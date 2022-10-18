Read full article on original website
SHIFT ATL to purchase Sunnyside Putt ‘Em Up
Atlantic, IA – SHIFT ATL in Atlantic, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, is delighted to announce the purchase of the Sunnyside Putt ‘Em Up from Tim and Cindy Teig. SHIFT ATL President Jessie Shiels says “After the Teig’s announced they were retiring, we, as a group, thought this could be an exciting opportunity to further our mission by continuing to provide a great recreational opportunity for our community. The space that Tim and Cindy created and maintained for the past 40 years is an incredible asset to Atlantic, and we are honored to be able to carry on their legacy. ”
Atlantic Public Library elevator not available TFN
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Officials with the Atlantic Public Library report the elevator inside the library is in need of a replacement part. Therefore, the decision was made to turn-off the elevator, until the full repair can be done. There is no timeline on how soon to expect the part.
Cass County Auditor notes on the upcoming election
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Cass County Auditor Kathy Somers has issued information with regard to the November 8, 2022, General Election. Somers says the Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. on that day. Voters may vote absentee by mail. Absentee ballot request forms may be requested from the Cass County Auditor’s Office by calling 712-243-4570 or by visiting https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/electioninfo/absenteeinfo.html. All absentee ballot request forms for a mailed ballot must be received in the Cass County Auditor’s Office before 5:00 p.m. on October 24, 2022. Requests received after that time will be rejected in accordance to the state law.
Griswold CER/BEDS numbers down this Fall
(Griswold, Iowa) – The Superintendent of the Griswold Community School District reports their Certified Enrollment and BEDS numbers. Dave Henrichs says Certified Enrollment is the number of students who live in the District, regardless of where they attend school. It’s the one the District will submit to the State. BEDS is the Basic Educational Data Survey, which includes the number of students who attend Griswold, regardless of where they live.
Treasurer Fitzgerald Awards a $10,000 College Savings Iowa Contribution to Western Iowa Family
Des Moines, Iowa – State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald recently awarded a $10,000 College Savings Iowa contribution to the Smith family of Council Bluffs. Two-year-old Oliver was randomly drawn as the winner of the 2022 September College Savings Month Giveaway. “College Savings Iowa is all about helping families save for higher education,” said Fitzgerald. “Through giveaways such as these, we emphasize the importance of investing in our youth and their future. College Savings Iowa is a great way to help you do that.”
Axne visits with Atlantic community leaders
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Iowa 3rd District Congresswoman Cindy Axne appeared in Atlantic Tuesday afternoon for a round table discussion with community leaders at the Atlantic Depot/Chamber Office. Among those in attendance was Mayor Grace Garrett, City Administrator John Lund, Police Chief Devin Hogue, Chamber and economic development officials, SWITA Transit Director Mark Lander, and CCHS CEO Brett Altman.
Atlantic City Council says farewell to Parks & Rec Director
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Atlantic City Council, Wednesday evening, bid farewell to the City’s Parks and Recreation Department Director. Bryant Rasmussen tendered his resignation earlier this month. Friday is his last day. He been with the Parks and Rec Department since Nov., 2018. Rasmussen has accepted a position with the USDA’s Soil and Water Conservation District, in Mills County.
Cass County Supervisors approve sale of the County Farm/Willow Heights bldg.
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Board of Supervisors held the first public hearing this (Tuesday) morning, on the sale of the County-owned farm on the southwest side of Atlantic. Board Chair Steve Baier said before the building on the land that housed the Willow Heights residential care facility became vacant, the property was appraised by Vanguard Appraisals at more than $1.1-million dollars. Now that the building has been vacant for nearly one-year, the appraised value dropped to $354,400. The Board unanimously passed a motion to move forward with the sale of the farm. The next step is for a request for proposal (RFP) from auction services, realtors and interested parties, and an interview with them. The deadline is October 31st.
