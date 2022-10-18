ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Wyoming Game and Fish to host women-only hunting class in Laramie

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Ladies are invited to take part in a women-only hunter education class hosted by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department in Laramie, Wyoming. The class will take place from Nov. 2 through Nov. 5 at the Laramie Regional Office, 1212 S. Adams St., and at the Albany County Fairgrounds Indoor Rifle Range, 3510 S. 3rd St., in Laramie.
LARAMIE, WY
The 10 Best Restaurants In Laramie Wyoming

Laramie has many excellent dining options, ranging from Thai to tacos, sushi to conventional cafe-style, juicy burgers to 100% vegetarian. Having said that, let me admit that narrowing down our list of the top ten restaurants in Laramie was challenging. Laramie boasts more than just these ten delicious restaurants, and...
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Democrat Trey Sherwood Knows She Faces Uphill Battle For Reelection

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The policy stances of the two candidates running for state House District 14 in Laramie aren’t starkly different, but Rep. Trey Sherwood, D-Laramie, said she needs to bridge the gap and make a connection with all voters if she wants to have any chance at getting reelected.
LARAMIE, WY
Fatal Crash North of Laramie, Wyoming

On October 20, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 322 on US 30 north of Laramie, Wyoming. Around 11:20 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision. A 2021 Toyota Rav-4 was headed north on US 30 when the driver possibly suffered a medical condition...
LARAMIE, WY
Harvesting Potatoes from Wyoming Fields to Help Feed Wyoming Families

A couple of years ago, Steve Paisley had almost too much of a good thing on his hands: Potatoes. Paisley, the director of the University of Wyoming’s Sustainable Agriculture Research and Extension Center (SAREC), said the potato research program at the university’s farm outside of Lingle has grown and harvested potatoes for years.
WYOMING STATE
1 Dead, 1 Injured After SUV Rear-Ends Pickup North of Laramie

A Wyoming driver was killed and another injured Thursday after an SUV rear-ended a pickup north of Laramie, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. Patrol spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Beck says troopers were called to the scene at milepost 322 on U.S. 30 around 11:20 a.m. Beck says 67-year-old Centennial resident Joseph...
LARAMIE, WY
Northern Colorado City Ranked The #1 Place To Live In The State

Major bragging rights are in order for one Northern Colorado city and its residents, courtesy of Forbes and its latest Colorado-related rankings list. In October, Forbes Advisor released its annual rankings list rounding up the best places to live in the state of Colorado in 2022. How Forbes Determined The...
COLORADO STATE
SE Wyoming Mountains Could See Heavy Snow Sunday

While southeast Wyoming residents are currently enjoying a spell of almost summer-like weather, the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says big changes could be on the way in a few days. That could include widespread rain and snow, with possibly heavy accumulations of the white stuff at higher...
WYOMING STATE
WYDOT to test automated variable speed limit program

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is announcing a pilot program to semi-automate variable speed limit signs this winter in an effort to increase safety and to accommodate for Wyoming’s quick-changing weather conditions. Typically, variable speed limit changes are prompted by WYDOT and Wyoming Highway Patrol...
CHEYENNE, WY
2 Dead After Being Ejected in Crash South of Laramie

Two people are dead after being ejected in a single-vehicle crash south of Laramie, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 near mile marker 424.5 on U.S. 287, about a mile north of the Wyoming-Colorado state line. The patrol says 21-year-old Colorado...
LARAMIE, WY
Mills Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Two-Vehicle Accident

LARAMIE — A 39-year-old Mills man died from injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle accident near Laramie Thursday, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP). On October 20 at around 11:20 a.m., WHP troopers were notified of a motor-vehicle collision where a fatal crash occurred at milepost 322 on US 30 north of Laramie.
LARAMIE, WY
