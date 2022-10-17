Read full article on original website
KATV
Biden-Harris administration to send over $700M to Arkansas to improve infrastructure
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The United States Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration announced Tuesday they have released $771.3 million to Arkansas. The money will provide the state in the Fiscal Year 2023 with 12 formula programs that support the investment in critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges, tunnels, carbon emission reduction, and safety improvements.
agupdate.com
Court finds third Iowa farm trespass law unconstitutional
DES MOINES, Iowa — A federal judge has struck down the third attempt by the Iowa Legislature to stop animal welfare groups from secretly filming livestock abuse, finding once again that the law passed last year violates free speech rights in the U.S. Constitution. The decision Sept. 26 rejected...
Congress investigates how Mississippi spent federal funds amid Jackson water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. — Two congressional committees want Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves to explain how the country’s poorest state is spending hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funds as its predominantly Black capital city struggles with crumbling water infrastructure. Reps. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., and Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., sent...
Daylight saving time: Delaware falling back despite U.S. Senate approving Sunshine Protection Act
Love it or hate it, it's coming: Daylight saving time. This time, get ready to "fall back." At 2 a.m. EST Sunday, Nov. 6, Delaware residents will have to set their clocks back by one hour. The U.S. Senate unanimously approved a bill called the "Sunshine Protection Act", which was...
KEDM
Biden-Harris Administration sending Louisiana $1.18 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for roads, bridges and more
WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) today announced that it has released $1.18 billion to Louisiana in Fiscal Year 2023 apportionments for 12 formula programs to support investment in critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges and tunnels, carbon emission reduction, and safety improvements utilizing funding from the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The funds go directly to Louisiana, providing transportation leaders within Louisiana the flexibility to continue the important work of rebuilding roads and bridges and making their transportation system more efficient reflecting their state’s particular needs.
Current Supreme Court term could impact South Dakota tribes
The Supreme Court of the United States began its fall term Monday with a docket of cases ranging from environmental protections to federal elections. But mixed into the list of arguments is one that could impact tribes in South Dakota and across the country.
Judge rules two Colstrip bills passed by state lawmakers in 2021 violate the U.S. Constitution
Though legal experts and even the Montana Legislature’s own legal staff warned the Republican-dominated House and Senate that many of the bills lawmakers were drafting and passing didn’t quite meet constitutional muster, the 2021 session produced a flurry of bills, most of which were signed by Gov. Greg Gianforte. In the intervening months, courts across […] The post Judge rules two Colstrip bills passed by state lawmakers in 2021 violate the U.S. Constitution appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Oklahoma's Five Tribes will endorse Joy Hofmeister for governor
Leaders of Oklahoma’s largest tribes plan to formally endorse Joy Hofmeister for governor amid their final push to inspire more tribal citizens to vote and unseat incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt. Hofmeister has been a clear favorite among tribal leaders throughout the race, but leaders of the Five Tribes will...
Kearney Hub
Lawmakers’ road trip pushes airport-related change to Nebraska Constitution
LINCOLN — A bipartisan trio of Nebraska lawmakers traversed Husker land this week touting an air travel-related ballot measure as a way the state can ramp up new business and talent. Amendment 1, which Nebraskans will vote on Nov. 8, would open a gate for cities and counties with...
Washington Examiner
Critical race theory new priority for drought-stricken California's water board
California is in a decadelong drought , but the government water boards have taken on a new priority as farms turn to dust: critical race theory . The state water board and its nine local entities have been holding public hearings and staff retreats since May 3 to address inequality in doling out the state’s water supply among disadvantaged populations. The need to address California’s racist allocation of water and too-white board staff was highlighted by the Black Lives Matter movement, a state report says .
Tribal law enforcement boosted under bill proposed by members of Congress from the West
A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers re-introduced legislation Thursday to provide more resources for tribal law enforcement, an issue they say has become more urgent as Congress begins to consider how to respond to a July Supreme Court case that complicated state-tribal criminal jurisdiction. The bill, introduced in the House by U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego […] The post Tribal law enforcement boosted under bill proposed by members of Congress from the West appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
KMOV
Sen. Hawley urges Biden to declare federal emergency following radioactive contamination reports at Jana Elementary School
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - U.S. Senator Josh Hawley sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Wednesday following the closure of Jana Elementary School in Florissant after radioactive waste was found. “I call on you to declare a federal emergency and immediately authorize federal relief,” Hawley said in the...
WIBW
Marshall signs onto amendment excluding women from draft requirements
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has signed onto an amendment to again exclude women from the draft requirement under the National Defense Authorization Act. U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says that he and seven of his colleagues have signed onto an amendment led by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) to the National Defense Authorization Act to remove a provision that requires women to register for the Selective Service System.
beefmagazine.com
Manage soil health while grazing cropland
The practice of grazing cornstalks is far from new. Yet as land costs rise, farmers with cattle have a great opportunity to maximize use of their valuable land. Benefits of grazing cattle on cropland extend beyond having more cattle feed. Integrating cattle and cropland can also provide a much-needed boost to soil health.
straightarrownews.com
Winds of change: Wyoming wind farms threaten golden eagle population
The golden eagle population in the United States is at risk of decline, according to biologists. Some of the greatest threats to these raptors are electrical lines, bullets, cars and wind turbines. While many of these hazards are entrenched in society, wind farms are a recent addition. “Because this is...
