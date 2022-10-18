(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Board of Supervisors held the first public hearing this (Tuesday) morning, on the sale of the County-owned farm on the southwest side of Atlantic. Board Chair Steve Baier said before the building on the land that housed the Willow Heights residential care facility became vacant, the property was appraised by Vanguard Appraisals at more than $1.1-million dollars. Now that the building has been vacant for nearly one-year, the appraised value dropped to $354,400. The Board unanimously passed a motion to move forward with the sale of the farm. The next step is for a request for proposal (RFP) from auction services, realtors and interested parties, and an interview with them. The deadline is October 31st.

CASS COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO