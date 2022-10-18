Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
It’s End of Era! Last of 3 Restaurants in CNY Closing After 50 Years
It's the end of an era as we say goodbye to the last of a string of family-run restaurants in Central New York. A famous steakhouse that once had three locations in Central New York, is closing the last restaurant after more than 50 years, just weeks after shutting the doors on the second location.
Salt City Market mural completed in downtown Syracuse (video, photos)
Salt City Market’s vibrant new food mural will officially be complete on Saturday. The mural, titled “Everything But The Kitchen,” showcases the wide variety of cuisine provided by the market chefs. It celebrates how people are united by food and culture. The Syracuse Urban Partnership, which owns...
Bullfinch Brewpub breathes life into Syracuse mall (Dining in review)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Pigs can’t fly but the hog wings at Bullfinch Brewpub at Destiny USA certainly catch some air. Pig wings are made from whole-muscle ham shanks, a cut that is packed with full-flavored bone-in dark meat. They get a dunk in pineapple-and brown sugar-rich barbecue sauce before serving. And, let’s be honest, pig wing sounds a lot better than ham shanks.
Developer proposes 6-story student complex that would maintain Ward Wellington Ward home
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Another competitor is looking to break into the lucrative student housing market around Syracuse University. A Wyoming-based developer is proposing a six-story apartment complex across from the old Genesee Grande hotel that will include 315 housing units, an enclosed parking garage, a pool, yoga room, courtyard and study lounge.
The U.S. 2nd Oldest Pizzeria Is In Utica and is Serving An ‘Upside Down Pizza’
I just can't get enough of pizza. Last week, I had lunch with a friend that I hadn't seen in a long time. While we both pored over the large menu, neither of us could make a decision on what we wanted for lunch. I then blurted out, how about...
What time is trick-or-treating on Halloween? When does it start?
When time does trick-or-treating start on Halloween? When does trick-or-treating end?. Parents often wonder what the best time for trick-or-treating is on Halloween, and homeowners want to know when they should be ready to start handing out candy. As a general rule, 5-8 p.m. are the most popular hours for trick-or-treating.
Two restaurants fail their health inspections: October 2-8
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 2 to October 8. Two food services failed their inspections: Burger King Restaurant, 4035 Route 31, Liverpool Rosalie’s Cucina, 841 West Genesee Street, Skaneateles Read to see how each establishment failed in detail below. […]
The last Kirby’s Grill in Central New York is about to close for good
Last month, Richard Zdyb announced the closing of his Kirby’s Grill & Taproom in Fayetteville. That meant that Kirby’s, a mini chain that once had four locations across Central New York, was now down to one. This week, Zdyb called it quits at that last Kirby’s Grill, in...
‘Luigi’ Savastino, owner of one of Syracuse’s oldest restaurants, dies at 91
Syracuse, N.Y. — Louis “Luigi” Savastino, owner of the classic Italian-American restaurant in the Valley that bears his name, has died at age 91. Savastino, a decorated Korean War veteran, opened Luigi’s Restaurant in 1954, first on South Avenue, and then moved it two years later to its existing location at 1524 Valley Drive. It is among the oldest restaurants in Syracuse still operated by the same family.
Armory Square Starbucks in Syracuse to close; company cites safety issues
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Starbucks located on Syracuse’s Armory Square is slated for closure, a company spokesperson said Wednesday. The West Jefferson Street store is closing due to mental health crises, chronic homelessness, substance abuse and Covid-19-related issues in the area, Starbucks spokesperson Sam Jefferies said. Jefferies could...
Another (short) stretch added to ‘Loop the Lake’ trail, final piece scheduled for 2026
A new “Loop the Lake” trail extension on the southeast corner of Onondaga Lake is complete, marking another 0.36 miles towards the completion of the “Loop the Lake” trail. “This was a really complicated piece of the puzzle,” said County Executive Ryan McMahon, who cut a...
cnyhomepage.com
UPDATE: ‘Shelter-in-Place’ for Stevens Street lifted
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports that the shelter-in-place for Stevens Street has been lifted and the situation has been resolved peacefully. What is known at this time is an individual with a gun was barricaded in a home on Stevens Street in Utica. The situation...
Syracuse pizzeria owner wins first place in World Calzone Championship
Atlantic City, N.J. — John “Vig” Vigliotti is a winner in the world of calzones. Vigliotti, owner of Peppino’s Restaurant and Catering in Syracuse, took home the top prize last weekend in what was billed as the “World Calzone Championship.” That was one of several contests held at the Pizza & Pasta Northeast Competition in Atlantic City, N.J., sponsored by Pizza Today magazine.
localsyr.com
City of Syracuse to change traffic signal at Geddes and Onondaga Streets
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The City of Syracuse Department of Public Works (DPW) plans on adjusting the traffic signal at the intersection of South Geddes and West Onondaga Streets on Tuesday, November 1. The DPW will be changing the aforementioned light from a standard signal light to a yellow and red,...
Micron update: Onondaga County is still shopping for land near Clay fab site
Syracuse, N.Y. – Onondaga County is negotiating to buy at least 25 acres near the site in Clay where Micron Technology plans to build a chip fab. On top of that, the county already has an option to acquire 125 acres across Route 31 from the Micron site, County Executive Ryan McMahon said.
Is ‘world’s best calzone’ made right here in Syracuse? (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 20)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 50; Low: 34. Breezy in the morning; cloudy. See the 5-day forecast. FIRST LOOK: NEW SPOT BRINGS “VIBE DINING” DOWNTOWN: If you’re looking for a quiet spot to have an intimate meal in downtown Syracuse, Le Mélange might not be your cup of tea. If you’re looking for a kinetic restaurant to enjoy clever drinks and meals cooked in the wide-open kitchen and smoked (Yes, smoked!) right in front of you, then Le Mélange might just be your cup of French-pressed spiced sangria. “We’re putting a spin on good food. We’re turning it all the way up,” said owner Becca Ewald. Pasta pie is just one of the unique dishes offered. (Charlie Miller photo)
Parade of Homes 2022: ‘The Bella’ by Smolen Homes (photos)
John F. Smolen is a third-generation custom home builder who jokes that he has been the business from “the time he could swing a hammer.”. Smolen Homes has become a familiar name in the Syracuse-area for their beautiful homes and their creative designs have been awarded three awards at past Parade of Homes.
“Best Calzone In The World” Winner Made In Upstate New York
Many love a good calzone. Those of us that enjoy the pizza cousin, have probably had some really good ones and some incredibly bad ones. The dough, the sauce, the fillers and/or the cheese can each make-or-brake the half-moon shaped crusty fold-over. I have to admit, when I first read that the winner of the "World Calzone Championship" was made in New York, I immediately thought "Brooklyn, maybe Manhattan." I should really start thinking west instead of south.
Jim Mulder, The Post-Standard and Syracuse.com win major NY journalism awards
Jim Mulder of syracuse.com and The Post-Standard has been honored as the 2022 New York Journalist of the Year in the Journalism Association of New York‘s annual statewide competition. The contest selects a single New York journalist for an exceptional body of work in 2021. Mulder’s work included watchdog...
More views on Micron in CNY: cooperation, celebration, trepidation (Your Letters)
Like everyone who cares about the future of this community, I was extremely pleased with the announcement that Micron chose Central New York as the location for their new semiconductor plant. No one can yet be certain of the extent of the benefits this type of investment will cultivate here, we can only be sure they will be far-reaching and significant.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
65K+
Followers
51K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 2