Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

Bullfinch Brewpub breathes life into Syracuse mall (Dining in review)

Syracuse, N.Y. — Pigs can’t fly but the hog wings at Bullfinch Brewpub at Destiny USA certainly catch some air. Pig wings are made from whole-muscle ham shanks, a cut that is packed with full-flavored bone-in dark meat. They get a dunk in pineapple-and brown sugar-rich barbecue sauce before serving. And, let’s be honest, pig wing sounds a lot better than ham shanks.
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Two restaurants fail their health inspections: October 2-8

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 2 to October 8. Two food services failed their inspections: Burger King Restaurant, 4035 Route 31, Liverpool Rosalie’s Cucina, 841 West Genesee Street, Skaneateles Read to see how each establishment failed in detail below. […]
Syracuse.com

‘Luigi’ Savastino, owner of one of Syracuse’s oldest restaurants, dies at 91

Syracuse, N.Y. — Louis “Luigi” Savastino, owner of the classic Italian-American restaurant in the Valley that bears his name, has died at age 91. Savastino, a decorated Korean War veteran, opened Luigi’s Restaurant in 1954, first on South Avenue, and then moved it two years later to its existing location at 1524 Valley Drive. It is among the oldest restaurants in Syracuse still operated by the same family.
cnyhomepage.com

UPDATE: ‘Shelter-in-Place’ for Stevens Street lifted

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports that the shelter-in-place for Stevens Street has been lifted and the situation has been resolved peacefully. What is known at this time is an individual with a gun was barricaded in a home on Stevens Street in Utica. The situation...
Syracuse.com

Syracuse pizzeria owner wins first place in World Calzone Championship

Atlantic City, N.J. — John “Vig” Vigliotti is a winner in the world of calzones. Vigliotti, owner of Peppino’s Restaurant and Catering in Syracuse, took home the top prize last weekend in what was billed as the “World Calzone Championship.” That was one of several contests held at the Pizza & Pasta Northeast Competition in Atlantic City, N.J., sponsored by Pizza Today magazine.
localsyr.com

City of Syracuse to change traffic signal at Geddes and Onondaga Streets

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The City of Syracuse Department of Public Works (DPW) plans on adjusting the traffic signal at the intersection of South Geddes and West Onondaga Streets on Tuesday, November 1. The DPW will be changing the aforementioned light from a standard signal light to a yellow and red,...
Syracuse.com

Is ‘world’s best calzone’ made right here in Syracuse? (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 20)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 50; Low: 34. Breezy in the morning; cloudy. See the 5-day forecast. FIRST LOOK: NEW SPOT BRINGS “VIBE DINING” DOWNTOWN: If you’re looking for a quiet spot to have an intimate meal in downtown Syracuse, Le Mélange might not be your cup of tea. If you’re looking for a kinetic restaurant to enjoy clever drinks and meals cooked in the wide-open kitchen and smoked (Yes, smoked!) right in front of you, then Le Mélange might just be your cup of French-pressed spiced sangria. “We’re putting a spin on good food. We’re turning it all the way up,” said owner Becca Ewald. Pasta pie is just one of the unique dishes offered. (Charlie Miller photo)
104.5 The Team

“Best Calzone In The World” Winner Made In Upstate New York

Many love a good calzone. Those of us that enjoy the pizza cousin, have probably had some really good ones and some incredibly bad ones. The dough, the sauce, the fillers and/or the cheese can each make-or-brake the half-moon shaped crusty fold-over. I have to admit, when I first read that the winner of the "World Calzone Championship" was made in New York, I immediately thought "Brooklyn, maybe Manhattan." I should really start thinking west instead of south.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

