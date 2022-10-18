ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts-Titans Week 7 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Titans are home favorites against the Colts in Week 7.

Flying under the radar is the success of both the Titans and Colts , who have combined to post 6-2 straight-up (SU) and against the spread (ATS) marks over their last four games.

The Colts scored the game-winning touchdown in Week 6 against the Jaguars with only 17 seconds remaining to improve to 3-2-1.

The Titans, who enter Week 7 off their bye, will try to extend their dominance over the Colts. Ryan Tannehill and Tennessee are 4-0 SU and ATS in the last four meetings against Indianapolis. The Titans are also 3-0 SU and ATS since suffering back-to-back losses against the Giants and Bills to open the season.

Colts vs. Titans Odds

Moneyline : Indianapolis (+125) | Tennessee (-150)
Spread : IND +2.5 (+100) | TEN -2.5 (-118)
Point Total : 42.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)
Game Info : Oct. 23 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS

Colts Straight-Up Record: 3-2-1
Colts Against The Spread Record: 3-3

Titans Straight-Up Record: 3-2
Titans Against The Spread Record: 3-2

Odds and Betting Insights

The Titans beat the Colts, 24-17, in Week 4 as 4.5-point road underdogs. Tennessee, who started 0-2 SU and ATS, has ripped off  3-0 SU and ATS marks that has bettors once again eager to back Derrick Henry and the boys.

The Colts, who started off slow with a tie against Houston and a shutout loss at Jacksonville, have won three of their last four games both SU and against the number. If star running back Jonathan Taylor , who has missed the last two games, can return to action then the Colts will be a live ‘dog in Week 7.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RnYVj_0idSCkpk00
