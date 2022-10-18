Read full article on original website
Election 2022: Senate District 15 race exemplifies Idaho's polarized political trends
In District 15’s state Senate race, Republican Rep. Codi Galloway is facing off against Republican-incumbent-endorsed Democrat Rick Just, plus Constitution Party candidate Sarah Clendenon. In some ways, the race exemplifies Idaho’s polarized political trends — including divisions in between the more conservative politicians in Idaho. But in other ways,...
Democrat and Republican candidates face off in Blaine and Jerome counties
JEROME — Three Democrats and three Republicans are vying for seats in the Idaho State Legislature’s District 26 that covers Blaine, Lincoln and Jerome counties. Two out of three candidate forums have taken place so far, giving candidates for Idaho State Legislature in District 26 an opportunity to size each other up and make their case to voters.
Jim McKee: An ever-shifting border
Before the creation of Nebraska Territory in 1854, it was illegal to settle west of the Missouri River without permission from the U. S. government. Exceptions were made for missionaries, fur traders, military forts and fur trading posts. As the western border of the U. S. existed as the middle of the Missouri River, that too became a moving target as the river’s course moved continually so that sites once in what would become Nebraska sat in Iowa and conversely, Iowa sites found themselves suddenly on the west side of the river, technically outside the U. S.
Voters weigh experience versus change in Indiana House District 15
Voters living in Dyer, St. John, Schererville and northern Hanover Township have a choice between experience and change as they decide at the Nov. 8 general election who should represent Indiana House District 15 at the Statehouse. State Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville, has served the district — which shifted slightly...
Concerns raised expanding gambling in Illinois will increase other addictions
(The Center Square) – Illinois may follow suit with six states that currently allow online casino gambling, and the executive director of Illinois Church Action on Alcohol and Addiction Problems says there will be repercussions if this comes to fruition. At a recent East Coast Gambling conference, panelists say...
Missouri is fast becoming a major player in growing peanuts
Seven years ago, things were tough financially at Triple D Farms in Sikeston. Commodity prices were down, and their cotton, soybeans and corn weren’t bringing in enough revenue. Cousins Matt and Clay Deane, the second generation to run the family farm, took a risk and decided to add peanuts...
Experienced politicians, new district make for competitive Indiana Senate contest
A reshaped district and the retirement of the incumbent after four decades at the Statehouse have produced one of the most competitive races on the ballot this year in Northwest Indiana. The once-a-decade redrawing of legislative boundaries removed Hammond and Munster from Indiana Senate District 1 and shifted it south...
Voter Guide 2022: Questions, amendments on the ballot
With early voting approaching on Oct. 27, The Avenue has itemized a list of questions and amendments to the state and county local residents can vote for or against, according to the State Board of Elections. State of Maryland. Questions. Question 1: Court of Appeals and Special Appeals – Renaming...
Grants to focus on improving maternal, child outcomes in Nebraska
Two recently awarded federal grants will let Nebraska researchers focus on improving outcomes among minority and rural moms and babies in the state. The Nebraska Perinatal Quality Improvement Collaborative has been awarded a five-year, $1.375 million grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to improve maternal and neonatal outcomes. The group was founded in 2015 to improve the quality of care for mothers and babies in Nebraska.
‘More Than a Number’ play at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church Sunday
Anastasis Theatre Company is touring its production of “More than a Number,” a play inspired by and created in collaboration with residents of the Nebraska Prison System. Last year, Anastasis Theatre Co. conducted story circles and workshops with residents of the Nebraska State Penitentiary. Residents were actively involved in creating “More than a Number.” In June, two performances of the play took place inside NSP.
