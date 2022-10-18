ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines police rescue passenger from burning car after chase, driver arrested

By Kelly Maricle
WHO 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zVKdV_0idSDlp600

DES MOINES, Iowa – Officers rescued a passenger from a burning car early Tuesday morning in Des Moines after police said the driver led them on a chase that ended in a crash.

The pursuit began around 1:01 a.m. after an officer with the Des Moines Police Department tried to pull over a car for traffic violations near Hubbell Ave. and Easton Blvd., said Sgt. Paul Parizek. The driver, 53-year-old Anthony Formaro, took off and crashed just a short distance away near E. 29th St. and Hubbell Ave.

Police investigating shooting behind Des Moines hotel that injured one man

Sgt. Parizek said the car rolled and landed on its top. Formaro ran from the scene but was chased down by an officer. The car caught fire and backup officers noticed a passenger trapped inside and had to kick out a window to rescue them.

Formaro and his passenger, an adult male, were both taken to the hospital for treatment. After Formaro was released from the hospital he was booked into the Polk County Jail around 6:15 a.m. The passenger remains hospitalized. Police have not released his name or current condition.

Formaro is being held on multiple charges including felony eluding, leaving the scene of an accident-serious injury, controlled substance violation, possession of marijuana, and violation of parole.

