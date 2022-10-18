STL Moms: Girls Inc. of St. Louis is an organization that inspires girls to be strong, smart, and bold
ST. LOUIS – It is an organization that inspires girls in the St. Louis area to be strong, smart, and bold.
Cheryl Jones, the president and CEO of Girls Inc. of St. Louis, was here Tuesday morning with more on what they do and a big fundraiser coming up.Trending: Live like rural royalty on this 50-acre estate in Labadie, Missouri
For more information about the fundraiser, please visit GirlsIncSTL.org or the organization’s Facebook page .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.
Comments / 0