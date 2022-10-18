Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
City’s Data Portal and Dashboards were named in the Best of Indiana Awards for Best Application Serving the Public
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington has been awarded 2022 Best of Indiana Award for Best Application Serving the Public at the local government level for its updated data portal and new dashboards, which went live in 2021 at bloomington.data.socrata.com. At the October 6 Indiana Digital Government Summit, The...
wbiw.com
Indiana Manufacturers Association honors Hall of Fame inductees and Manufacturing Excellence Awards winners at the Celebratory Luncheon
INDIANA – The Indiana Manufacturers Association (IMA) held its 2022 Manufacturers Hall of Fame Luncheon today at the Biltwell Event Center, in Indianapolis. The event is held each year to honor and recognize the manufacturing community and highlight those companies and individuals who have made substantial contributions to the industry.
wbiw.com
Genealogy Fair examines unconventional ancestors at Indiana State Library
INDIANA – The Indiana State Library will once again host its popular Genealogy and Local History Fair in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday, Oct. 22. The free event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the library’s History Reference Room. This year’s theme is “Family Drama:...
wbiw.com
Indiana State Library asking final InfoExpress users to return bags
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana State Library would like to remind InfoExpress users to return any InfoExpress bags that are not currently being used. InfoExpress is Indiana’s statewide delivery service for library materials. Participating public, academic, school, institutional, and special libraries use the courier service to quickly and securely transport materials direct to other libraries.
wbiw.com
Indianapolis International Airport dedicates 14,000 square-foot art installation
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis International Airport (IND) is now home to the largest art installation of its kind in the nation. Airport officials, arts partners, and community members gathered today to dedicate the new Transitions three-dimensional mural, made up of more than 300,000 colorful recyclable cups and extending more than 14,000 square feet.
wbiw.com
Martin University joins Versiti in a mobile blood drive during Homecoming Week
INDIANAPOLIS – Versiti helps raise awareness within the African American Community on the importance of blood donation. Martin University will host a blood drive in partnering with Versiti for Martin University’s Homecoming on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, in the Martin University Gatherortorium, at 2186 North Sherman Drive, in Indianapolis.
wbiw.com
Hi-Acre Farm featured vendor this month at Bloomington Farmers’ Market
BLOOMINGTON – Hi-Acre Farm is located near Trafalgar in Johnson County. It was started in 1964 by Vernon Sigman. Vernon started selling produce at Bloomington Farmers’ Market in 1987. In 2011, Jim joined Vernon after moving from Sedona, AZ back to Greenwood IN. Vernon retired in 2017 after...
wbiw.com
BNL Marching Stars perform for BMS students
BEDFORD – On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the Bedford North Lawrence (BNL) Marching Stars visited Bedford Middle School (BMS) to perform for the 7th and 8th graders. The Stars were in full uniform as they entertained the students by playing the BNL school song and some pep band pieces. They also performed their show, “Through the Clouds,” which is the show they will be performing at the Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) State Finals on Saturday, October 22nd at Franklin Central High School at 8:24 p.m.
wbiw.com
Bailey carrying BNL’s banner into semistate
BEDFORD – The powerful thunder of the charge, the released emotional eruption of the attack, the rush of adrenaline fueling the fight for survival. Battle scene from Game of Thrones? It’s the opening minutes of the semistate at Brown County, when 180 competitors take off from the starting line and stampede down the straightaway.
wbiw.com
Bedford Parks Department to offer trip to Carmel Christkindlmarkt in December
BEDFORD – The Bedford Parks Department will be offering rides to the Carmel Christkindlmarkt on Monday, December 19th, with departure set for 9 a.m. from the parks office at 1625 Q Street. The cost per individual to ride with the group is $15, and any additional spending for food...
wbiw.com
BNL to see familiar face with new opponent when it visits Shelbyville for sectional opener
BEDFORD – Brian Glesing’s coaching philosophy, dating back to his glory days at Floyd Central, is basic, fundamental. Run the ball, pound it down the field, control the clock, shorten the game. Unfortunately, Shelbyville’s opponents took that to the extreme during the 2022 regular season. Six Shelbyville games in the Hoosier Heritage Conference ended with the mercy rule during shortened second halves.
wbiw.com
The City of Bloomington Common Council has canceled their work session on Friday
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington Common Council has canceled its work session on Friday. The work session was scheduled for Friday, October 21 at Noon. The Council will next convene on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, as a Committee of the Whole.
wbiw.com
Schneck Medical Family Life Center: Taking the guesswork out of where to go to deliver you child
SEYMOUR – With the ever-changing landscape of childbirth and delivery options, knowing where you want to go can be challenging. And having to make the difficult decision on whether to head to one place or another, while not risking the health of the mother and child, can be overwhelming.
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Redevelopment Commission to hold off on proposed shell building project
LAWRENCE COUNTY – With the Mayoral turnover in Mitchell, the Lawrence County Redevelopment Commission has decided to pull back on the reigns on the proposed shell building in the Lehigh TIF district. The plan was to build the building that could house a business or multiple businesses to lease...
wbiw.com
BNL looking for nominations for Wall of Fame in academic building
BEDFORD – Bedford North Lawrence is looking to add additional alumni to the Wall of Fame in the academic building, helping to bring a tribute to former BNL Stars with distinguishing careers. Nominations will be accepted now through October 31st, 2022, and can be done at this link. If...
wbiw.com
Tickets will be $7 for IHSAA Football State Tournament on Friday
SHELBYVILLE – The Indiana High School Athletic Association slotted 313 teams Sunday for the 50th Annual IHSAA Football State Tournament. Sectional games begin on Oct. 21 in Classes 4A, 3A, 2A, and A. Classes 6A and 5A have that week off. Sectional semifinal games will be on Oct. 28 with sectional championship matches to follow on Nov. 4.
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Redevelopment Commission to hire bridge inspector for bridge on Meridian Road
LAWRENCE COUNTY – The Lawrence County Redevelopment Commission will seek out a bridge inspector for the bridge on Meridian Road, over Mill Creek, to determine what would need to be done to repair it in part with plans to resurface a 2.2 mile stretch between Doc Hamilton Boulevard and State Road 60 East in Mitchell.
wbiw.com
City of Bloomington Climate Action & Resilience will meet today
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington Climate Action & Resilience Committee will meet today at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Allison Conference Room (#225), in the Showers Building, at 401 North Morton Street in Bloomington. The public may also access the meeting at this link.
wbiw.com
Mitchell Volunteer Fire Department set to host Inaugural Firehouse Haunt event
MITCHELL – The Mitchell Volunteer Fire Department is set to host an Inaugural Firehouse Haunt event on Friday and Saturday, October 21st-22nd, and October 28th-29th from 9 p.m. to midnight at 105 Industrial Drive, presented by Pro Vision Signs and Design. The event is $10 per person and will...
wbiw.com
City of Bedford to apply for Owner Occupied Rehabilitation Program Grant through OCRA
BEDFORD –The City of Bedford held a public hearing about their intent to apply for funding from the Owner Occupied Rehabilitation Program Grant through OCRA, which will provide grants to homeowners for home repairs. This project aims to assist 15-20 homes in Bedford city limits, this grant will be...
