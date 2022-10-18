ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

A look at the Lorden building’s history in downtown Rockford amid demolition

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Founders Landing, otherwise known as the Lorden building, will soon be a downtown Rockford memory.  That doesn’t mean the future won’t be bright for the building’s remaining footprint. City officials say once the makeshift concert and event venue is demolished, plans will commence to redevelop Davis Park into full-scale urban attraction. The […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Demolition begins on Rockford’s Lorden Building

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A landmark of Downtown Rockford will soon be no more. Demolition has begun on the Lorden Building in Davis Park. Crews brought in the heavy machine Tuesday, where workers started to chip away at the structure. City council approved the work last month as part of a $6 million redevelopment plan […]
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

Your One Chance to Explore the Second Most Haunted Place in Rockford, Illinois

The Barnes Mansion in Rockford, Illinois is notoriously haunted, and on October 29th we will have the rare opportunity to explore its terrifying halls. Every time I visit the Burpee Museum on Natural History in Downtown Rockford, I am enamored by the two beautiful Victorian homes that flank it on either side; the Barnes and Manny Mansions. What is the history of these homes? What purpose do they serve today? What do they look like inside? Are the homes haunted?
ROCKFORD, IL
aroundptown.com

Prophetstown House For Rent

Dick Bradley’s house and garage for rent. 710 Grove St Prophetstown, Il. Central Air and Heating installed in 2019 with gas furnace. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. $850.00 a month, first and last month security deposit required. Interested people email Richard.D.Bradley@icloud.com – for background check invitation.
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford businesses fight against abortion clinic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Discussions of an abortion clinic expected to open in Rockford continued Monday night. Owners of 11 Maray Drive-area businesses plan to present their open letter to city officials, demanding city council to amend zoning regulations to explicitly exclude abortion clinics. One owner said that this has nothing to do with political […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Machesney Park, Illinois Family Hopes To Attract Record Crowd To Their Haunted Yard

There's something special about people decorating their property for holidays like Halloween. The more creative the better, in my opinion. Not only does decorating bring a little more joy to the neighborhood but, depending on the amount of attention it draws, it may even be a good thing for the community. A great example of this is the "Stranger Things" home in Plainfield, Illinois.
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford 12th Street murder suspect in custody

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department announced Wednesday that Bruce Lambert, 28, has been arrested in connection with a 12th Street shooting that left one person dead. Rockford Police were called to the 12th Street and 5th Avenue area around 6:40 p.m. for reports of a traffic accident and a shooting. They found […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

New campaign to promote why you can thrive in northwest Illinois

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Pretzel City leaders want people who grew up in and around Freeport to come home and build their careers in the region. The “Come Home” Campaign started before COVID as the population in the Freeport area dropped drastically. The promotional effort is based on the stories of seven people who explain why living in Stephenson County and Northwest Illinois can be the path to success.
FREEPORT, IL
Greater Milwaukee Today

Culver’s robber strikes two more times

MEQUON — It’s not the coveted CurderBurger one man is after, as police continue their search for the suspect who robbed multiple Culver’s in the past three weeks, including the Mequon restaurant. After robbing the Culver’s in Lake Mills and attempting to rob the one in Janesville,...
MEQUON, WI
nrgmediadixon.com

Dixon City Council Holds Nearly an Hour Long Discussion Regarding $400,000 Donation to Kreider Services for Purchase of Timber Creek Golf Course

Kreider Services in Dixon is continuing their efforts to raise the money to purchase Timber Creek Golf Course in Dixon. During the Dixon City Council meeting Monday night the council held a nearly hour-long discussion about making a $400,000 donation towards the cause. Mayor Li Arellano supported the donation, but...
DIXON, IL
WSPY NEWS

Cougar killed in Illinois

With farm harvest season continuing, white-tail deer are on the run out of fields and onto roadways. In DeKalb County on Sunday night, a vehicle collision was first reported involving a deer. Instead it was a cougar. First reported as a deer, the cougar was running across Interstate 88 near...
DEKALB COUNTY, IL

