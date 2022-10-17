ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

KATV

Biden-Harris administration to send over $700M to Arkansas to improve infrastructure

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The United States Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration announced Tuesday they have released $771.3 million to Arkansas. The money will provide the state in the Fiscal Year 2023 with 12 formula programs that support the investment in critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges, tunnels, carbon emission reduction, and safety improvements.
ARKANSAS STATE
agupdate.com

Court finds third Iowa farm trespass law unconstitutional

DES MOINES, Iowa — A federal judge has struck down the third attempt by the Iowa Legislature to stop animal welfare groups from secretly filming livestock abuse, finding once again that the law passed last year violates free speech rights in the U.S. Constitution. The decision Sept. 26 rejected...
IOWA STATE
KEDM

Biden-Harris Administration sending Louisiana $1.18 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for roads, bridges and more

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) today announced that it has released $1.18 billion to Louisiana in Fiscal Year 2023 apportionments for 12 formula programs to support investment in critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges and tunnels, carbon emission reduction, and safety improvements utilizing funding from the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The funds go directly to Louisiana, providing transportation leaders within Louisiana the flexibility to continue the important work of rebuilding roads and bridges and making their transportation system more efficient reflecting their state’s particular needs.
LOUISIANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Judge rules two Colstrip bills passed by state lawmakers in 2021 violate the U.S. Constitution

Though legal experts and even the Montana Legislature’s own legal staff warned the Republican-dominated House and Senate that many of the bills lawmakers were drafting and passing didn’t quite meet constitutional muster, the 2021 session produced a flurry of bills, most of which were signed by Gov. Greg Gianforte. In the intervening months, courts across […] The post Judge rules two Colstrip bills passed by state lawmakers in 2021 violate the U.S. Constitution appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Washington Examiner

Critical race theory new priority for drought-stricken California's water board

California is in a decadelong drought , but the government water boards have taken on a new priority as farms turn to dust: critical race theory . The state water board and its nine local entities have been holding public hearings and staff retreats since May 3 to address inequality in doling out the state’s water supply among disadvantaged populations. The need to address California’s racist allocation of water and too-white board staff was highlighted by the Black Lives Matter movement, a state report says .
CALIFORNIA STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Tribal law enforcement boosted under bill proposed by members of Congress from the West

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers re-introduced legislation Thursday to provide more resources for tribal law enforcement, an issue they say has become more urgent as Congress begins to consider how to respond to a July Supreme Court case that complicated state-tribal criminal jurisdiction. The bill, introduced in the House by U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego […] The post Tribal law enforcement boosted under bill proposed by members of Congress from the West appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Marshall signs onto amendment excluding women from draft requirements

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has signed onto an amendment to again exclude women from the draft requirement under the National Defense Authorization Act. U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says that he and seven of his colleagues have signed onto an amendment led by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) to the National Defense Authorization Act to remove a provision that requires women to register for the Selective Service System.
TOPEKA, KS
beefmagazine.com

Manage soil health while grazing cropland

The practice of grazing cornstalks is far from new. Yet as land costs rise, farmers with cattle have a great opportunity to maximize use of their valuable land. Benefits of grazing cattle on cropland extend beyond having more cattle feed. Integrating cattle and cropland can also provide a much-needed boost to soil health.
INDIANA STATE
straightarrownews.com

Winds of change: Wyoming wind farms threaten golden eagle population

The golden eagle population in the United States is at risk of decline, according to biologists. Some of the greatest threats to these raptors are electrical lines, bullets, cars and wind turbines. While many of these hazards are entrenched in society, wind farms are a recent addition. “Because this is...
WYOMING STATE

