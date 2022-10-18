Before the creation of Nebraska Territory in 1854, it was illegal to settle west of the Missouri River without permission from the U. S. government. Exceptions were made for missionaries, fur traders, military forts and fur trading posts. As the western border of the U. S. existed as the middle of the Missouri River, that too became a moving target as the river’s course moved continually so that sites once in what would become Nebraska sat in Iowa and conversely, Iowa sites found themselves suddenly on the west side of the river, technically outside the U. S.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO