The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday to celebrate the opening of Urban Creek Boutique, located at 1204 W. Wooster St., Suite 3 in Bowling Green. Owner Kaley Rummel is a Bowling Green High School graduate and feels that a western style clothing store is something BG has been missing. The shop is mainly western style wear, along with jewelry, accessories, body care items, and some home items too. Urban Creek Boutique offers a little bit of something for everyone and not just a certain age group. Rummel offers a points system, so for every dollar you spend, you earn a point and once you get to 200 points you get 10 dollars off your purchase. She also offers college students 15% off on purchases made on Wednesday's and Friday's. (Video by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune)

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO