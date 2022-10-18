ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

DC, Catholic win in district tourney

Despite hard-fought efforts by their opponents, the Daviess County and Owensboro Catholic high school volleyball teams earned a pair of sweeps in the first round of the 9th District Tournament on Monday at DCHS. Daviess County held off Owensboro in the first matchup, followed by Catholic edging Apollo in the...
OWENSBORO, KY
22 WSBT

Marian Girls Soccer primed for state title run

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — Building and growing are exactly what Marian Girls Soccer has continued to do. They're fighting to return to the state championship for the second year in a row. "The style is just Marian Girls Soccer," Head Coach Henry Vu said. "Playing tough, together and playing...
FOND DU LAC, WI
The Courier & Press

High school football: Evansville-area sectional opener scores, schedule, streaming links

EVANSVILLE —  The postseason has arrived and the stakes haven't been higher as each team embarks on a journey it hopes ends in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium. Basically half of the area high school football teams will see their seasons come to an end on Friday evening while others will advance further into the IHSAA state tournament. Three schools are inactive this week: Castle, North and Jasper. ...
EVANSVILLE, IN

