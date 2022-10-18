Read full article on original website
BGSU’s Pantig-Nyswtrom co-medalist at Chippewa Invite
BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – Bowling Green State University junior golfer Emily Pantig-Nysrom was co-medalist at Central Michigan’s Chippewa Invitational, held Monday and Tuesday. It was her first collegiate tournament. At the par-72, 5,897-yard Birmingham Country Club, Pantig-Nystrom shot a nine-over-par 74-79—113. “A huge congratulations to Emily Pantig-Nystrom for...
sent-trib.com
Falcons, Bulldogs cancel exhibition hockey game
Tonight’s exhibition hockey game between Bowling Green State University and Adrian at the Slater Family Ice Arena has been canceled due to injuries. The Falcons did not have an extra skater in their last game with Western Michigan, indicating there were not enough healthy players to skate. Eigner said...
sent-trib.com
Falcons’ new identity: Winning in the trenches
Spread offenses may be dominating the college football landscape, but coaches will tell you the game is still won in the trenches. Bowling Green State University proved that Saturday, running for 176 yards in a 17-13 Mid-American Conference win over Miami. On the other side of the ball, the BGSU...
sent-trib.com
BGSU’s Fleming on Hammon watch list
Bowling Green State University women’s basketball standout Lexi Fleming, a 5-foot-5 junior guard, has been named to the preseason watch list for the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award presented by Her Hoop Stats. The 25-member watch list was unveiled Wednesday. “This is a wonderful recognition for...
sent-trib.com
Falcons, nationally-ranked Zips finish in scoreless tie
AKRON — The Bowling Green State University men’s soccer team, playing on the road against nationally-ranked Akron, shared the Mid-American Conference points in scoreless draw on Monday night. The Falcons battled the No. 20 ranked Zips at FirstEnergy Stadium. BGSU junior goalkeeper Brendan Graves (Perrsyburg) made a pair...
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg runners dominate NLL meet
OTTAWA LAKE, Mich. — The defending state champion Perrysburg girls cross country team took seven of the top eight spots to win the Northern Lakes League meet Saturday at Whiteford Valley Golf Club. The Perrysburg boys team finished as league runners-up and both Bowling Green teams finished third in...
sent-trib.com
Flyers, Bulldogs to meet Thursday
MILLBURY — Lake volleyball improved to 23-0 with a 25-4, 25-4, 25-2 Division II tournament victory over Toledo Scott Tuesday. Lake leaders were Kylee Pietrzak with 10 assists, Sydney Brown with 11 aces, Keira Magers with eight kills and Sydney Marchetto with nine aces. Lake will host Rossford on...
sent-trib.com
High school heat issues being fixed
Bowling Green High School is experiencing issues with the boiler system and does not have heat, according to a communication sent out by Principal Dan Black. Last week, the system was turned on to identify any issues and a few steam leaks were found. Workers have been on site all week working to fix the issue and say it will be fixed for this Thursday, Black said in a Tuesday email.
sent-trib.com
Pedestrian struck in BG crosswalk
A pedestrian was hurt when a car struck her in a Bowling Green crosswalk on Tuesday. According to a Bowling Green Police Division report, Abigail Fox was halfway into the crosswalk in the North Prospect and East Wooster streets intersection at 8:56 p.m. when she was struck by a 2021 Kia Forte driven by Brendon Rush, 21.
sent-trib.com
VIDEO: First ladies on campaign trail
Ohio’s First Lady Fran DeWine and Ohio’s Second Lady Tina Husted made a campaign stop Wednesday morning at Mr. Spots restaurant in Bowling Green. DeWine and Husted kicked off the Our Ohio Families Statewide Tour to talk directly with voters about Republican priorities to grow the economy and build a better future for Ohio families, according to a press release. Joining them at stops around the state will be Ohio families, business owners and other statewide candidates’ spouses. The tour will make stops in Wood, Cuyahoga, Wayne, Delaware, Ross, Butler and Montgomery counties. (Video by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune.
sent-trib.com
Debra Bick
Debra Bick, age 66, passed away on October 18, 2022. Debra was born in Emmett, Idaho to Bruce Yergenson and Beth Klein. Debra married John Bick on February 14, 1976 and he survives her in Bowling Green, Ohio. She is also survived by her son, Shawn (Meg) Bick; grandchildren: Rhian...
sent-trib.com
BG schools leader: Community wants new high school
There are three weeks until the vote on the new Bowling Green High School is finalized, and the board of education vice chair is hoping the community will vote on the merits of the project. At Tuesday’s board meeting, Ryan Myers said that the proposed project “is a true representation...
sent-trib.com
Local briefs
A pedestrian was hurt when a car struck her in a Bowling Green crosswalk on Tuesday. According to a Bowling Green Police Division report, Abigail Fox was halfway into the crosswalk in the North Prospect and East Wooster streets intersection at 8:56 p.m. when she was struck by a 2021 Kia Forte driven by Brendon Rush, 21.
sent-trib.com
Mayor praises help of BG school district during fire
Bowling Green Mayor Mike Aspacher expressed his appreciation for the assistance of Bowling Green City Schools staff after a fire broke out at an apartment building recently. Aspacher spoke during Tuesday’s regular board meeting. He said the fire occurred several weeks ago, and while the Bowling Green Fire Division...
sent-trib.com
BG author of children’s, Christian books at Novel Blends
A Bowling Green author will sign copies of her children and Christian novels on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Novel Blends, 116 S. Main St. Bettie Boswell is a long-time resident of Bowling Green and taught elementary music for Sylvania Schools before retiring. She started writing for publication about six years ago.
sent-trib.com
VIDEO: BG chamber holds ribbon cutting for Urban Creek Boutique
The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday to celebrate the opening of Urban Creek Boutique, located at 1204 W. Wooster St., Suite 3 in Bowling Green. Owner Kaley Rummel is a Bowling Green High School graduate and feels that a western style clothing store is something BG has been missing. The shop is mainly western style wear, along with jewelry, accessories, body care items, and some home items too. Urban Creek Boutique offers a little bit of something for everyone and not just a certain age group. Rummel offers a points system, so for every dollar you spend, you earn a point and once you get to 200 points you get 10 dollars off your purchase. She also offers college students 15% off on purchases made on Wednesday's and Friday's. (Video by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune)
sent-trib.com
Property transfers: 10-20-22
The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division. 4120 Waltham Road, Lake Township, residential, from Joseph Czajka, to Gloria Miller, $125,000. 114 Main St., Risingsun, residential, from Jessi Spencer, to Stuart and Kimberly Cole, $129,000. 12418 and 0 Williams Road, Perrysburg, commercial, 3.64 acres,...
sent-trib.com
Proposed BG anti-discrimination change draws crowd of speakers
A proposed amendment to the city’s anti-discrimination ordinance drew a number of speakers and a large crowd to Bowling Green City Council’s regular meeting on Monday. A total of 14 speakers addressed the issue; the ordinance received its second reading during the meeting. The legislation would amend Section...
sent-trib.com
BGSU partners with one of the largest U.S. regional airlines, creates workforce pipeline for aviation students
As the national demand for pilots continues to climb, Bowling Green State University has created a pathway for students to enter the workforce faster through a newly formed partnership with one of the largest regional airlines in the United States. The university’s partnership with Republic Airways provides students a direct...
sent-trib.com
Elmwood adds academic booster club
BLOOMDALE – A new academic boost club is being introduced at Elmwood High School. Community member Pam Frankforther said at the Oct. 20 board of education meeting that the high school does a lot of small things to recognize its top academic students. “But I think we can do...
