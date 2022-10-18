Read full article on original website
Related
Painting Stolen from New York Gallery Ramiken Crucible’s Group Show During Frieze London
A historic London hotel, known for its distressed walls and overdue restoration, was the scene of artwork theft last week. On October 12, a burglar stole the oil painting Präparat by German artist Sarah Księska from West London’s Averard Hotel. The work was on display as part of a group exhibition the previous night by Lower East Side, New York gallery Ramiken Crucible, coinciding with London’s Frieze art fair. “It was a burglary,” Mike Egan, the gallery’s founder and co-director, told ARTnews. “It wasn’t as if they stole it from the opening.” Egan has strong suspicions about who stole the painting: two German-speaking...
architecturaldigest.com
Tour a Charmingly Colorful and Totally British Notting Hill Home
When a young family decided to move back to England after living for a period in Miami, they realized it was time to give their London flat a proper refresh. At a quick glance, the pied-à-terre overlooking an idyllic square in London’s Notting Hill had all the trappings of a charming Victorian terraced house, at least from the outside. Inside, however, presented a very different story. “It was in really bad nick, and all the original features had been taken out,” says interior designer Sarah Vanrenen, who was tapped by the clients to reimagine the apartment’s dark warren of rooms into a sumptuous abode for the couple and their two young daughters.
These are the oldest crown jewels in Britain but it is not a part of the jewels kept in the Tower of London
Credit: Honours of Scotland replicas by kim traynor; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Honours of Scotland or the Scottish Crown Jewels are the oldest set of crown jewels in the British Isles. The jewels have been used in the coronation of Scottish monarchs beginning with Mary, Queen of Scots in 1543.
BBC
Paris shocked by murder of Lola, 12, found in box
Parisians have been stunned by the shocking murder of a 12-year-old schoolgirl whose body was found on Friday in a container in the courtyard of her apartment building. The girl, named Lola, had spent the day normally at school. Her father raised the alert when she failed to return home...
Skeleton DNA Proves That The People Who Called Themselves English Originated From Germany, Denmark, & the Netherlands
Recently, ancient DNA was "extracted from skeletons in burial sites across England." As a result, archeologists and researchers believe these burial sites provide insight into "where the first people to call themselves English originally came from." [i]
Heir travel! King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands PILOTS the plane he and wife Queen Maxima's took to Sweden for their three-day state visit
The Dutch monarchy showed they're possibly the most self-sufficient of the European royals - with King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands flying himself and wife Queen Maxima to Stockholm this morning ahead of a three-day state visit to the Scandinavian country. Touching down at Sweden's Arlanda airport just outside the capital...
The RAF drew up plans to bomb Argentina itself during the Falklands War and fly back to the safety of Britain via Hawaii, documents reveal
The Royal Air Force (RAF) had drawn up plans to bomb airfield bases in Argentina, before flying back via Hawaii, during the Falklands War, new documents have shown. Targeting the mainland of Argentina was considered a controversial idea during the war, with questions raised in the British Cabinet over whether it would be legal.
Seeing Auschwitz photographic exhibition opens in London
Images that shaped perception of Nazi death camp were taken by perpetrators, curator says
Ukraine Says Cultural Sites Damaged in Russian Attacks, Uffizi Sues Jean Paul Gaultier, and More: Morning Links for October 11, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE WAR IN UKRAINE. A wave of missile strikes by Russia against Ukraine on Monday damaged arts institutions, according to Ukraine’s culture minister, Oleksandr Tkachenko. In a Facebook post noted by NPR, the minister said that, in the capital of Kyiv, the National Philharmonic and two national museums—the Taras Shevchenko Museum and the Khanenko Museum —had sustained damage. The extent of any damage is not yet clear. Officials in Ukraine have alleged that, amid the war, Russian forces have taken objects from almost 40 museums in Ukraine and caused hundreds of millions of dollars worth of damage to cultural sites, the Associated...
NME
Kendrick Lamar to livestream full ‘The Big Steppers’ concert from Paris this weekend
Kendrick Lamar is set to livestream a full concert from his ‘The Big Steppers Tour’ in Paris this weekend. The rapper has teamed up with Amazon Music for the show at the Accor Arena on October 22, which also marks the 10th anniversary of his landmark album ‘Good Kid, MAAd City’.
hypebeast.com
World's First F1® Arcade Opens In London Next Month
Formula 1 has partnered with Kindred Concepts to launch the very first F1 arcade, an immersive state-of-the-art racing simulation venue featuring 60 motion F1 simulators accompanied by “best-in-class” food and beverage offerings. Spearheading the project is Kindred Concepts founder Adam Breeden, whose other innovative venues include Flight Club darts bar, bowling venue All Star Lanes, and multi-sensory bingo experience Hijingo.
The best UK holiday destinations for families
The UK is brimming with destinations that will entertain both adults and children on a weekend away. Whether you fancy a historic city, the characterful coast or a bucolic patch of countryside, simply have a read of our favourite holiday spots for families and choose your own adventure.Hotel reviews for perfect stays across the UK.Jurassic Coast, Dorset Combine traditional seaside fun with monster appreciation on the fossil-lined Jurassic Coast. Lyme Regis makes for a splendid base and is flanked by two beaches – one sandy and the other (Monmouth) made up of grey pebbles, with a fascinating section of ammonite...
Israeli Documentary ‘Munich ’72’ Sold to Italy, Spain, Poland, Slovenia (EXCLUSIVE)
Global Screen has sold “Munich ’72,” an Israeli documentary series about the massacre of Israeli athletes at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich, has sold to Poland’s Canal+, Italian broadcaster La 7, Spain’s Filmin and Slovenia’s RTV. The co-producers, Sipur (formerly Tadmor Entertainment) and Israel’s Channel 8, also announced the executive producing team behind the documentary: Russ McCarroll, Michael Schmidt, Emilio Schenker and Gideon Tadmor for SIPUR; Telepool’s Jan Frouman, Julia Weber and Ulrike Schroder; and HOT Channel 8’s Dari Shay, Rinat Klein and Dorit Hessel. “We saw strong sales momentum for ‘Munich ’72’ heading into Mipcom, and are in advanced negotiations...
NME
Hong Kong to ease restrictions on live performances and dancing in nightlife venues
Hong Kong has announced plans to ease pandemic-era restrictions on live performances and dancing in nightlife venues. Starting October 20, indoor performances will be allowed once again after a two-year silence, though artists must take two PCR tests every week, as well as submit rapid antigen tests upon entering the venue, SCMP reported. The use of face masks is also encouraged as much as possible for performers.
BBC
BBC 100: 40 interesting facts about its biggest programmes
From Doctor Who to Desert Island Discs, the BBC has become one of the most recognised and cherished media brands around the world thanks to its programmes. As the corporation gears up to celebrate its 100th birthday, it's worth looking back on some of the content (and controversy) that has surrounded its biggest brands.
BBC
Renting in London: 'I can't afford my own place'
Tace McWilliam has just moved to the capital after struggling to find a place to live. After a five-week search the 31-year-old settled on a house share and thinks she won't be able to afford to live alone for a long time. After moving from Lincolnshire to south London for...
crimereads.com
A Tour Through the Underbelly of Rome
Political intrigue, death on the beach, murder most poison… such is stuff that books and movies and TV shows are made from. Ripped straight from the headlines. It makes sense, then, that while I was plotting No Way Home, my young adult thriller, in which an American exchange student faces a life-or-death situation in Rome, I considered going that route. In the end, I didn’t (or sort of didn’t), but it got me to thinking.
NME
Noel Gallagher says “no point” in Oasis reforming as band sells “as many records now” than when together
Noel Gallagher has said there’s “no point” in an Oasis reunion because the band still sell “as many records now” than they did when they were together. The singer-songwriter, who plays in his own group High Flying Birds, was speaking in a new interview when he was asked whether fans can ever expect to see Oasis reform.
How to spend a day in Jaffa, Tel Aviv’s historic port neighbourhood
Our microguides series is inspired by the slow travel movement, encouraging travellers to relax their pace and take a deep dive into one particular neighbourhood in a well-loved city. Rather than a whirlwind itinerary which aims to hit up every must-see attraction, these compact, close-up guides encourage you to zone in, take your time and truly explore like a local.Long before Tel Aviv even existed, there was Jaffa. This port town, found just south of Israel’s high-octane second city, is so ancient that it’s mentioned in the New Testament and Egyptian literature from 1440BC. Even Jonah, the prophet who got...
NME
Belle and Sebastian announce North American tour dates
Belle and Sebastian have announced a 2023 North American tour. The band will be playing across the UK and Europe from November, then heading over to start their US portion of the tour in Mexico on April 24 next year. The tour continues their live dates supporting new album ‘A...
Comments / 0