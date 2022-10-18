Some area trunk or treat events that have made their information available to EllwoodCity.org include the following. All events are free to the public. Bring the kids to the Ellwood City Moose Club for a Trunk Or Treat event on Saturday, October 22nd from 2:00 – 4:00 pm! The Moose Club is located at1400 Factory Avenue, Ellwood City. Members are encouraged to participate in giving out candy from their trunks for the kids, it would be greatly appreciated please be set up and ready for 1:30 that Saturday!

ELLWOOD CITY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO