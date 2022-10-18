Read full article on original website
kciiradio.com
WMU Wins vs Wapello in Volleyball Region Quarterfinals
The Winfield-Mount Union Wolves continued their postseason volleyball march by defeating Wapello in straight sets in the Class 1A Region 8 quarterfinals last night. WMU had to earn it in each set, but the Wolves still swept their conference rival 25-20, 25-15 and 25-20. Senior middle hitter Bradie Buffington had...
kciiradio.com
Keota, Columbus, Lone Tree See Volleyball Seasons End
A trio of area high school volleyball teams saw their season come to an end Monday night in the first round of region tournaments. In Class 1A Region 8, the Keota Eagles fell in straight sets to Wapello. Despite five blocks from junior Emily Sheetz and a pair of kils each for senior Nicole Clarahan and sophomore Izzi Chalupa, the 12th-seeded Eagles lost 25-11, 25-15 and 25-11. Keota ends the season with a record of 4-19 and loses Clarahan and Chloe Pringle.
kciiradio.com
WACO Volleyball Works Past North Mahaska in Region Quarters
The WACO Warrior volleyball team kept on rolling by defeating North Mahaska in straight sets last night in the Class 1A Region 8 quarterfinals. WACO won the opening set 25-17 and took care of business in the last two sets as well, winning 25-14 and 25-13. Warriors senior setter Grace...
kciiradio.com
WACO Waltzes to Perfect Regular Season in Football
WACO Warrior football is still flying high, as the second-ranked Warriors finished off the regular season with a 42-10 victory at Tri-County this past Friday night. WACO was up 22-0 after a quarter of play and never looked back. Everybody got in on the act for the Warrior offense. Sophomore...
kciiradio.com
WACO, WMU, Sigourney, Highland Compete in Volleyball Regional Quarterfinals
The high school volleyball postseason rolls on tonight as a couple of area teams look to move on to their regional semifinals next week. That includes the WACO Warriors, the number-three seed in Class 1A Region 8. WACO improved to 26-6 with their first-round win over Melcher-Dallas on Monday and has been led by senior setter Grace Coble, who has 110 kills, 544 assists, 52 aces, 172 digs and 26 blocks. The Warriors host North Mahaska in the Region 8 quarterfinals tonight.
kciiradio.com
Hawks See Mustangs in Semis Wednesday
The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk volleyball team looks to take the next step in the tournament tonight when they host the Davis County Mustangs in the Class 3A Regional Semifinals. The Golden Hawks enter the matchup with a 26-11 overall record, 7-2, second in the River Valley Conference, after an opening round sweep of rival Washington Monday in Wellman. Mid-Prairie is ranked No. 11 in Class 3A according to the final poll issued by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. The Golden Hawks rank in the top 10 in 3A with 1,669 digs, fifth most, 240 aces, seventh most, 876 assists, ninth most, 950 kills, ninth most, and 245 blocks, 10th most. Individually, Mid-Prairie is led by sophomore Dakota Mitchell with 597 digs, second in Class 3A. Mitchell eclipsed the 1,000 career dig mark in Monday’s match with Washington. Senior Ella Groenewold leads the River Valley Conference with 71 blocks. Senior Landry Pacha has 375 assists and 248 kills, seventh and fourth in the RVC respectively. Her 46 aces are second in the league. Freshman Jovi Evans is at 339 assists and 188 kills, eighth and 10th in the River Valley respectively.
kciiradio.com
WMU Starts Volleyball Playoffs with Powerful Statement
The Winfield-Mount Union Wolves continued a strong season by opening the volleyball playoffs in the same fashion, dispatching of Twin Cedars in straight sets in the first round of the Class 1A Region 8 tournament yesterday. WMU took the first set 25-13 and was off and running from there, winning the next two sets 25-11 and 25-12.
kciiradio.com
Mid-Prairie Moves to Semis; Downs Demons in Sweep
The No. 11 Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk volleyball team opened the postseason with a win over the Washington Demons at Tim Grady Gymnasium in Wellman in the quarterfinal round of the Class 3A regional tournament. The Hawks completed the sweep by scores of 25-6, 25-15 and 25-5. Mid-Prairie was led on the night by 13 digs for sophomore Dakota Mitchell, 13 assists and six kills from freshman Jovi Evans, 12 assists and eight kills from senior Landry Pacha and nine aces from junior Paige Safly. Seniors Ella Groenewold and Lizzie Kalm, sophomores Callie Huber and Safly, and freshman Harper Pacha all recorded kills. Safly and Groenewold spoke with KCII Sports at the end of the night about the match. Groenewold said, “This year we just had the expectation that we were going to go in, play our best, and hopefully come out with the win. We have bigger goals this year. We played together well. Our serving was amazing and I think everything just kind of clicked.”
