Greek Fest brings food, music & fun to Knoxville
The 43rd annual festival will feature live music, traditional dance shows, church tours, and authentic Greek food.
Tennessee singer, UPtv host to kickoff Pigeon Forge Winterfest
A UPtv star and county music artist are joining together to kick off the 33rd Pigeon Forge Winterfest Kickoff.
WATE
Family Fall event coming to Maryville church
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Get into the fall spirit with a local church that always have their door’s open. On Sunday, October 30 at 5:45p.m. head over to High Praises Church for their annual Fall Family Night. The event will feature a wide range of activities including inflatables...
Dolly’s pet brand “Doggy Parton” releases holiday collection
Dolly Parton fans can now order some specialty festive gifts for their furry friends ahead of the holiday season.
WATE
Kids Talk asks the Big Questions
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Kids Talk raises the important question of which animal would make the best driver. Kids Talk celebrates the children in our community and gets to the point of matter, while admiring each others coloring skills. If you have ever been curious about which animal would make the best driver, we seek help from the experts. With answers ranging from Pig to Tiger, the debate rages on.
WATE
Bark in the Park & Pet of the Week: Henry
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dog love is just around the corner. The Humane Society of Tennessee Valley stopped in to showcase their pet of the week. The 37th Annual Bark in the Park happened over the weekend and many and their furry friends came out for all the fun. The day featured activities including obstacle courses, pumpkin decorating, face-painting, and even a costume contest for humans and animals.
Giraffe at Zoo Knoxville placed under hospice care
One of Zoo Knoxville's geriatric giraffes has been placed under hospice care because of his declining health.
WATE
Save lives by becoming a registered phlebotomist
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – New classes are now being offered at a non-profit career school, that can potentially save a life. Remington College is an online trade school that offers a variety of classes for all different industries. Starting on Monday, November 11 Phlebotomy certification courses will begin, and at an accessible time for working adults. The class will start from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Knoxville organization hosts public meeting about $80-million downtown stadium
Project leaders are planning to start construction in February.
TWRA proposes bass fishing restrictions on Douglas Lake
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Bass fisherman in Tennessee may have to change their approach to what they catch and keep starting next year. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is accepting public comment on its proposed fishing regulations through Nov. 15. Seasonal regulation for Largemouth and Smallmouth Bass caught on Douglas Lake are among the proposals. […]
thesmokies.com
Is Chesapeake’s in Gatlinburg worth it? An honest review
The best dining experience in the Smokies isn’t a barbecue place. It isn’t one of the dozen or so flap–jackery establishments littered about the region. It isn’t even a massive family dining spot where they stuff you with meatloaf and taters. The best dining experience –...
'It’s the first legal one' | Company Distilling serves up spirits in Blount County
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Moonshine and mountains have blended for centuries in East Tennessee. Company Distilling is continuing the tradition as Blount County’s first distillery in Townsend. The tasting room offers samples and distillery tours in a familiar landmark, while tourists and locals pass this brick-and-mortar shop daily.
WATE
Pedal for Alzheimer’s teams up with Fanatic Brewing
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – On October 22nd from noon until 3pm you can celebrate the launch of the Passionfruit Pedalin’ Radler, a partnership between Pedal for Alzheimer’s and Fanatic Brewing Co. Pedal for Alzheimer’s has partnered with the talented brewers at Fanatic Brewing Co. for raise awareness...
California-based tech company opens downtown Maryville campus
iXsystems has opened its new and biggest campus in downtown Maryville.
Union County welcomes Matthew Heath home after 2-year imprisonment in Venezuela
Matthew Heath, a U.S. Marine veteran who was freed from a Venezuelan prison after a more than two-yearlong detainment, was welcomed back to Union County on Tuesday with a parade.
wvlt.tv
Free COVID-19 supplies given away to hundreds during two-day event
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In an effort to ensure that the community continues to stay safe, New Direction, with the help of EMCODA, Sunny Isles, Florida, will be hosting a COVID-19 Survival Supply Kit Give-Away at the Jacob’s Building. The event will be located at 3303 Magnolia Avenue Chilhowee...
wvlt.tv
New childcare school coming to Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A multi-million dollar early childcare school will be opening in Knoxville called Head Start Western Heights. The school will welcome 130 kids from infancy to 5 years old. “We’re just thrilled to have this facility here,” said Director of Knoxville’s Head Start program Renee Hauge...
These four cities in Tennessee are the most unsafe, says study
A new study has found that four Tennessee cities are considered some of the most dangerous cities in the United States.
Rare October snow seen in parts of East Tennessee
Overnight temperatures on Tuesday dropped across the region and some areas received a dusting of snowfall, a rarity for this time of year in East Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
RAM asking for volunteers for free healthcare clinic in January
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Remote Area Medical is asking for volunteers for an upcoming free healthcare clinic. The clinic is scheduled for Jan. 13-15 and will offer free dental, vision and medical care to those in need. RAM is hoping professionals will be able to support their staff for the three-day clinic, which will be held at the Jacob Building in Chilhowee Park, located at 3301 E. Magnolia Ave., Knoxville, TN 37914.
