2022 Wyoming High School Girls Swimming & Diving Conference Championships
Wyoming high school girls’ swimming & diving begins its push toward the state championships with the conference meets on Friday and Saturday. Four sites are hosting the two-day competitions. Class 4A has its East Conference Championships in Gillette, and the West Conference Championships are in Casper. Class 3A will...
