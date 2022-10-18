BEDFORD – On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the Bedford North Lawrence (BNL) Marching Stars visited Bedford Middle School (BMS) to perform for the 7th and 8th graders. The Stars were in full uniform as they entertained the students by playing the BNL school song and some pep band pieces. They also performed their show, “Through the Clouds,” which is the show they will be performing at the Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) State Finals on Saturday, October 22nd at Franklin Central High School at 8:24 p.m.

