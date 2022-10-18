Read full article on original website
explore venango
SPONSORED: West Park Rehab and Diagnostics Is Offering Free Screenings October 24
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – West Park Rehab and Diagnostics is celebrating National Physical Therapy Month by offering free screenings. Screenings will be performed on Monday, October 24, in Seneca. Free screenings include Musculoskeletal Ultrasound and Walking/Running Analysis using Digitsole. Call the Seneca office at 814-493-8631 to reserve your spot.
erienewsnow.com
Vietnam Reflection Segment Honors Oil City Native
He joined the Marines after attending Oil City High School and served in Vietnam from 1968-1971. Fred Ditzenberger was a Combat Engineer and specialized in finding land mines and doing demolition work. Every day, he remembers the people he served with, especially his friends who did not make it home.
butlerradio.com
AHN Holding Free Cancer Screening
Free cancer screenings will be coming to area hospitals in the upcoming weeks. Allegheny Health Network will be offering free cancer screenings at Grove City Hospital next month on November 12th. The screenings will be available for many types of cancer according to AHN officials. The screenings include breast cancer...
explore venango
SPONSORED: Here Are the All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Featured Jobs of the Week
All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area. – Unload incoming trucks and assist in checking in product. – Sort items according to organization standards. – Maintain clean/safe work space. Requirements:. – High school diploma or equivalent. – Must be able to pass pre-employment screening.
explore venango
SPONSORED: Venango County Co-Op Auctions Seeking Estates, Clean-Outs
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Need help cleaning out a garage, house or estate?. Venango County Co-Op Auctions–Venango County’s fastest-growing auction house–is seeking estates and clean-outs. . Furniture, antiques, collectibles, guns, coin collections, and household items…the auction will buy one item or the entire contents of...
explore venango
Sandra J. Bickel
Sandra J. Bickel, 84, of Ranger, Georgia, passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord on Saturday evening, October 8, 2022, surrounded by her family. Born Sandra Jeannine Brown on April 22, 1938, in Oil City, Pennsylvania she was the youngest daughter of the late Vance D. and Mary S. Ashbaugh Brown.
explore venango
2022 Halloween Guide for Venango County and Surrounding Areas
A look at this year’s Halloween festivities and trick-or-treat schedules for Venango County and surrounding areas. Dating back 2,000 years to the Celtic festival of Samhain, Halloween is an ancient tradition associated with images of witches, ghosts, and vampires. Today, Halloween has evolved into a celebration characterized by child-friendly activities like trick-or-treating, carving pumpkins into jack-o’-lanterns, and dressing in costumes.
explore venango
Leland Ray Dunkle
Leland Ray Dunkle, age 88, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on October 19, 2022 at Clarion Hospital after suffering a heart attack on Sunday. He was born September 26, 1934 to George and Estie Viola Dunkle in Clarion County. Ray graduated from Clarion-Limestone in 1952. He married Bonnie Lou Shanafelt...
erienewsnow.com
Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania Brings Back Bread Box Awards
After two years away because of the pandemic, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania brought back its annual Bread Box Awards ceremony. They recognized dozens of schools, individuals, church groups and businesses who organized and hosted fundraisers and food collections over the past year to support the mission of Second Harvest, which feeds people in need through a network of pantries across 11 counties in Northwest Pennsylvania.
explore venango
Horror Film Directed by Local Man to Premiere at Moonlite Drive-In on Saturday
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – By day, Presley St. James is a laborer at Eden Incorporated in Knox. By night, he is an aspiring filmmaker and will see the premier of his first full-length horror movie, “Goatman,” on Saturday, October 22, at the Moonlite Drive-In in Brookville. “Goatman”...
explore venango
Celebration Planned for Louisa M. Detar
Louisa M. Detar, 88, Falls Creek, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022 at Penn Highlands DuBois. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Falls Creek United Methodist Church with Pastor Jacob Penvose officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Adamson Funeral...
ellwoodcity.org
Upcoming Trunk Or Treat Events
Some area trunk or treat events that have made their information available to EllwoodCity.org include the following. All events are free to the public. Bring the kids to the Ellwood City Moose Club for a Trunk Or Treat event on Saturday, October 22nd from 2:00 – 4:00 pm! The Moose Club is located at1400 Factory Avenue, Ellwood City. Members are encouraged to participate in giving out candy from their trunks for the kids, it would be greatly appreciated please be set up and ready for 1:30 that Saturday!
echo-pilot.com
Preseason pheasant stockings postponed in 12 Pennsylvania counties
With the statewide pheasant season opening on Saturday, 12 counties pheasant stockings have been postponed by one week because of weather damage to a game farm. Travis Lau, communications director for the Pennsylvania Game Commission, said high winds and snow downed nets on the pheasant fields at the Southwest Game Farm in Armstrong County. Crews are restoring the nets and using food to attract the birds back into the large enclosures. “Those birds, by and large, are hanging around the farm,” he said Thursday morning in a telephone interview.
explore venango
Catherine “Cathy” A. (Sherbine) Kirkpatrick
Catherine “Cathy” A. (Sherbine) Kirkpatrick, of Crown, Pa, passed away Monday afternoon, October 17th, 2022 after a long battle with cancer, heart disease, and diabetes. She was born on January 29, 1954, in Homestead to the late James Aloysius and Mary Jean (Sloan) Sherbine. Cathy married her high...
explore venango
PPC Violence Free Network Recognizing Domestic Violence Awareness Month
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) — While many of us are celebrating changing weather, majestically-colored trees, and Halloween, PPC Violence Free Network is recognizing Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM). Domestic Violence Awareness Month was launched nationwide in 1987 with the purpose of remembering those who have been victims of domestic...
explore venango
SPONSORED: Northern Pennsylvania College to Host Fall Open House on October 25
Northern Pennsylvania Regional College will be hosting a Fall 2022 Open House on Tuesday, October 25. The event will run from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. It will feature five different in-person locations across the nine counties that NPRC (Northern Pennsylvania Regional College) serves, while also providing a virtual option. The...
explore venango
Dianne Lee (McWilliams) Kaufman
Dianne Lee (McWilliams) Kaufman, 72, was born December 9, 1949, in Titusville, PA. She passed away October 7, 2022 in Marietta, OH. She was preceded in death by her parents, Maurice A. and Dorothy I. (Osten) McWilliams, and her son Robert J. Kaufman. She is survived by her brother Ronald...
explore venango
Governor Wolf Announces $2.6MM Investment in Cranberry Mall Water Treatment Plant
HARRISBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf announced on Wednesday that Venango County will receive a $2,636,675 loan to construct a new 350 gallons-per-minute water filtration unit at the existing Cranberry Mall water treatment plant. This loan is part of a $236 million investment for drinking water, wastewater, stormwater, and non-point source projects across the state through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST).
erienewsnow.com
Erie Bed Bath & Beyond Store to Close
The Bed Bath and Beyond store in Erie is closing, according to an email sent to customers. The store is located at 6720 Peach St. No date was given for the closure, but the email advertised discounts on the store's remaining inventory and said all sales are final. Erie News...
Ohio River has an alarming increase of small plastic ‘nurdles’ according to researchers
A regular monitoring of water quality and floating plastics in the Ohio River in Beaver County revealed a major surge in the small plastic pellets known as nurdles, and a change in their appearance, according to researchers A nurdle is a very small pellet of plastic that serves as raw material in the manufacture of […]
