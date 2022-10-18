ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Los Angeles Kings at Nashville Predators odds, picks and predictions

By Kevin Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Maw3_0idSDTsu00

The Los Angeles Kings (2-2-0) and Nashville Predators (2-2-0) meet Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Puck drop is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Kings vs. Predators odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions.

The Kings picked up a 5-4 overtime win in Detroit Monday and now face a quick turnaround down to the Music City. In the second end of a back-to-back situation, Los Angeles went 6-1-2 in the final 9 such instances from January through late April.

The Predators went overseas to Prague and swept a pair of games from the San Jose Sharks to start the season. However, since returning to North America, things have not gone well. The Preds were dropped in both ends of a home-and-home set with the Dallas Stars, getting outscored 9-2 in the process.

Stream the NHL all season on ESPN+, with your team’s out-of-market games, exclusive games, originals and more. Get ESPN+ now!

Kings at Predators odds

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 8:57 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Kings +125 (bet $100 to win $125) | Predators -155 (bet $155 to win $100)
  • Puck line (PL)/Against the spread (ATS): Kings +1.5 (-190) | Predators -1.5 (+150)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 6.5 (O: +110 | U: -135)

Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Kings at Predators projected goalies

Cal Petersen (1-0-0, 6.00 GAA, .829 SV%) vs. Juuse Saros (1-2-0, 3.08 GAA, .889 SV%)

In the second end of a back-to-back set, Petersen gets the nod. He allowed 6 goals on 35 shots in a wild 7-6 victory on the road against the Minnesota Wild.

Saros shut down the Sharks in Prague, allowing just one goal on 31 shots, he has coughed up four goals in each loss against the Stars Thursday and Saturday.

Facing L.A. might be just the elixir he needs to cure his ills. He was 2-0-0 with a 1.51 GAA and .959 SV% in 2 starts against the Kings in 2021-22.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Kings at Predators picks and predictions

Prediction

Predators 3, Kings 2

The PREDATORS (-155) are moderate favorites here, and that’s coming off an absolutely atrocious weekend against the Stars. This play comes with some risk.

However, the Kings are playing their 4th game in 5 days, and this one comes after a thrilling overtime game in Detroit. There will be a letdown here, especially with the team’s backup goalie starting.

The Kings +1.5 (-190) is a little on the pricey side. While I think this will be a close game, risking nearly 2 times your potential return is not a recommended play. If you like Los Angeles, just play it straight up.

PASS.

Take UNDER 6.5 (-135) is worth a roll of the dice here.

The Kings are in the 3rd contest of a 5-game road trip, and they’re coming off an emotional game Monday. The legs should be a little tired, and you can expect Los Angeles to be a bit sluggish.

The Predators have lit the lamp just 2 times in the past two games, and until Nashville starts showing more offense, keep hitting the Under in their games.

Want action on this matchup or any other NHL games? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Kevin J. Erickson on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings tie it up late in third, but lose to L.A. Kings in overtime, 5-4

Oskar Sundqvist — the self-described "smallest guy" on Detroit Red Wings' Sky Line — made his first goal of the season a thriller. The Wings were without two regulars on Monday against the Los Angeles Kings at Little Caesars Arena, and spent much of the game playing from behind. Sundqvist used his 6-foot-3, 220-pound body to stuff the puck with 40.9 seconds to play in regulation. but the Kings prevailed in overtime, 5-4.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Predators bring losing streak into game against the Blue Jackets

Nashville Predators (2-2-0, second in the Central Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (1-3-0, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators aim to stop a three-game slide with a victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Columbus went 37-38-7 overall and 21-15-5 in home games last season. The Blue...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
ESPN

Avs captain Landeskog undergoes knee surgery, out 12 weeks

DENVER --  Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog will be sidelined about 12 weeks after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery. Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said after morning skate Wednesday that Landeskog had the procedure performed in Minneapolis the day before. Landeskog missed the opening three games of this season with what the team described as a lower-body injury.
DENVER, CO
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Game 4: Lines, Notes & What to Watch vs. Kings

One quick stop home before two weeks of laundry bags, hotels, and the Canadian Rockies. The Pittsburgh Penguins (2-0-1) host the LA Kings (3-2-0) Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins’ lineup figures to be the same as the first three games, including a pair of six-goal performances and a sloppy clunker against the Montreal Canadiens on Monday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kings head coach Mike Brown provides update on Keegan Murray

Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown said on Monday that rookie Keegan Murray is still in the NBA’s health and safety protocol ahead of the start of the regular season. Murray missed the final two games of the preseason due to what the Kings called a non-COVID illness. He practiced with the team on Thursday, but was ruled out of playing in their finale on Friday after entering the protocol.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Stars, NHL Unveil Retro Reverse Jerseys for 2022

The NHL unveiled the latest adidas Reverse Retro 2022 jerseys for all 32 teams on Thursday. In a statement, the NHL said they and adidas worked with the teams to design the Reverse Retro jerseys "that call back to unique historic moments in each club’s history." The 2022 edition...
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Danault's overtime goal gives Kings 5-4 win over Red Wings

DETROIT (AP) — Phillip Danault scored 1:12 into overtime for his second goal of the game, and the Los Angeles Kings handed the Detroit Red Wings their first loss with a 5-4 victory on Monday night. Danault's winning shot in front hit a defender's skate and bounced into the...
DETROIT, MI
Doc's Sports Service

Carolina Hurricanes vs Edmonton Oilers Prediction, 10/20/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds

The Edmonton Oilers are hosting the Carolina Hurricanes at Rogers Place on Thursday. The Carolina Hurricanes were on the right side of the scoreboard with a 5-1 victory over the Kraken in their previous game. Carolina accounted for 10 penalty minutes for this matchup. The Hurricanes had a impressive offensive output in the victory. They also had 5 chances with the advantage and were able to net 2 goals. In the matchup, they tallied a score on 5 of the 34 shots they tried.
RALEIGH, NC
Doc's Sports Service

Anaheim Ducks vs Boston Bruins Prediction, 10/20/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds

The Boston Bruins will try to beat the Anaheim Ducks at TD Garden on Thursday. The Anaheim Ducks will need a bounce back game after taking a 4-2 loss to the Devils in their previous game. The Ducks didn't have their best offensive outing in the loss. In the game, they were able to notch a goal on 2 out of the 20 shots they put on net. They also had 4 power play opportunities but didn't net one. Anaheim recorded 20 mins in the box in this contest.
ANAHEIM, CA
FOX Sports

Kings visit the Penguins after shootout win

Los Angeles Kings (2-2-0, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (2-0-1, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Los Angeles Kings after the Kings knocked off the Nashville Predators 4-3 in a shootout. Pittsburgh had a 46-25-11 record overall and a 25-14-5 record...
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

162K+
Followers
216K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy