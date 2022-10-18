Read full article on original website
Related
ffnews.com
Ascend Partners With Veruna To Bring Leading Technology & Payment Solution to Insurance Agents
Today, Ascend, the first modern insurance payments platform, announced that they will be integrating their payments and premium financing solution with Veruna, developer of the insurance industry’s leading technology solution for independent agents. Ascend is the first modern insurance payments platform that provides automated, all-in-one financing, collections, and payables....
ffnews.com
Capital on Tap Raises £100 Million to Power The Spend of Every Small Business
Global FinTech Capital on Tap has secured a £100 million corporate revolving credit facility with Atalaya Capital Management to provide small businesses in the UK and US with a central hub to manage all aspects of their business finances. Since launching in 2012, Capital on Tap has provided over...
Woonsocket Call
Magnitude Digital Named an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company
Ranking No. 376 in Marketing & Advertising in the United States. The prestigious Inc. 5000 has listed performance and digital marketing agency Magnitude Digital at 254 in New York and 376 in Marketing & Advertising in its fast-growing privately held, U.S. based companies category for 2022. This annual list by Inc. Magazine recognizes the country’s most successful private companies and serves as a hallmark of entrepreneurial success and the place where future household names first make their mark.
ffnews.com
Money20/20 USA Spotlights Diverse Voices in Fintech this October Partnering with Synchrony
Money20/20, the world’s leading Fintech show is back again showcasing the fintech industry’s diverse voices and talent in Las Vegas October 23 – 26, at The Venetian. This year, Money20/20 is pleased to partner with Synchrony, a leading consumer financial services company, as the lead sponsor for the Do.Better.Together. initiative. Building off of the Money20/20 Europe show in Amsterdam in June that had more than 41% of all speakers being female subject matter experts, at Money20/20 USA, 45%+ of all speakers will be female subject matter experts.
ffnews.com
Ahoy! and Vantage Recreational Finance Partner to Provide Embedded Insurance for Boat Buyers
Ahoy!®, the digital insurance MGA for recreational boating, has announced a partnership with Vantage Recreational Finance, a leading financial solutions company for the marine and recreational vehicle (RV) industry, enabling boat buyers who finance their purchase through VRF to have easy access to an Ahoy! boat insurance policy directly through VRF’s financing platform. The embedded insurance program will include technical integration to offer VRF customers insurance quotes through a “click to buy” model as well as to bind the policy on the spot.
ffnews.com
Abymap Teams Up With Nordigen For Direct Access To Client Financial Data
Abymap has partnered with freemium open banking provider Nordigen for direct access to customer bank accounts. Abymap is a French financial software firm that was launched in 2020 by accountant Agnès Bichon and IT specialist Matthieu Paris. The two experts identified common challenges within existing accounting systems and the lack of clarity that was often present in these solutions. They also regularly observed how laborious and time-consuming administrative tasks are for small business owners. This resulted in them creating Ana, an ERP accounting platform that aims to simplify the day-to-day tasks of entrepreneurs and freelancers. The solution is packed with features that help to stay on top of all financial processes, including generating invoices directly from quotes, calculating tax and pre-filling VAT declarations, product and inventory management, cash flow tracking, and more.
freightwaves.com
LuckyTruck raises $2.4M for insurtech, taps industry veteran as CEO
Insurtech company LuckyTruck announced Thursday it has raised a $2.4 million seed extension led by Candid Insurance Investors with participation from Markd, Draper University Ventures and SiriusPoint as the company scales its retail insurance platform that reduces time spent shopping insurance. Since its founding in 2019, LuckyTruck has raised a total of $6.5 million.
ffnews.com
NFP Acquires UK-Based Brokerage Bentley Insurance Services
NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement plan advisor, today announced it has acquired Mason James Insurance Services Limited (doing business as Bentley Insurance Services), one of the largest brokers in Staffordshire. Bentley has provided complex commercial and personal insurance solutions since 1922. Mike Rostron, managing director at Bentley, will join NFP’s commercial insurance leadership team in the UK and continue to drive company growth across Staffordshire and beyond.
ffnews.com
Dragonfly Financial Technologies Launches FinTech Integration Center
Dragonfly Financial Technologies Corp., a digital banking and treasury management FinTech, today announced its FinTech Integration Center, which provides banks with secure, seamless connections to leading FinTech applications. With the FinTech Integration Center, bank customers can interact in real time with their banks directly from within their business accounting and ERP systems. By embedding the bank’s solutions directly in these FinTech applications, Dragonfly customers simplify their customers’ daily banking activities and enable them to spend more time running their businesses. Dragonfly’s FinTech Integration Center easily integrates with banking platforms to provide connections to FinTech applications including QuickBooks Online, QuickBooks Desktop, Oracle NetSuite, Xero and Quicken.
ffnews.com
Currencycloud becomes preferred FX provider for Integrated Finance
Currencycloud, the experts simplifying business in a multi-currency world, has become a preferred FX partner for Integrated Finance, the London-based Fintech infrastructure platform that helps businesses build, expand and manage financial infrastructure, delivering easily integratable FX products for existing payment platforms. Integrated Finance helps Fintechs launch and scale their business,...
ffnews.com
allpay taps Salt Edge to boost financial inclusion with open banking
UK-based payments specialists, allpay Limited, have joined forces with Salt Edge, a leader in Open Banking solutions, to allow the business to provide clients, including people with vulnerable financial situations, a seamless payment experience, being a part of the wider financial inclusion initiative of the company. allpay was established in...
ffnews.com
Mortgage fintech Perch closes $4M Series A to accelerate growth
Perch, a Toronto-based fintech that helps buyers and homeowners make data-driven decisions about their mortgages and real estate, today announced the completion of a $4 million Series A funding round. Investors include Second Century Ventures, the strategic venture arm of the National Association of REALTORS®; Ontario Centre of Innovation; and B.E.S.T. Funds, an alternative asset firm investing in technology companies in the financial services, health care, media and security sectors. With a mortgage funding rate 6x more efficient than the industry average, and a 215% customer referral rate, Perch will use the investment to continue scaling and growing its operations team.
ffnews.com
Commodity AI Firm ChAI Secures Funding Round to Expand Into AI Insurance Services
Commodities AI Ltd (ChAI), the AI-driven commodity intelligence company, has completed a seed round to help expand its industry-leading services into new markets, providing real-time commodity price forecasts to new global audiences, including raw-material businesses and key supply chain providers. The funding announcement marks an important milestone in ChAI’s product...
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “Who’s Washing the Dishes?” – Curt Queyrouze, Coastal Bank in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
Curt Queyrouze, President of Seattle’s Coastal Bank and CCBX, its BaaS division, considers whether it’s time to rethink the organisational structure of a bank. In the rush to digitise everything in financial services, have we forgotten infrastructure?. I don’t mean the tech infrastructure that is well-organised under a...
hospitalitytech.com
LTD Hospitality Celebrates a Seamless and Successful Multi-Property Transition to STS Cloud
LTD Hospitality Group, a hotel development and management company in the Mid-Atlantic region, recently partnered with SalesAndCatering.com to transition its portfolio of hotels to STS Cloud. While vetting prospective sales and catering platforms, LTD Hospitality identified STS Cloud as the most intuitive, user-friendly, and customizable system on the market. “We...
Flying Magazine
JetNet Acquires Asset Insight, Reviews 2022 Market Data to Date
The business jet market has entered a healthy stabilization phase after a roller coaster couple of years, according to JetNet. [Shutterstock]. The market has entered a healthy stabilization phase after the roller coaster years of 2020 and 2021, according to Paul Cardarelli, vice president of sales for JetNet, in a review of the current year-to-date data while at the National Business Aviation Association’s Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) in Orlando, Florida.
ffnews.com
Payhawk launches Solution Partner Program and Partner APIs in response to a growing demand for integration services
Payhawk, the fast-growing spend management platform, which combines company cards, reimbursable expenses, and accounts payable in one solution, today announces the launch of the Payhawk Solution Partner Program. This completes a big month of releases for Payhawk, which released new credit card products in the US and UK at the end of September and recently recorded year-to-date revenue growth of 520%.
fundselectorasia.com
Franklin Templeton hires for newly created head of Asia ETF distribution role
Franklin Templeton has appointed Rahul Bhalla to the newly created role of head of Asia ETF distribution, marking the firm’s first foray into the Asian ETF market. Bhalla will work closely with the regional distribution team to drive growth and raise the profile of Franklin Templeton’s ETF business in Asia. He will also be responsible for developing and implementing the firm’s long-term ETF business strategy for Asia.
Why Your Personal Digital Brand is Vital to Success
If a personal brand is how you are perceived, a personal digital brand is how you are perceived through the data that represents you on the internet.
ffnews.com
Algbra Partners With Marqeta to Deliver New ‘Financial Movement’ for Communities and the Environment
Algbra, a sustainable and values-focused digital finance innovator dedicated to providing ethical money solutions and promoting financial wellbeing, has announced a partnership with Marqeta. Marqeta is the global modern card issuing and payments processing platform, that empowers its partners to create customised and innovative payment cards, giving them the ability to build more configurable and flexible payment experiences.
Comments / 0