kciiradio.com
Crazy Eight! Eight KCII Area Cross Country Teams Vie For State in Iowa City Thursday
Thursday, the Iowa City Kickers complex will be filled with the best runners in southeast Iowa when Regina High School hosts the Class 1A State Cross Country qualifier meet. Eight teams from the KCII listening area are including in the 19-team field. Columbus comes into the night with nine days...
kciiradio.com
Washington, Mid-Prairie Marching Bands Earn Division I Rankings
Members of the Washington and Mid-Prairie Marching Bands have put in the work all season. Their efforts were rewarded at the Iowa High School Music Association State Marching Band Festival last Saturday in Pella, with both teams taking home a Division I Ranking. For Washington, this is their second year...
These Colleges Have Scored More Touchdowns Than the Hawkeyes
When it comes to the offensive side of the ball, things have been pretty dreadful for the Hawkeyes so far this season. Some fans are blaming the quarterback, some fans blame the offensive coordinator, and some fans are blaming the head coach. Sometimes fans blow things out of proportion and...
kciiradio.com
Washington Girls’ Team, Rees, Alderton Qualify for State Cross Country
Washington Demons cross country continued their fantastic season by sending five individual runners and the girls’ team from a 3A district meet they hosted yesterday at Washington Golf & Country Club and onto state. The Washington girls finished second in the team standings with 41 points, 19 points behind district champion Lisbon. Freshman Iris Dahl had the top time for the Demons, completing the course in 19 minutes and 46 seconds to finish sixth in a field of 77 runners. Sophomores Qunicy Griffis and Lauren Horak were 10th and 11th, respectively, both finishing the course in just over 20 minutes. Despite not qualifying for state individually, sophomores Alyvia Anderson and Kendall Hinrichsen will move on with the team to state and yet just missed the medal stand by finishing 16th and 17th.
Iowa high school football rankings after Week 8
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2022 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week.
What the preseason analytics say about Iowa basketball ahead of the 2022-23 season
Iowa basketball will play a game later this month as the Hawkeyes will host Truman State in a preseason exhibition on Monday, Oct. 31. Iowa will then host Bethune-Cookman on Monday, Nov. 7, for the season opener of the 2022-23 college basketball season. Over the past few weeks, various analytics sites have published their preseason rankings and numbers.
Daily Iowan
Opinion | Iowa men’s wrestling 2022-23 lineup preview
With just a few weeks until the start of the 2022-23 men’s wrestling season, preseason individual and team national rankings have been released across InterMat, WIN, and Flo. Here’s a breakdown of where the Hawkeyes rank heading into the season and my lineup projections. Team (No. 2 InterMat,...
Can Iowa Pull off A Major Upset this Weekend? History Says Maybe
I don't tend to dive too deep into the "statistics" when it comes to sports. I am more like a casual fan who just sits back and enjoys the game until I don't, and with my chosen teams there just happens to be a lot of "don'ts" this season. But when you see a statistic like this, it tends to stand out and you take notice.
kciiradio.com
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH JERRY DRISCOLL & MASON CLARAHAN
On today’s program we’re talking with Jerry Driscoll, Agriculture Teacher at Sigourney High School, and Mason Clarahan, a junior at Sigourney, about the school’s FFA Program and Soils Team. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
kciiradio.com
Phillip Green
Funeral services for 56-year-old Phillip Green of Washington will be Thursday, October 20th from 4-5p.m. at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services in Lone Tree.
kciiradio.com
Sally L. Kern
A Burial Mass for 85-year-old Sally L. Kern of Kalona will be held Monday, October 24th at 10a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Richmond. Burial will follow at the Sharon Hill Cemetery in Kalona. Visitation will be Sunday, October 23rd from 4-7p.m. at the Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona. A memorial fund has been established for the Kalona Historical Society.
kciiradio.com
Lee Miller
A memorial celebration of life for 69-year-old Lee Miller of Kalona will be Saturday, October 22nd at 3p.m. at the Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona. Family will greet friends from 1p.m. until the time of service, Saturday, October 22nd. A memorial fund has been established for the Iowa Donor Network.
