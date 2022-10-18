ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wbiw.com

Indiana Manufacturers Association honors Hall of Fame inductees and Manufacturing Excellence Awards winners at the Celebratory Luncheon

INDIANA – The Indiana Manufacturers Association (IMA) held its 2022 Manufacturers Hall of Fame Luncheon today at the Biltwell Event Center, in Indianapolis. The event is held each year to honor and recognize the manufacturing community and highlight those companies and individuals who have made substantial contributions to the industry.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Indiana State Library asking final InfoExpress users to return bags

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana State Library would like to remind InfoExpress users to return any InfoExpress bags that are not currently being used. InfoExpress is Indiana’s statewide delivery service for library materials. Participating public, academic, school, institutional, and special libraries use the courier service to quickly and securely transport materials direct to other libraries.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Indianapolis International Airport dedicates 14,000 square-foot art installation

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis International Airport (IND) is now home to the largest art installation of its kind in the nation. Airport officials, arts partners, and community members gathered today to dedicate the new Transitions three-dimensional mural, made up of more than 300,000 colorful recyclable cups and extending more than 14,000 square feet.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Martin University joins Versiti in a mobile blood drive during Homecoming Week

INDIANAPOLIS – Versiti helps raise awareness within the African American Community on the importance of blood donation. Martin University will host a blood drive in partnering with Versiti for Martin University’s Homecoming on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, in the Martin University Gatherortorium, at 2186 North Sherman Drive, in Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

BNL Marching Stars perform for BMS students

BEDFORD – On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the Bedford North Lawrence (BNL) Marching Stars visited Bedford Middle School (BMS) to perform for the 7th and 8th graders. The Stars were in full uniform as they entertained the students by playing the BNL school song and some pep band pieces. They also performed their show, “Through the Clouds,” which is the show they will be performing at the Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) State Finals on Saturday, October 22nd at Franklin Central High School at 8:24 p.m.
wbiw.com

Bailey carrying BNL’s banner into semistate

BEDFORD – The powerful thunder of the charge, the released emotional eruption of the attack, the rush of adrenaline fueling the fight for survival. Battle scene from Game of Thrones? It’s the opening minutes of the semistate at Brown County, when 180 competitors take off from the starting line and stampede down the straightaway.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

BNL to see familiar face with new opponent when it visits Shelbyville for sectional opener

BEDFORD – Brian Glesing’s coaching philosophy, dating back to his glory days at Floyd Central, is basic, fundamental. Run the ball, pound it down the field, control the clock, shorten the game. Unfortunately, Shelbyville’s opponents took that to the extreme during the 2022 regular season. Six Shelbyville games in the Hoosier Heritage Conference ended with the mercy rule during shortened second halves.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

BNL looking for nominations for Wall of Fame in academic building

BEDFORD – Bedford North Lawrence is looking to add additional alumni to the Wall of Fame in the academic building, helping to bring a tribute to former BNL Stars with distinguishing careers. Nominations will be accepted now through October 31st, 2022, and can be done at this link. If...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Tickets will be $7 for IHSAA Football State Tournament on Friday

SHELBYVILLE – The Indiana High School Athletic Association slotted 313 teams Sunday for the 50th Annual IHSAA Football State Tournament. Sectional games begin on Oct. 21 in Classes 4A, 3A, 2A, and A. Classes 6A and 5A have that week off. Sectional semifinal games will be on Oct. 28 with sectional championship matches to follow on Nov. 4.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

City of Bloomington Climate Action & Resilience will meet today

BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington Climate Action & Resilience Committee will meet today at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Allison Conference Room (#225), in the Showers Building, at 401 North Morton Street in Bloomington. The public may also access the meeting at this link.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

