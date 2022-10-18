Read full article on original website
Why Hasn’t Wyoming Wideout Jaylen Sargent Played Yet?
LARAMIE -- Before the start of the 2021 season, Craig Bohl was asked if any true freshmen had a chance to earn playing time in the fall. He mentioned running back DQ James. Wyoming's head coach also said wide receiver Jaylen Sargent was a prime candidate to see action. Neither...
What Wyoming coach Craig Bohl said about the Utah State Aggies, including the QB situation
Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl praised Utah State for its recent play, and discussed the Aggies’ uncertainty at quarterback.
‘Flopping’ rule change will help Wyoming’s cause, says Jeff Linder
LARAMIE -- An NCAA rules change last June could pay major dividends for this current version of the Wyoming basketball team. A proposal in May turned into a reality a month later when a college basketball oversight panel approved a directive allowing officials to assess an immediate Class B technical foul for players who fake the act of being fouled.
capcity.news
Wyoming Game and Fish to host women-only hunting class in Laramie
LARAMIE, Wyo. — Ladies are invited to take part in a women-only hunter education class hosted by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department in Laramie, Wyoming. The class will take place from Nov. 2 through Nov. 5 at the Laramie Regional Office, 1212 S. Adams St., and at the Albany County Fairgrounds Indoor Rifle Range, 3510 S. 3rd St., in Laramie.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Restaurants In Laramie Wyoming
Laramie has many excellent dining options, ranging from Thai to tacos, sushi to conventional cafe-style, juicy burgers to 100% vegetarian. Having said that, let me admit that narrowing down our list of the top ten restaurants in Laramie was challenging. Laramie boasts more than just these ten delicious restaurants, and...
cowboystatedaily.com
Laramie Democrat Trey Sherwood Knows She Faces Uphill Battle For Reelection
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The policy stances of the two candidates running for state House District 14 in Laramie aren’t starkly different, but Rep. Trey Sherwood, D-Laramie, said she needs to bridge the gap and make a connection with all voters if she wants to have any chance at getting reelected.
svinews.com
Fatal Crash North of Laramie, Wyoming
On October 20, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 322 on US 30 north of Laramie, Wyoming. Around 11:20 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision. A 2021 Toyota Rav-4 was headed north on US 30 when the driver possibly suffered a medical condition...
wrrnetwork.com
Harvesting Potatoes from Wyoming Fields to Help Feed Wyoming Families
A couple of years ago, Steve Paisley had almost too much of a good thing on his hands: Potatoes. Paisley, the director of the University of Wyoming’s Sustainable Agriculture Research and Extension Center (SAREC), said the potato research program at the university’s farm outside of Lingle has grown and harvested potatoes for years.
1 Dead, 1 Injured After SUV Rear-Ends Pickup North of Laramie
A Wyoming driver was killed and another injured Thursday after an SUV rear-ended a pickup north of Laramie, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. Patrol spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Beck says troopers were called to the scene at milepost 322 on U.S. 30 around 11:20 a.m. Beck says 67-year-old Centennial resident Joseph...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Ghosts: 144-Year-Old Laramie Civic Center Actively Used, And Actively Haunted
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With more than 140 years of history and covering 167,000 square feet, the Laramie Plains Civic Center is bound to have secrets – some benign and others supposedly supernatural. Whether those secrets tiptoe into the realm of the paranormal is...
Northern Colorado City Ranked The #1 Place To Live In The State
Major bragging rights are in order for one Northern Colorado city and its residents, courtesy of Forbes and its latest Colorado-related rankings list. In October, Forbes Advisor released its annual rankings list rounding up the best places to live in the state of Colorado in 2022. How Forbes Determined The...
Big Changes In The Weather, Likely Snow, Facing SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says big changes are headed for Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this weekend. While snow has been in the forecast for the mountains, forecasters are now saying there is a better chance that lower elevations will see snow as well. The...
Country Singer Chase Rice Shooting A Music Video In Cheyenne
Well, this isn't what I expected to find on the internet today. Country singer, Chase Rice took a break from making hits to shop at a local boutique in Cheyenne. Which, I mean, if you're going for great fashion, this is a great start. Chase Rice was shopping yesterday at...
Drought threatens coal plant operations — and electricity — across the West
This story was originally published by NPR on August 26, 2022. Driving through the Wyoming sagebrush west of Cheyenne, the clouds of dust rising from the road give way to giant plumes of steam shooting into the warming sky. This is the Jim Bridger power plant, one of the largest...
SE Wyoming Mountains Could See Heavy Snow Sunday
While southeast Wyoming residents are currently enjoying a spell of almost summer-like weather, the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says big changes could be on the way in a few days. That could include widespread rain and snow, with possibly heavy accumulations of the white stuff at higher...
‘Abnormally Warm” In SE Wyoming, Mountain Snow Possible This Weekend
Southeast Wyoming can expect what the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is calling "abnormally warm" temperatures for this time of year. But colder weather with possible snow at higher elevations is headed our way this weekend. The agency posted this statement on its website:. "Changes may be coming...
county17.com
WYDOT to test automated variable speed limit program
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is announcing a pilot program to semi-automate variable speed limit signs this winter in an effort to increase safety and to accommodate for Wyoming’s quick-changing weather conditions. Typically, variable speed limit changes are prompted by WYDOT and Wyoming Highway Patrol...
2 Dead After Being Ejected in Crash South of Laramie
Two people are dead after being ejected in a single-vehicle crash south of Laramie, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 near mile marker 424.5 on U.S. 287, about a mile north of the Wyoming-Colorado state line. The patrol says 21-year-old Colorado...
sweetwaternow.com
Mills Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Two-Vehicle Accident
LARAMIE — A 39-year-old Mills man died from injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle accident near Laramie Thursday, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP). On October 20 at around 11:20 a.m., WHP troopers were notified of a motor-vehicle collision where a fatal crash occurred at milepost 322 on US 30 north of Laramie.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Teacher On Leave After Displaying Photo Of Family In KKK Robes In Classroom
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Central High School in Cheyenne is addressing concerns over a photograph displayed in a classroom that featured people in Ku Klux Klan hoods and robes. A student reported an offensive photograph displayed in a classroom Friday afternoon that depicts a...
