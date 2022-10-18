Read full article on original website
12tomatoes.com
Scientists Are Warning That Gas Stoves May Be Linked To Childhood Asthma And Adult Cancer
When it comes to cooking in the home, you really can’t do it without an oven. That being said, you do have choices and the primary choice is either to have an electric range or a gas stove. Did you realize that almost 40 million households in the United...
The 50 best companies for people without a college degree
Last week, at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women summit, Lisa Gevelber, founder and head of Grow with Google, a program that helps people without degrees gain the skills to access higher-paying jobs, revealed some startling statistics: Of positions that pay more than $35,0000, 77% require a college degree, but only one-third of potential workers have one.
MedicalXpress
Back pain: 84% increase in treatment success rate
If a therapy for chronic back pain is tailored specifically to a patient's individual requirements, the chances of success are far greater than with standard forms of treatment. Accompanied by a psychotherapeutic procedure in the shape of cognitive behavioral therapy, the pain can be alleviated even more effectively. This is...
Electricity gap: the Nigerian solar battery taking clean energy off grid
Tens of millions of people across the globe still lack basic access to electricity, affecting lives and livelihoods on a vast scale – but University of Toronto graduate Olugbenga Olubanjo is on a mission to change that
MedicalXpress
Australian researchers report emergence of a new recreational drug
Scientists from The Australian National University (ANU) have detected a mysterious new recreational drug not seen in Australia before, nor toxicologically described anywhere else. The drug, which the scientists are labeling "CanKet," shares similar chemical qualities to ketamine, but with a unique makeup previously unseen. The finding was made as...
MedicalXpress
Scientists illuminate how virus attacks cat kidney, could jump to humans
In a study published this week in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, virologists from the University of Pittsburgh Center for Vaccine Research reverse-engineered an elusive virus linked to chronic kidney disease in cats and described its mechanism of infection, outlining its potential to infect people. The research...
MedicalXpress
Older US adults with certain preexisting conditions often diagnosed with poor prognosis cancers
A recent analysis published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Societyfound that before older U.S. adults were diagnosed with poor prognosis cancers, many had preexisting conditions such as functional impairment, difficulty with mobility, falls, and poor memory. Of 2,105 participants aged 65 years and older, approximately 65% had difficulty...
MedicalXpress
More than a quarter of U.S. adults say they're so stressed they can't function
Americans are struggling with multiple external stressors that are out of their personal control, with 27% reporting that most days they are so stressed they cannot function, according to a poll conducted for the American Psychological Association. A majority of adults cited inflation (83%), violence and crime (75%), the current...
MedicalXpress
Increased risk for stillbirth passed down through fathers, male relatives
Newly published research is the first to show that stillbirth can be inherited and tends to be passed down through male members of the family. That risk preferentially comes from the mother's or father's male relatives—their brothers, fathers, grandfathers, uncles, or male cousins. But the odds of a couple losing a baby to stillbirth are even greater when the condition comes from the father's side of the family.
MedicalXpress
Shorter sleep in later life linked to higher risk of multiple diseases
Getting less than five hours of sleep in mid-to-late life could be linked to an increased risk of developing at least two chronic diseases, finds a new study led by UCL researchers. The research, published in PLOS Medicine, analyzed the impact of sleep duration on the health of more than...
National Grid to pay households more to use off-peak power
Homes with smart meters to be paid £3 per KW hour to boost use at night and take strain off power grid
MedicalXpress
Electroshock therapy is more successful for treating depression than ketamine, says study
An analysis of six studies has found that electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) is better at quickly relieving major depression than ketamine, a team of researchers reports in JAMA Psychiatry on October 19. Depression is a common illness affecting about 5% of adults worldwide, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Feeling...
Fuel poverty set to hit almost 11 million households from April – campaigners
The axing of the energy price guarantee from April next year could lead to almost 11 million UK households falling into fuel poverty, campaigners have warned.The End Fuel Poverty Coalition described the outlook as “frankly terrifying” and urged the Government to focus on a new package of support and energy market reforms, alongside investment in home insulation and renewables.The predicted increase from the current seven million households in fuel poverty to 10.7 million after the Government lifts its guarantee limiting the average household energy bill to £2,500 from April will then fall slightly – but will still leave 10.1 million...
Phys.org
How the housing affordability crisis is changing Queensland households
Researchers at The University of Queensland have found young adults and baby boomers are bearing the brunt of Queensland's housing affordability crisis. Demographer Dr. Elin Charles-Edwards from UQ's City Impact Lab led a study that showed the two age groups were increasingly likely to live with other people, rather than in their own households, compared to five years ago.
MedicalXpress
Study reveals disparities in childbearing by race and education level
College-educated Black women in the United States give birth to fewer children than their white and Hispanic counterparts, according to a new study coauthored by Yale sociologist Emma Zang. The study, published in the journal Population Studies, examines the interplay of race, ethnicity, and education in shaping the fertility levels...
natureworldnews.com
Developing Nations Demand Rich Nations Provide Compensation for Climate-Caused 'Loss and Damage'
Developing countries' demands have pushed up the agenda for the climate negotiations in Egypt next month that wealthy nations pay compensation for "loss and destruction" brought on by climate change. Analysts claim that for COP27 to be successful, this crucial issue must be resolved despite resistance from the US and...
News-Medical.net
Study reviews human judgment ensemble during Omicron BA.1 wave in the USA
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers demonstrated how well human judgment systems could complement computational models in responding to the rapidly evolving coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. Background. The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed over six million lives globally and continues to wreak havoc. Unfortunately, much...
geekwire.com
Lithos, a Seattle agtech startup that uses basalt rocks to help farmers remove carbon, lands $6.3M
Lithos, a Seattle startup applying carbon capture technology in an agricultural setting, announced Thursday that it raised a $6.29 million seed funding round. Lithos provides a permanent carbon removal strategy by spreading the dust of crushed basalt rock on croplands. When the rain falls, the basalt reacts with the water and carbon dioxide in the air, turning it into dissolved bicarbonate. The “enhanced rock weathering” process also releases nutrients to the soil, benefiting crop production.
Broken funding systems for public services ‘preserve geographic inequalities’
Broken funding systems for public services that are not set up to tackle geographic inequalities are putting the “levelling up” agenda at risk, a leading economic think tank has warned.Reforming these systems to boost funding for poorer areas appears unlikely over the coming years as the Government cuts public spending to balance the books, the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said in a new report.Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has said departments must find savings from their budgets as he seeks to plug a multi-billion pound financial black hole.Current funding systems for the main services outside the NHS are not set up...
CNBC
Bill Gates says rich countries must drive climate change innovation
Low- and middle-income countries should not be expected to slow the development of their economies for the sake of reducing global greenhouse gas emissions, Bill Gates said. It is the responsibility of the richest countries, like the United States, to fund the innovation process of technologies to decarbonize all sectors of the economy, Gates said.
