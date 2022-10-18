ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell, IN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbiw.com

BNL Marching Stars perform for BMS students

BEDFORD – On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the Bedford North Lawrence (BNL) Marching Stars visited Bedford Middle School (BMS) to perform for the 7th and 8th graders. The Stars were in full uniform as they entertained the students by playing the BNL school song and some pep band pieces. They also performed their show, “Through the Clouds,” which is the show they will be performing at the Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) State Finals on Saturday, October 22nd at Franklin Central High School at 8:24 p.m.
wbiw.com

BNL looking for nominations for Wall of Fame in academic building

BEDFORD – Bedford North Lawrence is looking to add additional alumni to the Wall of Fame in the academic building, helping to bring a tribute to former BNL Stars with distinguishing careers. Nominations will be accepted now through October 31st, 2022, and can be done at this link. If...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Bailey carrying BNL’s banner into semistate

BEDFORD – The powerful thunder of the charge, the released emotional eruption of the attack, the rush of adrenaline fueling the fight for survival. Battle scene from Game of Thrones? It’s the opening minutes of the semistate at Brown County, when 180 competitors take off from the starting line and stampede down the straightaway.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

MedTech Devices sweep 2022 Fall Crossroads Pitch Competition

BLOOMINGTON — The Mill, Bloomington’s nonprofit center for entrepreneurship, today announced the winners of the Fall 2022 Crossroads Pitch Competition. South Bend company heARsight won the pre-seed competition for its augmented reality smart glasses that provide real-time subtitles during in-person conversations. Nashville-based Wave Therapeutics won the seed competition for its therapeutic devices and software that prevent bedsores and blood clots for mobility-impaired patients. HeARsight will receive a $10,000 investment from Flywheel Fund. Wave Therapeutics will receive a $20,000 investment.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Daily lane restrictions begin today on State Road 56 near Ireland

IRELAND – INDOT will have daily lane restrictions beginning today on State Road 56 near Ireland in Dubois County. Alternating lane restrictions will begin on State Road 56 between West 300 North and Walnut Street. During restrictions, traffic flow will be controlled by a flagger. A 12-foot width limit...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Did It Snow In Brown County Indiana in October?

Anyone who has spent any time at all in Indiana knows that the weather can be unpredictable and it seems that while there are four distinct seasons, we often experience weird amalgamations that don't always make sense - like snow in October. Something Like "Swinter" Mother Nature can sometimes get...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Train Derailment in Gibson County

MACKEY, Ind. (WEHT) – A train derailed in Mackey, Indiana on Wednesday morning. Eyewitness News received these photos from a bystander who witnessed the incident. This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will provide updates as more information becomes available.
MACKEY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Fire at Kohlhouse Collision Center in Vincennes

An autobody shop in Vincennes was reported to be on fire in the late hours of Monday Night/Early Tuesday morning. It happened at Kohlhouse Collision Body Center at 67 West 15th Street in Vincennes right around Midnight on Tuesday. Knox County dispatch says there are no injuries, and the cause...
VINCENNES, IN
korncountry.com

Columbus City Council approves raises for city employees

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Columbus City Council approved pay raises for various employees under city jurisdiction at its meeting Tuesday night. The approval of the raises was the final part of the process for laying out the city’s budget for the 2023 calendar year. A salary study, commissioned...
COLUMBUS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy