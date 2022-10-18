ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thesource.com

Bronny James Inks Deal with Beats by Dre 14 Years After LeBron’s First Deal

Bronny James is now an official Beats by Dre ambassador. The deal comes 14 years after his father, LeBron James, became the brand’s first athlete ambassador. Bronny now becomes the first high school athlete to align with the brand. The announcement came with a new spot, highlighting LeBron and Bronny playing against each other with Beats placed in their ear.
hotnewhiphop.com

NBA YoungBoy Negotiates Deal With Druski For Coulda Been Records

The fictional label attempted to recruit YB. NBA YoungBoy doesn’t usually play around on the Internet. When it comes to posting on social media, the Baton Rouge rapper is all about his music, his money and his children. On Tuesday, comedian Druski got YoungBoy to join him during an Instagram Live session for his fictional label Coulda Been Records.
NBA

Q&A with Atlanta Music Producer Mr. Hanky

A native of Atlanta, Mr. Hanky is a passionate Hawks fan, who has been behind some of the biggest hit records in hip-hop and R&B for more than a decade. The multi-faceted beat technician started his career signed to Collipark Music, where his production prowess helped jumpstart the careers of Soulja Boy and V.I.C., as well as provided savage beats for Ying Yang Twins.
TheGrio.com

