wesb.com
Bradford Firefighters Visit Schools
October is Fire Prevention month, and City of Bradford Firefighters have been visiting schools to teach kids about the dangers of fire, and what to do to stay safe in the event of one. Photos courtesy of City of Bradford Firefighters.
wesb.com
Obituary: Elmer DeLucia (1923-2022)
Elmer F. DeLucia, 99, of Scranton, formerly of Bradford, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at the Gino Merli Veteran’s Center, Scranton. He was born on August 5, 1923 in Bradford, a son of the late Dominc and Jennie Frasca DeLucia. He was a 1943 graduate of the...
echo-pilot.com
Preseason pheasant stockings postponed in 12 Pennsylvania counties
With the statewide pheasant season opening on Saturday, 12 counties pheasant stockings have been postponed by one week because of weather damage to a game farm. Travis Lau, communications director for the Pennsylvania Game Commission, said high winds and snow downed nets on the pheasant fields at the Southwest Game Farm in Armstrong County. Crews are restoring the nets and using food to attract the birds back into the large enclosures. “Those birds, by and large, are hanging around the farm,” he said Thursday morning in a telephone interview.
wesb.com
Plea Rejected in Stalking Case
A guilty plea in a stalking case was rejected in McKean County Court this afternoon. 41-year-old Keith E. Smith is facing 65 charges connected to stalking, harassment, and disorderly conduct. Smith tried to enter a guilty plea in McKean County Court Thursday afternoon, but Judge John Pavlock rejected the plea when Smith took exception to language in the plea agreement, insisting that message he sent were just “empty threats.”
wellsvillesun.com
Potter County fugitives from justice nabbed by Livingston County Deputies on I-390
Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty reports the arrest of two Pennsylvania residents on felony and misdemeanor charges following a traffic stop. On October 8, 2022 Deputy Gordon Truax was assigned to the Sheriff’s Office Operation Safe Interstate when he conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 390 in the Town of Avon for violations of the NYS Vehicle and Traffic law.
Pennsylvania man filed lawsuit against senator in fatal car crash of daughter and her mother
A Pennsylvania man whose 5-year-old daughter and her mother were killed in a car crash involving the Wisconsin state Senate’s minority leader has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the lawmaker. Brandon Fink, whose daughter Khaleesi Fink and the girl’s 27-year-old mother, Alyssa Ortman, were killed in the July crash, filed the lawsuit Friday in Ashland County […]
wellsvillesun.com
18 Allegany County officials in line for pay raise
Read the proposed salaries for the top jobs in Allegany County government. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held before the Allegany County Board of Legislators in the County Legislative Chambers, Room 221, County Office Building, 7 Court Street, Belmont, New York 14813, on October 26, 2022, commencing at 2:00 p.m. in connection with a proposed local law, entitled “A Local Law to Provide Increases in the Compensation of Certain County Officers,” the text of which is as follows:
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown’s Answer To Homelessness This Winter
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Western New York has seen its first snowfall of the season this week, and lawmakers in the City of Jamestown are trying to figure out what to do with the homeless population locally. Lawmakers are working with homeless shelters, resource providers, local churches,...
Burglar makes off with four chainsaws in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– After multiple chainsaws were stolen out of a building in Jefferson County, state police are reminding residents to keep their items secure. State police out of Punxsutawney wrote in a press release, that someone stole four chainsaws out of a metal pole building along Shale Pit Road in McCalmont Township. The […]
wellsvillesun.com
Wellsville Police Department reports
Street crimes, DWI, and a weapon on school grounds. All those arrested are considered innocent until proven guilty in court. Wellsville Police arrested Daniel E. Fronczak, age 46 of Bolivar, charging him with Petit Larceny. The charge stems from an incident that took place at Walgreens on North Main Street. Fronczak was processed, issued an appearance ticket and released. Fronczak is due to appear in Wellsville Village Court on October 25th at 4:30 pm.
Police: Brookville man threatens to shoot troopers, judge after being arrested
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Brookville man who made threats to shoot troopers and a judge while he was at the police station is now behind bars, police report. On Saturday, Oct. 15, Frank Emmell, 64, told troopers that he was going to “shoot you all” in the face and chest with a gun. He […]
wesb.com
Guilty Plea in Barbour Street Arson Case
A Bradford man has pled guilty to charges in an arson case. 24-year-old Robert Williams pled guilty to one count of arson and one count of reckless endangerment in the fire that destroyed the home at 112 Barbour Street in 2021. Williams had confessed the arson to police, saying he...
wesb.com
Warrant Arrest – Bell
A Bradford man was arrested on felony warrants Monday evening. Foster Township Police were out on patrol attempting to locate Kenneth Bell, who was known to have several warrants with their department. Officers followed a vehicle from his home to the Country Fair and once the vehicle was stopped and they determined that it was Bell they attempted to arrest him. Bell resisted but was eventually taken into custody.
erienewsnow.com
Police Identify Man Found Deceased In Downtown Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Police have identified the man found deceased in Downtown Jamestown this week. Partially decomposed human remains were found by a passerby around noon Monday next to Faust Electric on First Street. Following an autopsy, officers identified the man as 51-year-old Clarence Kelwaski Jr....
wnynewsnow.com
Partially Decomposed Body Discovered In Downtown Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A partially decomposed body was discovered in Downtown Jamestown on Monday. The human remains were found by a passerby and reported to Jamestown Police around noon next to Faust Electric on First Street. WNY News Now’s Bronson Rasmussen reports police were examining an...
wesb.com
Minich Rejects Plea Deal; Case Headed to Trial
The case of the Bradford man accused in an armed standoff on Onofrio Street is headed for trial. 38-year-old Daniel Minich rejected a plea deal in McKean County Court Thursday, and both the prosecution and the defense waived pretrial hearings. Minich is accused firing several shots from a handgun both...
wesb.com
Oswayo Valley Superintendent Sentenced for DUI, Still Works At School
The Oswayo Valley School District Superintendent was sentenced on DUI charges Thursday. 36-year-old Jed Hamberger was sentenced to 6 months probation, the first 45 days of which served on house arrest; a week of reporting to the Good Growing Greener barn; a year-long license suspension and when his license is restored, one year of an ignition interlock device on his vehicles.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Horror Film Directed by Local Man to Premiere at Moonlite Drive-In on Saturday
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – By day, Presley St. James is a laborer at Eden Incorporated in Knox. By night, he is an aspiring filmmaker and will see the premier of his first full-length horror movie, “Goatman,” on Saturday, October 22, at the Moonlite Drive-In in Brookville. “Goatman”...
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute
LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown Man was arrested after allegedly harassing a victim, and damaging a vehicle and cellphone Sunday afternoon. Officers with the Lakewood-Busti Police Department responded to reports of a domestic dispute at the Lakewood Walmart at around 8 p.m. Sunday Afternoon. Further investigation...