Distracted driver rear-ends a pickup in Creston Wed. night
(Creston, Iowa) – A woman who said she was distracted by her cell phone, failed to stop at an intersection in Creston, Wednesday night, causing her vehicle to rear-end a pickup truck. No injuries were reported. Creston Police report 67-year-old Ricky Ramaeker, of Creston, was driving a 1999 Dodge pickup truck on southbound Sumner Street, and stopped at the red light with Adams Street, when his vehicle was struck from behind by a southbound 2004 Pontiac. The accident happened at around 10:15-p.m. Authorities identified the driver of the car as 19-year-old Katilina Bozwell, of Creston.
Scam affecting the Shenandoah Police Departmetn
The Shenandoah Police Department has been notified of a scam. Authorities want everyone to know that the Shenandoah P-D is NOT fundraising for new uniforms, and they are NOT calling people individually. If you do wish to donate to the Shenandoah police Department you may contact us at 712-246-3512. Thank...
Adair County Board of Supervisors news
(Greenfield, Iowa) – The Adair County Board of Supervisors today (Wednesday), approved a Courthouse snow removal bid from Jason Brewer, in the amount of $225 per snow event. That was the only bid that was submitted. The Board agreed to sign-on to the ISAC (Iowa State Association of Counties’) Soil Compaction Project. Auditor Mandy Berg explains what the agreement entails.
Cass County Auditor’s Office open Nov. 5th for absentee voting
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Cass County Auditor and County Commissioner of Elections, Kathy Somers, is reminding voters that the Cass County Auditor’s Office will be open Saturday, November 5, 2022, ahead of the November 8, 2022 General Election. The Auditor’s Office will be open on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The office will be open for absentee voting and any other election business. The Auditor also reminds voters that they can vote absentee at the office during regular business hours through Monday, November 7, 2022, for the General Election.
2 hurt in a collision Monday evening in Atlantic
(Atlantic, Iowa) – A chain-reaction collision on southwest 7th Street Monday evening in Atlantic, resulted in two people suffering from non life-threatening injuries. According to Atlantic Police Sgt. Caleb Smith, the accident across from Villa Dance happened at around 5:04-p.m., when a car and an SUV stopped for traffic as both vehicles were northbound on southwest 7th. The driver of a pickup truck was distracted, and unable to stop before they struck the rear of the SUV. That vehicle was then shoved into the rear of the car.
Mills County Sheriff:
(Glenwood, Iowa) – Sheriff’s Officials in Mills County report five arrests occurred from Oct. 13th through the 19th. At around 9-a.m. today (Wednesday), Deputies arrested 56-year-old Christopher Allen Vanderloo, of Council Bluffs at the Pottawattamie County Jail. He was wanted on a Mills County warrant for Criminal Mischief 2nd and Burglary 3rd. Vanderloo’s bond was set at $10,000.
Fatal accident in Mills County Tuesday evening
(Emerson, Iowa) – A single-vehicle accident at around 8-p.m. Tuesday near the Mills/Montgomery County line, claimed the life of a man from Pottawattamie County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 52-year-old Richard Keith Snyder, from Treynor, died when the 1998 Chevy 2500 pickup he was driving crashed off of Highway 34, near Emerson.
Atlantic Police report, 10/20/22: 3 arrests
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Atlantic Police Department reports two people were arrested Sunday (10/16): 30-year-old Asher Herrin, of Carroll, was arrested for Theft in the 3rd Degree, and Public Intoxication. And, 24-year-old Jeff Edecker, of Atlantic, was arrested for Public Intoxication. Last Saturday, 60-year-old Julie Peck, of Walnut, was...
Ringgold County Woman Pleads Guilty to Forgery
Des Moines, Iowa – Officials with the Iowa Insurance Fraud Division report a Ringgold County woman, 44-year-old Lesa Darrah, from Redding, pled guilty on October 3, 2022, to one count of Forgery (Aggravated Misdemeanor) following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau. The investigation began in May of 2022 after the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau received information indicating Darrah had forged information on an insurance document presented to the local police department following an accident investigation.
Audubon County Sheriff’s Office warns of “Snapchat” scam
The Audubon County Sheriff’s Office and law enforcement around the country, have issued a warning to area residents about a scam involving the popular social media app “Snapchat.”. Authorities say “In the reported incidents, scammers are requesting to follow users using a fake account and make attempts to...
