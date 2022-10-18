Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Redevelopment Commission to hold off on proposed shell building project
LAWRENCE COUNTY – With the Mayoral turnover in Mitchell, the Lawrence County Redevelopment Commission has decided to pull back on the reigns on the proposed shell building in the Lehigh TIF district. The plan was to build the building that could house a business or multiple businesses to lease...
wbiw.com
BNL Marching Stars perform for BMS students
BEDFORD – On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the Bedford North Lawrence (BNL) Marching Stars visited Bedford Middle School (BMS) to perform for the 7th and 8th graders. The Stars were in full uniform as they entertained the students by playing the BNL school song and some pep band pieces. They also performed their show, “Through the Clouds,” which is the show they will be performing at the Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) State Finals on Saturday, October 22nd at Franklin Central High School at 8:24 p.m.
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Redevelopment Commission to hire bridge inspector for bridge on Meridian Road
LAWRENCE COUNTY – The Lawrence County Redevelopment Commission will seek out a bridge inspector for the bridge on Meridian Road, over Mill Creek, to determine what would need to be done to repair it in part with plans to resurface a 2.2 mile stretch between Doc Hamilton Boulevard and State Road 60 East in Mitchell.
wbiw.com
The City of Bloomington Common Council has canceled their work session on Friday
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington Common Council has canceled its work session on Friday. The work session was scheduled for Friday, October 21 at Noon. The Council will next convene on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, as a Committee of the Whole.
wbiw.com
BNL looking for nominations for Wall of Fame in academic building
BEDFORD – Bedford North Lawrence is looking to add additional alumni to the Wall of Fame in the academic building, helping to bring a tribute to former BNL Stars with distinguishing careers. Nominations will be accepted now through October 31st, 2022, and can be done at this link. If...
wbiw.com
City’s Data Portal and Dashboards were named in the Best of Indiana Awards for Best Application Serving the Public
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington has been awarded 2022 Best of Indiana Award for Best Application Serving the Public at the local government level for its updated data portal and new dashboards, which went live in 2021 at bloomington.data.socrata.com. At the October 6 Indiana Digital Government Summit, The...
wbiw.com
Bailey carrying BNL’s banner into semistate
BEDFORD – The powerful thunder of the charge, the released emotional eruption of the attack, the rush of adrenaline fueling the fight for survival. Battle scene from Game of Thrones? It’s the opening minutes of the semistate at Brown County, when 180 competitors take off from the starting line and stampede down the straightaway.
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Redevelopment Commission approves request for Virgil Grissom Municipal Airport project funding
LAWRENCE COUNTY – The Lawrence County Redevelopment Commission discussed the request from Virgil Grissom Municipal Airport Manager Jeff Lytton to help fund the remaining $184,075 for their runway project. The commission spoke on ways they would be able to afford the balance through either TIF funding or other means...
wbiw.com
Mitchell Volunteer Fire Department set to host Inaugural Firehouse Haunt event
MITCHELL – The Mitchell Volunteer Fire Department is set to host an Inaugural Firehouse Haunt event on Friday and Saturday, October 21st-22nd, and October 28th-29th from 9 p.m. to midnight at 105 Industrial Drive, presented by Pro Vision Signs and Design. The event is $10 per person and will...
wbiw.com
Hi-Acre Farm featured vendor this month at Bloomington Farmers’ Market
BLOOMINGTON – Hi-Acre Farm is located near Trafalgar in Johnson County. It was started in 1964 by Vernon Sigman. Vernon started selling produce at Bloomington Farmers’ Market in 1987. In 2011, Jim joined Vernon after moving from Sedona, AZ back to Greenwood IN. Vernon retired in 2017 after...
wbiw.com
MedTech Devices sweep 2022 Fall Crossroads Pitch Competition
BLOOMINGTON — The Mill, Bloomington’s nonprofit center for entrepreneurship, today announced the winners of the Fall 2022 Crossroads Pitch Competition. South Bend company heARsight won the pre-seed competition for its augmented reality smart glasses that provide real-time subtitles during in-person conversations. Nashville-based Wave Therapeutics won the seed competition for its therapeutic devices and software that prevent bedsores and blood clots for mobility-impaired patients. HeARsight will receive a $10,000 investment from Flywheel Fund. Wave Therapeutics will receive a $20,000 investment.
bcdemocrat.com
‘Brown County is home’: Community corrections hires Brown County native as new executive director
Brown County Community Corrections has a new executive director, who is no stranger to the area. The community corrections advisory board came before the Brown County Commissioners on Sept. 7 seeking approval to hire Mallory Maus for the position, which commissioners approved. She was one of two applicants for the...
wbiw.com
Daily lane restrictions begin today on State Road 56 near Ireland
IRELAND – INDOT will have daily lane restrictions beginning today on State Road 56 near Ireland in Dubois County. Alternating lane restrictions will begin on State Road 56 between West 300 North and Walnut Street. During restrictions, traffic flow will be controlled by a flagger. A 12-foot width limit...
Did It Snow In Brown County Indiana in October?
Anyone who has spent any time at all in Indiana knows that the weather can be unpredictable and it seems that while there are four distinct seasons, we often experience weird amalgamations that don't always make sense - like snow in October. Something Like "Swinter" Mother Nature can sometimes get...
wbiw.com
Fall and Winter Tips: Options for leaves, and keeping sidewalks and storm drains clear
BLOOMINGTON – As the seasons’ change, the City of Bloomington reminds residents of the options for handling fallen leaves at their property and requests residents’ assistance in keeping storm drains clear of leaves and debris, and adjacent sidewalks free of leaves, snow, and ice. Starting Monday, November...
Train Derailment in Gibson County
MACKEY, Ind. (WEHT) – A train derailed in Mackey, Indiana on Wednesday morning. Eyewitness News received these photos from a bystander who witnessed the incident. This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will provide updates as more information becomes available.
wbiw.com
Mitchell Crushed Stone celebrating its 70th Anniversary with an open house
MITCHELL – Mitchell Crushed Stone is celebrating its 70th Anniversary with an open house on Saturday, October 22nd. The event which is free to attend and open to the public is scheduled from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at their facility at 3020 State Road 60 West in Mitchell.
wamwamfm.com
Fire at Kohlhouse Collision Center in Vincennes
An autobody shop in Vincennes was reported to be on fire in the late hours of Monday Night/Early Tuesday morning. It happened at Kohlhouse Collision Body Center at 67 West 15th Street in Vincennes right around Midnight on Tuesday. Knox County dispatch says there are no injuries, and the cause...
korncountry.com
Columbus City Council approves raises for city employees
COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Columbus City Council approved pay raises for various employees under city jurisdiction at its meeting Tuesday night. The approval of the raises was the final part of the process for laying out the city’s budget for the 2023 calendar year. A salary study, commissioned...
wbiw.com
Bedford Parks Department to offer trip to Carmel Christkindlmarkt in December
BEDFORD – The Bedford Parks Department will be offering rides to the Carmel Christkindlmarkt on Monday, December 19th, with departure set for 9 a.m. from the parks office at 1625 Q Street. The cost per individual to ride with the group is $15, and any additional spending for food...
