ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

Family Fall event coming to Maryville church

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Get into the fall spirit with a local church that always have their door’s open. On Sunday, October 30 at 5:45p.m. head over to High Praises Church for their annual Fall Family Night. The event will feature a wide range of activities including inflatables...
MARYVILLE, TN
WATE

Kids Talk asks the Big Questions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Kids Talk raises the important question of which animal would make the best driver. Kids Talk celebrates the children in our community and gets to the point of matter, while admiring each others coloring skills. If you have ever been curious about which animal would make the best driver, we seek help from the experts. With answers ranging from Pig to Tiger, the debate rages on.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Bark in the Park & Pet of the Week: Henry

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dog love is just around the corner. The Humane Society of Tennessee Valley stopped in to showcase their pet of the week. The 37th Annual Bark in the Park happened over the weekend and many and their furry friends came out for all the fun. The day featured activities including obstacle courses, pumpkin decorating, face-painting, and even a costume contest for humans and animals.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Save lives by becoming a registered phlebotomist

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – New classes are now being offered at a non-profit career school, that can potentially save a life. Remington College is an online trade school that offers a variety of classes for all different industries. Starting on Monday, November 11 Phlebotomy certification courses will begin, and at an accessible time for working adults. The class will start from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

TWRA proposes bass fishing restrictions on Douglas Lake

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Bass fisherman in Tennessee may have to change their approach to what they catch and keep starting next year. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is accepting public comment on its proposed fishing regulations through Nov. 15. Seasonal regulation for Largemouth and Smallmouth Bass caught on Douglas Lake are among the proposals. […]
TENNESSEE STATE
thesmokies.com

Is Chesapeake’s in Gatlinburg worth it? An honest review

The best dining experience in the Smokies isn’t a barbecue place. It isn’t one of the dozen or so flap–jackery establishments littered about the region. It isn’t even a massive family dining spot where they stuff you with meatloaf and taters. The best dining experience –...
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

Pedal for Alzheimer’s teams up with Fanatic Brewing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – On October 22nd from noon until 3pm you can celebrate the launch of the Passionfruit Pedalin’ Radler, a partnership between Pedal for Alzheimer’s and Fanatic Brewing Co. Pedal for Alzheimer’s has partnered with the talented brewers at Fanatic Brewing Co. for raise awareness...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Free COVID-19 supplies given away to hundreds during two-day event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In an effort to ensure that the community continues to stay safe, New Direction, with the help of EMCODA, Sunny Isles, Florida, will be hosting a COVID-19 Survival Supply Kit Give-Away at the Jacob’s Building. The event will be located at 3303 Magnolia Avenue Chilhowee...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

New childcare school coming to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A multi-million dollar early childcare school will be opening in Knoxville called Head Start Western Heights. The school will welcome 130 kids from infancy to 5 years old. “We’re just thrilled to have this facility here,” said Director of Knoxville’s Head Start program Renee Hauge...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

RAM asking for volunteers for free healthcare clinic in January

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Remote Area Medical is asking for volunteers for an upcoming free healthcare clinic. The clinic is scheduled for Jan. 13-15 and will offer free dental, vision and medical care to those in need. RAM is hoping professionals will be able to support their staff for the three-day clinic, which will be held at the Jacob Building in Chilhowee Park, located at 3301 E. Magnolia Ave., Knoxville, TN 37914.
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy