Thankfully, that test has now ended.
WhatsApp's new call links are now arriving widely
WhatsApp feels like one of those rare apps that really knows what it wants to be, and has largely resisted unnecessary feature bloat. But with as popular as pandemic-induced video conferencing became, it was inevitable we'd see more of a focus on its video capabilities. The service is now testing support for 32 participants on a video call, but it's not quite up at Google Meet or Zoom’s level yet. While it works on that, the call invite link sharing we first heard about last month seems to be rolling out to users at large.
How to change margins in Google Docs
Regardless of how you affix words to paper (physical or virtual), the same principles of design apply. If you're writing something that's meant to be read (whether on one of the best e-readers or on paper), the most important consideration is to make it easy to read. One of the best ways to do that is by giving your words some room to breathe with a little white space.
Google teases a better Play Store for tablets, foldables, and even Chromebooks
Google has had its opportunities to tease the Pixel Tablet this year whether it was at I/O 2022 in May or the Pixel hardware event earlier this month. That hardware is just a piece of the company's overall commitment to redesigning Android's interfaces for tablets and foldables. One software component to the strategy has been making the Play Store friendlier to large screens. Well, we now have some good insight into what's changing as Google has detailed some choice features coming to the app store on tablets, foldables, and Chromebooks.
knowtechie.com
Firefox now lets you edit, sign, and draw on PDF files
Say goodbye to your favorite PDF editing software. A new Firefox update now lets users type directly into PDFs. Mozilla’s Firefox 106 release adds a new PDF editing feature that lets users edit, draw, sign, and write text into any PDF, just as long as it loads from a Firefox browser.
ZDNet
Microsoft starts rolling out the annual Windows 10 feature update, Windows 10 22H2
One month after starting to roll out the annual feature update for Windows 11, Microsoft is doing the same for Windows 10. On October 18, Microsoft announced that Windows 10 22H2 -- the one and only "feature update" for Windows 10 this year -- is available to those who manually download it.
Android Police
Oakland, CA
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.https://www.androidpolice.com
Comments / 0